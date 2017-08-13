Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals: A Run-Up Into Year-End

I anticipate a run-up into year-end data and suggest readers purchase positions in the near term. The usual risks such as disappointing data and trial setbacks apply here while typical risk management techniques should be implemented.

Pre-clinical data for its STING candidate coupled with knowledge of prior deals in the space points to value being created even at this early stage of development.

Even after late weakness in the biotech sector, shares have risen by around 25% since I first covered this HBV-focused clinical-stage company.

Even after the recent dip due to biotech weakness, shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) have risen by around 25% since I highlighted the company's unique focus on the hepatitis B market as an intriguing opportunity.

In the prior piece, keys to the bull thesis included the following:

Collaborations with other firms whose approaches could be seen as complementary (Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR), Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS), etc.).

Management's lofty goal of positioning clinical candidate SB 9200 backbone immunomodulatory therapy for HBV treatment.

A market opportunity expected to grow to $3.5 billion by 2021 where a product that improves on current challenges (low patient compliance rates and predictability of outcomes) could be a game changer.

A phase 2 clinical collaboration with Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) with higher dose cohort data coming in early 2018.

Value inherent in pre-clinical STING agonist SB 11285, which could prove to be an important therapeutic option against PD-1 and PDL-1 resistant tumors, entering the clinic in 2018 based on prior deals involving similar assets (i.e. Novartis (NYSE:NVS) paying Aduro (NASDAQ:ADRO) $200 million upfront for a pre-clinical STING agonist).

I also stated my expectation of dilution before year-end.

What's Happened Since

On May 23rd, the company announced top-line results from the 25mg monotherapy cohort (n=20) of the phase 2a portion of the ACHIEVE trial. Treatment-naive HBV patients without cirrhosis were enrolled at sites in Hong Kong, Korea and Canada. Patients were randomized four to one to receive either the study drug or placebo on a daily basis for 12 weeks. A statistically significant reduction in HBV DNA at week 12 (p=0.01) compared to placebo with a mean reduction of 0.6 log 10 was observed while the secondary endpoint of quantitative HBsAg reduction saw 5 of 16 patients (31%) receiving the study drug with in excess of 0.5 log 10 reduction at any time point compared to none in the placebo group. A strong safety profile combined with initial signs of efficacy bodes well for future cohorts. All patients went on to be treated by Gilead's Viread for an additional 12 weeks.

In mid-June, management updated Wall Street on the progression of its STING platform, with drug candidate SB 11285 showing "very potent and highly-durable, immune-mediated anti-tumor activity" in syngeneic mouse models of A20 lymphoma and CT26 colon cancer. It has guided for submission of an Investigational New Drug application and/or Clinical Trial Application for first in human studies in 2018.

Figure 2: Lymphoma tumor growth inhibition in A20 syngeneic mouse model (Source: Company Presentation)

Also in late-June, the company engaged in the anticipated secondary offering with shares priced at $13. $40 million was raised, with proceeds to be utilized to continue progressing the pipeline forward.

On July 10th, the company announced a second clinical trial collaboration with Gilead utilizing SB 9200 in combination with Vemlidy in chronic HBV patients. Interestingly enough, the study will be funded and implemented by the larger partner.

For the second quarter, the company reported cash and equivalents of $56.4 million, which management expects to last through the end of 2019. Net loss for the quarter amounted to $8.9 million, and in the absence of a partnership or other non-dilutive option, I would expect another secondary by mid-2018.

Final Thoughts

The name popped back up on my radar after Biotechnology Value Fund reported a 5.1% stake. This goes to show (as always) the importance of daily scans (news, fund positions, volume and price action, technical breaks, etc.). Just 15 minutes a day can go a long way toward helping you find your next big mover.

Anyway, management has guided for top-line results from the second dosing cohort (50mg) to be announced in the fourth quarter, which I believe could be a solid run-up catalyst.

Monetization of the firm's pre-clinical STING asset is also a possibility that shouldn't be discounted based on prior deals in the space.

Figure 3: Inhibition of tumor growth in 4T1 metastatic breast cancer model (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Readers interested in the stock who have done their due diligence could initiate a pilot position in the near term, looking to add slowly as current weakness in the biotech sector continues. As the date for data comes closer, if a significant gain is realized, investors could take partial profits on 25% to 50% of their position while retaining shares through results. If a large gain is realized, in order to avoid risk, investors could hold through data utilizing only the house's money. Those with a more conservative risk profile are encouraged to take full profits prior to binary catalysts as always.

Risks include disappointing results and continued cash burn, as well as clinical setbacks.

