Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Storage Set To Tighten But Production Gains Overshadow Enthusiasms

US natural gas storage is expected to fall below the five-year average by the end of August.

Natural gas prices finished the week higher by 7.53%.

Natural gas clocked in one of the best weeks in recent months following a very bullish EIA storage report on Thursday. We also expect that the next several weeks coming in below the five-year average and tighten the balance by the end of August.

This week also saw consensus revise lower EOS estimates from 3.79 Tcf to 3.766 Tcf.

All of this is happening despite:

Weather for the first part of August has been bearish. Lower 48 production has been higher than expected.

Even in light of these two negative forces, physical flow has been very healthy, and natural gas storage builds will continue to be tight.

However... production growth is overshadowing the enthusiasm...

Looking at August Lower 48 production, we have not had one day where production has dropped below 73 Bcf/d.

As recently as the beginning of July, Lower 48 production growth appeared like it was stalling out, and we started to wonder whether the production growth we were forecasting would pan out. And by the second-half of July, we saw the production growth come in stronger than expected.

Producers are all guiding higher...

The most bearish natural gas thesis at the moment are calling for prices to just average around $2.50/MMBtu for the next few years. The bear case contends that:

Associated gas production from the Permian and other shale oil basins will push gas production higher. Takeaway capacity in the Northeast has been fully committed and producers will ramp production into capacity.

We took a look at both of these reasons, and arrived at our own conclusion, but what we can't be sure of is case number 2.

Looking ahead, natural gas producers are all projecting higher gas production by Q4. The total increase based on Q2 exit volume is going to add another 2-3 Bcf/d of gas to the market. This would leave us around 74 to 75 Bcf/d by the end of the year.

What is the market saying about natural gas producers?

Despite resilient natural gas prices over the last several months, natural gas producer equities like Antero Resources (AR), Range Resources (RRC), Southwestern (SWN), Gulfport (GPOR), and many others have not fared well at all.

Historically, Northeast gas producers have outspent cash flow to grow production for the sake of growing. See chart below:

The Appalachia's production growth has been funded (similarly to the Permian) by external capital. The compression in equity this year has seen the equity external funding market completely closed off as evidenced by the lack of equity and debt raise this year.

This is important to understand, because when we analyze the big Appalachia producers, if all of them grew production within cash flow, the additional takeaway capacity coming online won't be met. Obviously, we can also argue that producers would still be willing to take on debt to meet the commitments because it would have to pay a penalty if it doesn't supply the gas committed. But growing for the sake of growing no longer appears to be an optimal business strategy as evidenced by the multi-year lows in their stock prices.

Overall, market remains tight, but production growth hangs in the shadows...

The natural gas market today is still very tight, but the higher than expected Lower 48 production growth has spooked some former natural gas bulls. Market participants should understand that production growth will continue, but the pace of the growth will be the important variable. There's a finite of demand coming online from now to 2020, so the supply equation is the more crucial element to understand whether we should be in a $3.50/MMBtu world, a $3/MMBtu world, or a $2.50/MMBtu world.

