Tracking Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management Portfolio - Q2 2017 Update

The top three positions are Procter & Gamble, Sysco Corporation, and General Electric and they add up to ~56% of the portfolio.

Nelson Peltz's 13F portfolio value decreased marginally from $13.33B to $13.27B this quarter. The number of positions remained steady at 8.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Nelson Peltz’s US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Peltz’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/11/2017. Please visit our Tracking Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q1 2017.

This quarter, Peltz’s US long portfolio value decreased marginally from $13.33B to $13.27B. The number of holdings remained steady at 8. The top three holdings are at 55.81% of the US long portfolio: Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), and General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Stake Increases:

Procter & Gamble: PG stake was established in Q4 2016 at prices between $82 and $90. Last quarter saw a huge ~5x stake increase at prices between $83.50 and $92. The stock currently trades at $91.34. It is now their largest position at ~25% of the portfolio. For investors attempting to follow Trian, PG is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: Last month, Trian launched a proxy fight for a board seat at P&G and termed P&G’s business culture a “suffocating bureaucracy.”

General Electric: GE is currently Trian’s third-largest position at 14.42% of the 13F portfolio. The position was established in Q2 2015 and increased by ~83% the following quarter at an overall cost basis in the low-$20s. Q4 2015 saw a ~14% trimming at prices between $25 and $31.50. The stock currently trades at $25.20. There was a ~7% trimming in Q4 2016 at prices between $28 and $32.50. Last two quarters have seen very minor increases.

Note 1: Last month, GE announced that long-time (16 years) CEO Jeff Immelt is stepping down. Trian’s activism had previously resulted in bonuses of the executive management team to be overhauled so that they are linked to the performance of GE’s industrial operations.

Note 2: The GE stake was first disclosed in a 13F amendment filed on 10/5/2015. Trian avoided disclosing this stake in Q2 2015 by making use of the “section 13(f) Confidential Treatment Requests.”

Pentair plc (PNR): PNR is a 7.62% of the 13F portfolio stake established in Q2 2015 at prices between $60.50 and $69 and almost doubled the following quarter at prices between $50.50 and $69. The stock currently trades at $61.57. Trian controls 8.4% of Pentair. For investors attempting to follow Trian, PNR is a good option to consider for further research. There were minor increases in the last two quarters.

Note: Trian has stated that their involvement with PNR is focused on helping the business grow the core both organically and through acquisitions while divesting non-core assets.

Stake Decreases:

Mondelēz International (MDLZ): MDLZ is Trian’s fourth-largest position at 13.84% of the US long portfolio. The original stake is from Q4 2012 when over 19M shares were purchased in the mid-$20s price-range. The following quarter saw a stake-doubling in the low-30s price-range. The current position is at ~42.5M shares and trades well above their purchase price ranges at $43.59. Q4 2016 saw a ~7% trimming at ~$44.50 per share and this quarter saw another ~4% selling at around the same price.

Note: Following their stake establishment in 2012, Trian pushed Mondelēz for a merger with PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) but that did not pan out. In early 2014, Peltz acquired a board seat in a compromise agreement with Mondelēz.

Wendy’s Company (WEN): The WEN stake goes back to 2005 when Trian Fund Management was founded. The position has fluctuated over the years. Q1 2014 saw a ~22% stake reduction at prices between $8.50 and $10. Q2 2015 also saw a ~17% reduction as Trian sold shares back to Wendy’s as part of their $1.4B buyback program. The following quarter saw a further ~17% selling at prices between $8.50 and $11.50. Q4 2016 saw an about turn: ~9% increase at prices between $13 and $14.50. The stock currently trades at $15.39. The position is now at ~4.5% of the US long portfolio (~16% of the business). There was a ~14% reduction this quarter at $15.97.

Note: In December 2015, Matthew Peltz was added to Wendy’s board. Nelson Peltz is the Chairman of the Board (non-executive chairman since June 2007).

Kept Steady:

Sysco Corporation: SYY is the second-largest position at ~17% of the portfolio. It was purchased in Q2 2015 at prices between $36 and $39 and increased by ~300% the following quarter at prices between $35.50 and $41.50. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at $51.58.

Note: On August 20, 2015, Sysco appointed Nelson Peltz and Josh Frank (a partner at Trian) to the company’s Board. Trian’s ownership stake is at ~8% of the business.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK): The original BK stake was built up during the first three quarters of 2014 at prices between $31 and $40. Q1 2015 saw a ~5% increase at prices between $35.50 and $41. The stock currently trades at $52.19 and the stake is at 12.45% of the portfolio.

Note 1: A Form 4 regulatory filing last week showed Trian’s ownership at 22.4M shares. This is compared to 32.4M shares in the 13F: 10M shares sold at $53.09.

Note 2: In 2014, Trian’s co-founder Edward Garden was added to BK’s board. The company also unveiled a cost-saving plan aimed at cutting $500M in expenses through 2017. In March 2015, Marcato Asset Management requested Trian’s support in their efforts to replace BNY Mellon’s CEO but Trian rejected the plan. In Q4 2016, Marcato exited their position.

Du Pont E l De Nemours (DD): DD is a 5.71% of the US long portfolio position. It was first purchased in Q4 2013. The bulk of the current stake was acquired in Q4 2014 at prices between $67 and $76. Q4 2015 saw a ~22% reduction at prices between $44 and $70. There was another ~30% selling over the last three quarters of 2016 at prices between $62 and $75.50. Last quarter saw a ~36% further reduction at prices between $72.50 and $82. The stock currently trades at $80.97.

Note 1: In May 2015, Trian lost a proxy battle: they nominated 4 members to the 12-member board but lost the shareholders' vote. In December 2015, Dow Chemical (DOW) and DuPont announced a merger of equals with plans to separate into three businesses after the merger.

Note 2: The prices quoted above are adjusted to account for the spin-off of Chemours (CC) that closed in July 2015.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Peltz’s US stock holdings in Q2 2017:

