FedEx Delivers, So Does This REIT Landlord

But wait, there’s a better way to take advantage of the stable earnings of FedEx by investing in one of its landlords.

FedEx is a capital appreciation play and with a 1.0% dividend yield it will be hard for a dividend investor to sleep well at night.

Over the years, especially after the Great Recession, FedEx has evolved into a dominating logistics company.

A few days ago Jim Cramer wrote an article titled that revealed “10 Stocks That Have Been Hammered Basically for No Good Reason”. One the companies on the list was FedEX (FDX), and here’s what Cramer wrote about the leading logistics chain,

“What the heck? You got a darned good quarter and this stock is down from $218 to $206? That's insane. Sure, people don't like the chart. Yes, the stock had run. But these guys are the kings of e-commerce. There was a hacking story that got a lot of people confused at the same time they reported. A great opportunity.”

Looking at the chart below, it’s plain to see that FDX has been beaten down quite a bit:

However, analyzing the FAST Graph below, you can see that FedEx is no real bargain, shares appear to be trading at or near the normal P/E valuation level (17x) with a puny dividend yield of 1.0%.

Over the years, especially after the Great Recession, FedEx has evolved into a dominating logistics company driving growth and operating cash flow to historic proportions.

However, there is seemingly little comfort in adding shares when there is no margin of safety. Remember, FedEx is a capital appreciation play and with less than a 1.0% dividend yield it will be hard for a dividend investor to sleep well at night.

But wait, there’s a better way to take advantage of the stable earnings of FedEx by investing in one of its landlords.

Photo Source

Why Not Consider a FedEx Landlord?

Monmouth Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:MNR) is a just a few years older than FedEx (Monmouth is in its 48th year as a public REIT) and the Industrial sector REIT has also enjoyed a long-standing real estate relationship with the global shipping giant.

Monmouth, with a market cap of around $1.1 billion, is a considerably small vendor when compared with FedEx's massive $55 billion platform; however, the value propositions for owning shares in these two companies are 180 degrees apart.

As noted above, FedEx is a value play and that's why it's critical to buy shares with a "margin of safety." Alternatively, Monmouth is a yield play and this REIT has something that FedEx doesn't: DIVIDEND POWER

Today Monmouth operates a property portfolio that consists of 106 industrial properties representing approximately 18.3 million square feet. The geographically diversified portfolio is from Coast to Coast across 30 states.

The portfolio is highly concentrated with FedEx; the remaining portfolio is balanced with high-quality tenants such as Siemens (SI), Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Keebler-Kellogg's (NYSE:K), Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL), and others.

MNR began investing in properties leased to FedEx in 1992 and recent acquisitions include six properties consisting of an additional 1.8 million square feet leased to FedEx. Fourteen total expansion projects were recently completed, increasing the rent and lease terms of these FedEx facilities.

FDX and its subsidiaries represent 60.7% of Annual Rent:

Monmouth leases from FedEx Ground, FedEx Express, and FedEx Supply Chain Services - all unique operating subsidiaries that enjoy the parent S&P rating of BBB. Here’s a snapshot of MNR’s Top Tenants based on square footage:

There is little doubt that e-commerce growth is providing a tailwind to industrial space demand, as evidenced by the e-commerce sales provided below. The entire retail industry has been shifting its focus from traditional brick-and-mortar stores to ecommerce platforms, which has led to significant demand for large, modern industrial distribution centers.

U.S. ecommerce sales are expected to increase to over $400 billion in 2017, representing a 68% increase from 2013, and excluding food and fuel, ecommerce represents approximately 13% of total U.S. retail sales.

Global consumer habits continue to change resulting in ever greater market share taking place online. Global ecommerce sales are expected to rise to $2.4 trillion by 2018.

Industrial REITs also benefit from operating well-located and highly granular portfolios. Current economic indicators are very favorable for the US industrial real estate sector due to: (1) limited new construction over the past 7 years; (2) rampant growth in ecommerce; (3) anticipated U.S. manufacturing growth due to increased domestic energy production; (4) continued benefits from the recently completed Panama Canal expansion; and (5) resurgence in the U.S. housing sector.

As you can see below, MNR also has substantial exposure to the East Coast, and that's another important characteristic, since the company should benefit from the Panama Canal expansion that was completed in the first half of 2016.

Each of MNR’s FedEx locations has become a highly coveted foothold for large businesses. Major retailers are drawn to FedEx locations so they can get their goods delivered to their customers as fast as possible.



MNR’s FedEx Ground locations have become the nucleus of today's logistics clusters. The company has focused investments on assets that are mission-critical to MNR’s strong tenant base.

Note that the leases are well-balanced so there is no fear of expirations that could impact MNR’s reliable rental income:

In Fiscal 2016, 326,000 square feet was set to expire of which 100% renewed with a 5.3% increase in the weighted average U.S. GAAP lease rate. Minimal rent roll down risk observed on lease renewals (weighted average lease maturity currently at 7.9 years).

Also, MMR’s weighted average rent per occupied square foot is $5.94 and the national average rent psf for industrial real estate at the end of 2016 was $6.12 and trending higher. MNR historically averages over 90% annual tenant retention (100% renewed in Fiscal 2015 and 2016).

Almost 50 Years Old

Monmouth was founded in 1968 and is one of the oldest publicly traded equity REITs in the US. The New Jersey-based REIT specializes in net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment grade tenants.

MNR was founded by Eugene W. Landy, who currently serves as chairman and director of MNR. His son, Michael Landy, serves as president, CEO, and director.

What makes MNR somewhat of an "outlier" in the REIT sector is the fact that the company has maintained or increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. It announced a dividend increase in late 2015, from $.60 per share to $.64 per share (first increase in 10 years) and has maintained ($.64/share) since that time.

The Capital Structure

To take advantage of today's attractive interest rate environment MNR has locked-in very favorable financing for recent acquisitions. The combined financing terms for three acquisitions consist of $38.3 million in proceeds representing 65% of total cost, with the weighted average interest rate of 4.3%.

Each of the three financings are 15 years self-amortizing loans with a weighted average leverage return on equity of over 14%.

At the end of the latest quarter MNR has fully repaid 15 mortgage loans totaling approximately $35.3 million with fixed interest rates ranging from 5.25% to 7.38% associated with 14 properties. These newly unencumbered properties generate over $10 million in net operating income annually.

As of the end of the quarter, MNR’s capital structure consisted of approximately $677 million in debt of which $555 million is property level fixed rate mortgage debt and $122 million were loans payable.

82% of MNR’s total debt is fixed rate with the weighted average interest rate of 4.2% as compared to 4.6% in the prior year period. MNR also had a total of $210 million in perpetual preferred equity at quarter-end, combined with an equity market capitalization of approximately $1.1 billion, MNR’s total market capitalization was approximately $2 billion at quarter-end.

From a credit standpoint, MNR continues to be conservatively capitalized with net debt to total market capitalization at 33% and net debt plus preferred equity to total market capitalization at 44% at quarter-end.

In addition, net debt less securities to total market capitalization was 28% and net debt less securities plus preferred equity to total market capitalization was 39% at quarter-end.

For the three months ended June 30, 2017 MNR’s fixed charge coverage was 2.4x and net debt to EBITDA was 6.9x. The ratio of net debt less the REIT securities portfolio to EBITDA was 5.8x.

Note: MNR views the increase in these ratios as temporary as the company recently incurred much of this debt to fund acquisitions towards the end of the quarter whereas the run rate EBITDA from such recent acquisitions will be fully reflected in the next quarter.

From a liquidity standpoint, MNR ended the quarter with $11.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. In addition, it had $100.5 million in marketable REIT securities with $8.8 million in unrealized gains in addition to the $2.3 million in gains realized over the nine month period. The $2.3 million in net realized gains in fiscal 2017 to-date includes a $1.5 million in gains that were realized during the recent quarter.

At quarter-end, the $100.5 million REIT securities portfolio represented 6.6% of un-depreciated assets. Additionally, MNR had $90 million available from its credit facility.

Note: I am not a fan of MNR’s REIT security portfolio, primarily due to the fact that the company has exposure to UMH Properties (UMH), also owned and managed by family, and that there is no professional management running the REIT portfolio. I believe MNR should consider using the proceeds to invest in its core business.

The Latest Earnings Results

In the latest quarter MNR’s Core funds from operations were $15.4 million, or $0.21 per diluted share. This compares to core FFO for the same period one year ago of $12.8 million or $0.19 per diluted share, representing an increase of 11%.

Adjusted funds from operations (or AFFO) which excludes securities gains and losses were $0.19 per diluted share for the recent quarter, which is unchanged from the prior year period. MNR’s AFFO per diluted share increased 6% sequentially.

Because four of the five recent property acquisitions do not close until the very end of the quarter most of the favorable impact from the substantial recent acquisition activity would not be evident until the next quarter results.

More importantly, MNR’s AFFO dividend payout ratio has strengthened considerably and provides a substantial margin of safety as well as future growth potential. The company’s 50-year history of success could not have been possible without a conservative focus, strong balance sheet and ample sources of liquidity.

As you can see below, MNR has made substantial progress….

But wait, MNR is also making steady progress growing its AFFO/share, look at the forecast below (source: FAST Graphs):

Extrapolating the forecasted growth in 2018, MNR is positioning itself for even better dividend cushion:

FedEx Delivers, So Does Its REIT Landlord

Clearly MNR is forging renewed excitement, at least in terms of the possibility of a dividend increase. The company has maintained a steady pattern of dividend payments, but the company has not exactly set the world on fire with dividend growth:

Although the growth has been less than stellar, the yield is attractive:

….and so is the P/AFFO multiple:

I’m not suggesting that MNR is a steal, but clearly this REIT is trading at a discount to the peer set.

The Bottom Line: I’m warming up to Monmouth. It has taken me a while to get comfortable with the “bond-like” dividend performance, but the latest earnings results (and acquisitions) suggest that a dividend hike is coming. As Kevin Miller stated on the recent earnings call,

“…(we) now finally achieved a dividend payout ratio where we can consider raising the dividend. And off course that's a Board of Directors decision and that certainly something we're going to be discussing in the near future.”

I’ll tweet this article to Cramer, it may be time for him to take a closer look - FedEx Delivers, So Does Its REIT Landlord.



To learn more about my REIT Beat service, click here.

For a limited time, I am providing new subscribers with an autographed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. This is a limited offer, so don't miss out!

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and MNR Supplemental and Investor Deck.

REITs mentioned: (STAG), (PLD), (EGP), (FR), (DRE), (PSB), (NYSE:TRNO), and (DCT).

Disclosure: I am on the Advisory Board of NY Residential REIT, and I am also a shareholder and publisher in theMaven (OTCQB:MVEN).

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LTC, LXP, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SNR, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.