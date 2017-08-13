CVS Dividend Remains Safe - Q2 2017 Update

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) recently reported second-quarter financial results for 2017. On a quarterly basis, net revenues increased 4.5% to $45.7 billion, with $1.07 GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which were an increase of over 24% year over year, trickled to the company's bottom line. Additionally, management lowered the 2017 guidance window of $5.02 to $5.18 GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to $4.92 to $5.02. More importantly for dividend investors, the company expects to provide free cash flow of $6.0 billion to $6.4 billion, which means that it will continue to have ample cash to pay an increasing dividend, repurchase shares and seek further acquisitions. However, there are certainly some items from the earnings report and call transcript that deserve attention.

In recent months, the revenue at CVS has slowed - in fiscal year 2016, the company reported an average quarterly revenue growth of approximately 20%. The slowdown is being caused by a few things including the slowdown of inorganic growth. CVS acquired Navarro Discount Pharmacies in 2014 and Omnicare (NYSE:OCR) and Target’s (NYSE:TGT) pharmacy and retail clinic business in 2015. Additionally, the company is seeing its business segments going in different directions. The Pharmacy Services Segment increased 9.5% in the quarter driven by growth in pharmacy network claim volume as well as brand inflation and specialty pharmacy volume. This is the all-important organic growth, and it’s good to see CVS growing it at a near double-digit pace.

The other segments, which are heading in the other direction of the Pharmacy Services Segment, are the front store and pharmacy segments. While the pharmacies are seeing consistent volume from a year ago, the average ticket price is much lower due to recent generic drug introductions. On the front store, CVS is seeing the decreased foot traffic that all brick and mortar stores are witnessing. Both of these segments aren’t likely to be reversed; therefore, it’s critical that the Pharmacy Services Segment continues to perform well.

The Pharmacy Services Segment provides pharmacy benefit solutions to clients consisting of employers, insurance companies, unions, government employee groups, health plans, Medicare Part D plans, Managed Medicaid plans, and plans offered on the public and private exchanges. With this segment accounting for $32.3 billion of the quarterly revenue over 70% of the $45.7 billion total, the slump being caused by reduced foot traffic and generic drugs shouldn’t be a huge concern. The key should be what is the company doing in the Pharmacy Services Segment: (1) Is it retaining current customers and (2) is it attracting new customers?

During the earnings call, the company provided an update on the 2018 pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) selling season. The company has been able to complete about 70% of its client renewals for 2018, which is in line with last year’s progress, and has helped it obtain a 97% retention rate. This answers the first question - the company is clearly able to retain its current customers.

For the second question, net new business has been reported at $1.8 billion with the selling season still open. The success in this segment is largely due to the Omnicare acquisition in 2015. Omnicare delivers drugs and assists senior-living facilities in the management of patient medications. The acquisition of Omnicare by CVS increases the company's presence in a rapidly growing specialty pharmacy business. This deal greatly strengthened the company's position as a pharmacy benefit manager and made it a key player in the specialty pharmacy market. Management provided an update on the integration efforts during the earnings call, stating that the company is on track to complete the vast majority of the integration by year end. Additionally, management reaffirmed its excitement about the enhanced ability to serve seniors along their continuum of care as a result of the integration.

Taking advantage of the growing specialty pharmacy market is important for the company's future. The specialty pharmacy market already accounts for a quarter of the total drug spending in the United States and is growing at a much faster rate than traditional pharmacy sales. The segment is expected to reach about $400 billion, or 9.1% of national health spending, by 2020. Furthermore, 65% of spending on new drugs over the last two years was for specialty drugs. I believe the specialty pharmacy market is a huge opportunity for CVS and each of the pharmacy retail companies (Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT)). CVS has been gaining market share, largely due to the acquisition of Omnicare and the introduction of its Specialty Connect offering, which rolled out in May 2014.

With the rapid growth of specialty pharmacy, I believe that the outlook for the pharmacy industry to be very positive. This is largely due to the aging U.S. population as more and more baby boomers are becoming eligible for the federally funded Medicare prescription program. Being able to meet the needs of the aging population is huge as the over 65 population is expected to approach 84 million people by 2050, which is nearly double the total in 2012. In addition to the aging population, as the economy continues to improve and the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act continues to hold up in Congress, more Americans should have access to healthcare and prescription drug insurance. Furthermore, I believe through the acquisitions of Omnicare and Target's pharmacies, CVS's management is positioning the company to be able to take advantage of the growing market for years to come.

For a company posting consistent revenue and dividend growth, it also remains a safe investment. The company generated approximately $4.6 billion of free cash during the first six months of 2017. This impressive cash generation has allowed it to boast a shareholder-friendly capital allocation program. Additionally, the company boasts a favorable P/E ratio of 13.55 compared to the 24.34 ratio of the S&P 500. As seen in the chart below, based on estimates going forward, the stock appears to be undervalued and should provide an opportunity for appreciation in the years ahead.

In conclusion, I believe the pharmacy retail industry is a good place to be as an investor. With the aging population and additional spreading of healthcare across the country, the specialty pharmacy and regular pharmacy segments should continue to see growth. Obviously, the specialty pharmacy market is a relatively smaller market so it will be important to monitor how CVS performs quarterly compared to its peers. However, at the moment, through the strategic acquisitions of Omnicare, the company is creating a force to be reckoned with. Based on these reasons and the current valuation level, I believe CVS is a buy and has a promising future as it takes advantage of the growing pharmacy retail market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.