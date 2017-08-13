Wait To Invest In Wayfair

As is well known, Wayfair (NYSE:W) has been on an absolute tear in 2017, up 98% YTD based on Friday’s close of $69.69, considering the large sell-off following earnings. The online furniture retailer has seen double-digit YoY revenue growth in every quarter of being a public company and continued to do so following its Q2 earnings release on 8/8/17, which showed revenue of $1.12 billion, up 43% and greatly beating analyst estimates of $1.06 billion.

So why did the stock plunge over 10% following earnings? In my eyes, it was due mainly to valuation and a little bit of good old profit-taking. Although many investors have a long-term mentality, nobody was ever blamed for taking some of the house's money after a stock doubling in just over half a year. But valuation was really the main concern. In fact, much of the conversation around Wayfair has been centered around its (over)valuation, and for good reason. Specifically, on Seeking Alpha, authors point to the fact that Wayfair has never been profitable and appears to have no plans to be profitable. While any investor would find pause in this, I’d like to outline the steps I believe the company should take to be able to maintain a higher-than-industry-standard valuation, although that still might not be where it stands today.

Valuation



First off, since I mention valuation, let’s get that off the table. My favorite way to value a company is through the Price to Sales Ratio (P/S). This is the market cap of the company divided by its trailing twelve-month revenues. The chart below shows P/S ratios over the past three years for a few different retailers.

Here lies the first problem. While retailers like Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Target (NYSE:TGT), and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) trade at P/S under 0.5, Wayfair trades at a P/S of 1.65 currently. A comparable (and profitable) online furniture retailer, Overstock (NASDAQ:OSTK), trades at a P/S of 0.27! But wait, you say. Wayfair is much different than traditional retailers, as it has figured out e-commerce to a tee and is growing sales at an outstanding rate. In this way, it should trade more to the valuation of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) - and in fact near the beginning of its tenure as a public company, it did. But I will say Wayfair is not Amazon. Wayfair is a fantastic online retailer using technology as a nice tool to supplement the business, but it is, above all, a retailer. Notwithstanding that it would be commonplace to say Amazon has its own valuation issues.

So the question is what kind of valuation does Wayfair deserve? The biggest factor for the company is its outstanding revenue growth, so let’s compare it to Overstock, a company with a reasonably similar business model. The table below shows YoY revenue growth posted each quarter for both companies:

To recap, Wayfair is growing revenues 5x its competitor in Overstock! So does Wayfair then deserve 5x the P/S of Overstock? Not exactly, because Overstock returns a profit to shareholders (when looking at annual income statements) and Wayfair does not. Certainly, Wayfair could contract its advertising spending and be net income profitable, but to do this, it would have to sacrifice growth.

Let’s look at one more thing then. The table below shows YoY increases for both companies in SG&A (Selling, General, & Admin) expense where advertising costs are housed.

Table by author.

While Wayfair is growing at a great pace, it is also spending money at an even higher percentage - and twice the rate of Overstock. If we consider that 5x the revenue comes at 2x the percentage of SG&A increase, we come up with a rough estimate that Wayfair deserves to be trading at roughly 2.5x the P/S of Overstock. This would put it at about a P/S of 0.75, higher than the industry average due to accelerated growth, but also knowing that some of that growth comes with not looking for profitability. Note that would imply a share price of just over $30.

Moving Forward

While Wayfair is sporting a valuation that could be unsustainable, there are a few things I think the company can do to keep the trust of investors and ensure the valuation remains somewhat separated from fundamentals.

1. Revenue Growth

Revenue growth is the name of the game for Wayfair, and as soon as investors fear that the revenue growth may not be as robust, watch out below. But revenue growth should remain for the company at least in the near-term future. Wayfair operates on razor-thin margins and outstanding customer service and that’s something that resonates with customers. If Wayfair can continue to keep customers returning to the site with the longer cycles of furniture buying (through impulse purchases or maybe even its own “Wayfair Day"), it should have no problems growing revenue.

2. Path to Profitability

While Wayfair is in full-growth mode now, investors want an exit strategy. If it doesn’t plan to be acquired, it will need to at some point so that it can still grow revenue while being a profitable company. There are two ways it can do this: increase margins or lower operating costs. Wayfair was born on low margins, and I think any serious margin-accretive acts could hurt its customer base. So I believe the best way to show profitability will be to trim operating costs and look for organic growth opportunities where feasible.

3. Potential Acquisition

There has also been much on Wayfair regarding being acquired. While I think this is reasonable, there is one company which I don’t think would be interested in Wayfair. That company is Amazon. This is because Amazon already operates the best e-commerce business in the world and pleases customers with its low margins. Amazon wants to go for companies like Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), which it can impress its excellent operational efficiencies and low margins on. Since Wayfair already operates as an efficient e-commerce with low margins, I don’t see the value Amazon can provide. A company looking to acquire Wayfair would be one interested in a large online footprint. I actually see Costco being a good fit here. It is a large retailer with operations which could handle the furniture business brought on by Wayfair. While I think the synergies are there, I’m not suggesting there has been any speculation in that direction.

4. Wayfair Will Need to Raise Money

In case anyone missed it, Wayfair is going to need some more cash to operate its business in the trajectory it would like to. As of Q2, Wayfair has current assets of $417 million versus current liabilities of $598 million, giving a current ratio 0.7. To put this in perspective, many consider current ratios above 1.5 to be indicative of a healthy company. Wayfair also only has $200 million in cash and is burning through about ~$50 million per quarter. With very little shareholders' equity (only $11 million!) expect Wayfair to dilute current shareholders with an equity raise in the near future. It just makes more sense than taking on long-term debt.

Conclusion

Overall, I believe Wayfair is a great company and will have a future as a public company. However, with current valuations, I will certainly be a customer of Wayfair but not an investor. For those looking to take a position, I would recommend waiting for a correction to a more reasonable valuation and possibly after management decides how it would like to fund the existing cash burn.

