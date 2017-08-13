Target Will Beat Earnings

But Target’s elevated 4.46% dividend yield looks sustainable when we look at supportive activity at the macro level, and we are looking to establish buy positions on any further dips.

In our current low interest rate environment, there are many challenges for dividend investors who are looking for high-yield opportunities that are likely to be sustainable over the long term. Stalling growth in several key segments of the global economy has put many traditional high-yielders at risk, and investors need to understand the underlying macro framework as it relates to better earnings prospects for companies vulnerable to changes in the consumer sector. One of the most important names to watch here is Target Corp. (TGT), which offers a 4.46% dividend yield and is positioned to benefit from improving trends in the consumer data reports that have been posted over the last several months. This has not been matched in the market activity, however, and we believe TGT is poised for a strong bullish turnaround as we head into the final months of the year. Our current stance is to buy Target on a drop to $51.50 but will revise these levels higher if we start to see evidence that a bottom is in place before this level is reached.



Over the last year, the market has been relentless in selling TGT. On a YTD basis, the stock is lower by nearly 23% and this number only expands when we pull out to the full-year view shown above. Bullish catalysts could be seen very soon, however, as Target will report earnings on Aug. 16. On the high-end, survey expectations for the quarter come in at $1.25 in earnings per share and the low end of the range is now seen at $1.17. The consensus average is $1.21 per share in earnings for the quarter, which would match what was seen during the previous quarter if it proves to be accurate.





Earnings Data: NASDAQ

The broader scenario, however, points to an earnings beat - and if this occurs, we should see significant upside in the stock given the depressed levels at which we are currently trading.

P/E Valuation Data: NASDAQ

Right now, Target is showing a P/E valuation of 11.4, which is well below the 18.8 P/E valuation that is seen at Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT). This is something of a surprise, given the fact that the company has begun major restructuring efforts and enacted a $7 billion capital investment program (which will spent over the next three years) in an effort to modernize operations and adapt to the changing consumer culture that has evolved in the US market. In an effort to better compete with Amazon, Inc. (AMZN), Target has devoted resources to its e-commerce business - and the results have already started to show. Last quarter, this online sales segment showed a 22% spike - and we believe that the macro framework supports further gains in these areas

In addition to these company-specific micro factors that should support the earnings outlook for Target, we must also contend with the fact that consumer spending trends in the US have progressed in an incredibly orderly (and sustainable) fashion. The primary beneficiary of these types of trends will be the low-cost retail space, and with the extreme weakness that has been seen in TGT over the last year, this creates a growing potential for massive upside moves in the stock. Key areas to watch in the next earnings report will be the same-store sales numbers (in addition to growth in online sales and earnings per share). Any upside surprises here will almost certainly lead to an upside break in TGT through critical resistance levels.



Target Stock Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

To the topside, the first level to watch comes in at $59.10 - and a bullish break here would suggest that the bottom is in place for the remainder of this year. We expect some increased price volatility in the early parts of this week and this could lead to a test of $51.50 (which is where we have placed our buy order). More broadly, stalling growth in several key segments of the global economy has put many traditional high-yielders at risk, but we no longer feel that Target belongs in this category. Next week’s earnings release should confirm this outlook if corporate restructuring and macro elements support the company’s revenue performance over the last quarter. The stock’s elevated 4.46% dividend yield looks sustainable when we look at the supportive activity at the macro level, and this could be enough to trigger our buy order as we head into next week’s reporting period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.