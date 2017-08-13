Wal-Mart: Buy After Earnings

This week, one of the biggest stories in the financial markets will be the next earnings release from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Currently, performance expectations are high, and this makes the stock increasingly vulnerable to downside price moves if certain business segments disappoint. Our long-term view on the company remains positive, given the more aggressive stance WMT has taken in its e-commerce efforts and the improved macro conditions that are being seen at the consumer level. But we believe that a negative reaction to the quarterly numbers is far more likely even if we see results that are largely in line with the analyst expectations that are already in place. With this in mind, we are looking to wait on the sidelines until the post-earnings dust settles and then position again long in WMT at better price levels.

Reasons for this conservative stance come mostly from the fact that expectations are high and the stock is already trading at elevated levels. On an YTD basis, WMT has made gains of more than 16% and the long-term charts are showing strong resistance relatively close at $89.35. This is the high from January 2015 and the turning point before the massive decline that pushed the stock down to its November 2015 lows at $56.40. When we combine this with the unlikely possibility we will actually see quarterly figures that beat the market’s already lofty expectations, it quickly becomes clear that investors holding long positions into the numbers are taking on an unnecessary level of risk.

For the most recent reporting period, the average consensus estimates call for earnings per share of $1.06 on sales of $122.72 billion, which would be another strong result for the company. The reasoning behind this is that Wal-Mart has adapted relatively well and managed to avoid the damage that Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has inflicted on most of the retail industry. Last quarter, Wal-Mart did beat analyst estimates on the top line and on the bottom line with annualized earnings gains of 2%. Wal-Mart’s own investment activities have already started to show measurable results, so if we continue to see improvements in its online sales segment, it would be reasonable to suggest that the company could meet these elevated expectations for the current quarter. We believe, however, that this would result in a "buy the rumor, sell the news" type of event when looking at the actual stock price reaction and so the follow-through should be limited unless we see an unlikely surprise in the neighborhood of EPS at $1.10.

But while we do think that the balance of the evidence suggests that post-earnings price moves are more likely to be negative, this does not mean we are taking a bearish stance on the stock long-term. Annual earnings growth over the next five years is expected to come in at 5.9%, and this outlook is supported by the highly encouraging trends in consumer spending that we have seen unfold over the last year. With the unemployment rate holding at 4.3%, there is very little that should change these trends anytime soon, and this will continue to support the bullish stance on Wal-Mart over the long-term.



If these forecasts turn out to be accurate, we should see some retracements in WMT back toward $76.70, which is an area that can be used to re-initiate buy positions. From a P/E perspective, WMT at 18.23 is still trading well above competitors like Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) at 11.36. The stock is also holding at the upper end of its current price channel and uncomfortably close to the January 2015 historical resistance levels that were mentioned previously. All of this means that Wal-Mart would need to post a particularly impressive EPS number in order to overcome these barriers and, at this stage, it is looking highly unlikely. On the positive side, any retracements from here should provide new opportunities to establish long positions in WMT in order to capitalize on its 2.53% dividend yield and favorable macro environment that should continue to support the bullish outlook well into next year.

