Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Energy Is The 'Rodney Dangerfield' Sector

WTI finished the week lower by 1.53%.

Despite a relatively mild oil price action week, energy stocks took the hammer falling 2.59% for the S&P energy sector (XLE), and -2.69% for S&P oil and gas producer (XOP).

Over the last three years, XOP is trading at the widest disparity to WTI as indicated by the chart below:

Looking across the multiples of E&P producers, there's been a 15% compression in what investors are willing to pay for them versus last year.

In addition, the latest sell-off saw the investors spare no one with even high quality names taken to the woodshed.

For investors looking at energy stocks today, the mantra that "lower for longer" is starting to be priced into the energy stock prices. Last year, Permian names were trading at massive premiums to the rest of the energy sectors with some needing $70 oil in the future to justify valuation, but that's not the case today.

Rodney Dangerfield's famous line, "I get no respect", applies fully to the energy sector today. Investors are disregarding obvious values in the market today in fear of the narrative. Energy companies that are able to generate free cash flow and grow production are being ignored as investors look to the Permian and see nothing but issues and choose to bail on the industry as opposed to analyze it.

To put it in perspective, energy as a component of S&P 500 is at the lowest level since early 2004.

In the meanwhile, technology stocks (XLK) are at the highest level they've been since early 2002:

(Another view: Energy to Technology)

Zero optionality being priced in today...

As an investor, predicting the future is hard, but handicapping your investments to skew in your favor is the only preparation you can do when you buy a stock.

In the case of most energy companies we analyze, the optionality of higher oil prices have been discounted to nothing today. Take for example an oil producer like California Resources (CRC), it's not a shale producer and exhibits low production decline rates, but it is very levered. The debt structure is termed, but investors are worried about potential refinancing issues when 2019 comes around.

To put it in perspective, CRC produced 129k boe/d in Q2 2017. It generated EBITDAX of $358 million in the first-half of 2017, interest cost totaled $167 million, and after capex, CRC generated free cash flow of $59 million all around $50 Brent. The market cap of the company is ~$300 million today leaving investors paying about 3x FCF.

What an investor needs to know today is that if oil stays around $50 until 2019, it's likely that CRC will be forced into a distressed capital raise, and equity owners will be close to wiped out. However, if Brent reaches $70, free cash flow generated from CRC alone would be $400+ million making the equity unbelievably levered to higher oil prices.

In an event where oil rises to $70, CRC could trade well above $100 per share ($1.2 billion in EBITDAX and 5x EV/EBITDAX multiple).

At $7.25 per share today, a potential return of 1,279% return isn't being discounted by the market, because everyone is underwriting "lower for longer" oil prices. We don't blame the market, but even a small allocation of less than 1% in an investor's portfolio could provide sizable asymmetric returns if the scenario unfolds.

