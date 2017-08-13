Alibaba: Should You Wait For A Pullback?

Investors can still profit by investing at this price level as the momentum is backed by strong fundamentals.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) can deliver a number of surprises in the next few quarters. Year-to-date, the stock has increased by over 70% compared to close to 30% growth in Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock and 9% growth in S&P 500. Buying at the height of a momentum rally carries the risk of a big pullback. However, in Alibaba’s case, the rapid rise in stock reflects the strong results delivered by the company. This should shield long-term investors even if there is short-term pause to the upward momentum of the stock.

Alibaba has launched a number of new initiatives in the last few weeks. One of the biggest steps was its partnership with hotel giant Marriott International, Inc. (NYSE:MAR). This alliance will allow Chinese customers to use Alibaba’s travel site and its mobile app to book rooms in any of the 5,700 hotels of Marriott across the globe.

Throughout 2016, there was continued escalation of warnings by the hotel industry against the high commission rate charged by booking sites. Bigger chains like Marriott and Hilton (NYSE:HLT) also tried to attract customers to their own platforms where they would get the benefit of loyalty programs. However, even the biggest hotel chains can give only limited benefit to customers who are making direct booking.

On the other hand, Alibaba has launched a strong “88” membership program. This is a customer loyalty program which will allow users to get faster access from brand partners, deeper discounts and access to limited-edition goods and services. Alibaba’s partnership with Marriott can open the floodgates for other travel and luxury brands to join Alibaba’s platform and benefit from big data tools.

Alibaba is also taking aggressive steps to attract luxury brands on its platform. It recently launched a “luxury pavilion” on Tmall, and has started putting greater pressure on counterfeit sellers. The luxury pavilion will only be accessible to customers who are likely to make these purchases which will help in giving it greater feeling of exclusivity. Currently only 21 percent of fashion brands have a store on Tmall. This leaves a lot of room for growth.

Alibaba’s IP Property Protection (IPP) Platform technology has also made decent advancement. In the recent highlights, the management mentioned that 96% of the complaints were handled within 24 hours and 83% of the listings were taken down instantly. At the recent Brand Rights Holders Day, Alibaba engaged with 180 brands to build greater trust. This is quite important for the company if it wants higher participation of luxury brands.

The company has also been working to expand beyond its core retail platform. It recently launched a property rental platform which will use its information verification and credit-scoring technology to reduce fraud and provide a seamless rental search option for customers. Similar initiatives will only increase the ubiquity of Alibaba and Ant Financial which should help in providing a strong moat for the company.

The revenue contribution from international markets is still a mere 10%. In the past few quarters, the company has been increasing its presence in Southeast Asia and is also looking to expand in other regions. This provides the company a long runway for growth in the next few years.

The consensus EPS forecast for fiscal year ending in March 2019 is $5.03. At the current price level, this gives the price to earnings ratio for the next year to be close to 30 times. This ratio is quite reasonable for a company growing at a breakneck speed and having several growth avenues. Alibaba remains a strong buy for investors with a long-term horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.