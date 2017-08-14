Tesla: Credit Where It's Due

As many of you know, I've been very critical of Tesla (TSLA) and its management, primarily thanks to statements and guidance that always seem to fall short. However, I have acknowledged the times where the company has done something well, and today, I am doing that again. Last week's $1.8-billion debt deal was very well done.

Tesla finished Q2 with over $3 billion in cash, plus the ability to borrow plenty more from credit lines and other facilities. However, if the company is worried about rising interest rates, it would make sense to strike now. Waiting another 3 months could potentially mean higher US treasury rates, but imagine trying to borrow funds if another billion plus cash burn is reported in Q3. Additionally, with investors looking for income with treasuries rates this low, it seems there is strong demand for debt with coupon rates in the mid-single digits.

With these Tesla bonds having an 8-year maturity and essentially getting junk ratings, I was very curious to see what the coupon would end up being. To get an idea of where things would land, I looked at the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG). Here are the three keys: the average maturity of the bonds in the portfolio is 4.19 years, with the average coupon being 6.25%, and the average yield being 5.36%.

With a lot of bonds in this portfolio being less than Tesla's 8-year maturity, as well as a good chunk of them being higher rated credit, one would think that Tesla's coupon rate might come in higher than the 6.25% average coupon of this portfolio. This seems fairly in line with another way to look at things, based on the US treasury. Right now, the 7-year treasury is around 2.00%, and according to the NYU credit spread index, a B2/B3 rating (which Tesla got overall and for this offering, respectively), the spread should be 4.50% to 5.50%. That would imply Tesla should be receiving a rate in the 6.50% to 7.50% range, which is logical if you consider the portfolio above with a 4-year average maturity has an average 6.25% coupon.

However, as last week progressed, it appeared that there was decent demand for the bonds and the rumor was that Tesla would be paying a 5.25% coupon. After the close on Friday, we got the finalized details, with the offering upped to $1.8 billion and a 5.30% interest rate. Perhaps one of the most interesting parts of this was that the 8-K filing details that the debt will initially be guaranteed by SolarCity. This would seem to back up the rumors that Tesla would not be using the gigafactory as collateral.

To raise close to $2 billion at this interest rate has to be considered a win for the company. It's better to get the money now than to risk a rise in interest rates moving forward. Also, if the company is going to announce more plans for additional gigafactories before the year ends, you don't want to give bond investors leverage to demand a higher rate. Even in a worst case scenario, this should allow the company to get through Q1 2018 without having to raise any additional capital, especially given the credit lines it can continue to tap. This will allow Tesla to get through the bulk of the Model 3 ramp, which will be no easy feat. In fact, the company updated some of its gigafactory statements in the recent 10-Q to detail that problems can and have occurred. Take a look at the following statements (bold is mine):

Q1 10-Q: Although we continue to remain on track with our progress at Gigafactory 1, given the size and complexity of this undertaking, it is possible that future events could result in the cost of building and operating Gigafactory 1 exceeding our current expectations and Gigafactory 1 taking longer to expand than we currently anticipate. In addition, we continue to expand production capacity at our Fremont Factory and are exploring additional production capacity in Asia and Europe. Q2 10-Q: While we currently believe that our progress at Gigafactory 1 will allow us to reach our production targets, our ultimate ability to do so will require us to resolve the types of challenges that are typical of a production ramp, such as those that we have experienced to date, including at Gigafactory 1. Moreover, given the size and complexity of this undertaking, it is possible that future events could result in the cost of building and operating Gigafactory 1 exceeding our current expectations and Gigafactory 1 taking longer to expand than we currently anticipate. In addition, we continue to expand production capacity at our Fremont Factory and are exploring additional production capacity in Asia and Europe.

CEO Elon Musk had talked about a supplier issue causing problems with production of Tesla Energy products in Q1, but I would have liked to have gotten more color on the challenges they have experienced. If the gigafactory is behind on its schedule, it would certainly explain the recent news that Tesla will use Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) cells for its batteries in the South Australia project. The company's energy business has certainly failed in recent years to live up to growth expectations that Elon Musk has laid out. At this point, the gigafactory's primary focus needs to be on cells for the Model 3, since the revenue opportunity for the vehicle is several times that of the energy business over the next couple of years.

In the end, last week's debt deal has to be seen as a positive for the company. Despite the bonds initially getting junk ratings from various ratings agencies, Tesla actually raised more than originally announced at a rate that could have easily been 100 or 200 basis points higher. This will give the company enough cash to get through the most critical part of its Model 3 production ramp without having to dilute shareholders further. Now, it is on Tesla to get those vehicles out the door before competition starts to heat up, like next month's reveal of the next generation Nissan Leaf.

