Apple's Self-Driving Car: Nothing To See Here

Why would Apple (AAPL) make a car, or even self-driving software? It has no experience or competence in making cars, electric or otherwise. While Apple is a tremendously successful software company, AI is one of its major weak points. It doesn’t even have a ride-hailing app or another adjacent product or service.

What gets people excited about a car with an Apple logo on it is what that logo has come to signify: an obsessively curated user experience. This is an area where cars have room for improvement, especially in cars’ driver-facing software. Almost universally, that software is truly awful. Most people give up wrestling with their car’s terrible navigation software and use their iPhone or Android phone instead.

However, Apple has already released a solution to this problem: CarPlay. CarPlay makes perfect sense as an idea, and I hope to see it - and Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Android Auto - become more widespread and liberate us from borderline, unusable software. I don’t see any reason, though, for Apple to venture beyond CarPlay to either building cars or developing self-driving software.

By all accounts, manufacturing cars is hellishly complex. Each car has thousands of individual parts that need to be produced or assembled in factories more complex than the cars. Making cars is enormously capital-intensive and therefore risky. There are few successful startup stories for car manufacturers in the U.S. in the last fifty years, and even incumbent companies are on shaky ground. What does Apple bring to the table that could justify this expense, risk, and diversion of managerial attention? Nothing, as far as I can tell.

At best, I could see Apple collaborating on the design and software of a car with an existing manufacturer. The hangup is that Apple surely would want to make an electric car and so far there are not really any compelling electric cars besides those made by Tesla (TSLA). Apple’s modus operandi is that if it doesn’t knock customers’ socks off, don’t bother.

A partnership with Tesla is an interesting idea that would no doubt garner great publicity, but it is probably not realistic. Two notoriously controlling and micromanaging companies would not collaborate easily on a car. Tesla wants and needs to control its own software, so collaboration with Apple on its core competence would be limited or impossible. Apple has no experience in designing cars and I question what it would have to contribute. Tesla already obsessively curates the user experience and subscribes to an Apple-esque glossy, sheening minimalist aesthetic.

This last point refutes the main argument in favour of Apple making a car: the desirability of a car with an Apple logo on it, accompanied by the user experience that logo carries with it. That car already exists, it just has a Tesla logo on it. Tesla has stolen Apple’s thunder in the car space, leaving it with nothing new and exciting to add.

Why Apple’s self-driving software efforts are unlikely to be successful

Apple has fallen far behind in AI. The performance of Siri versus Google Assistant, for instance, is night and day. But even if Apple were an AI powerhouse like Google, its efforts to develop self-driving software for cars made by other companies would be faced with a fundamental problem.

As with Google’s Waymo and Intel’s Mobileye, Apple’s software would taste like cyanide to car manufacturers. If Apple were allowed to control the software layer, carmakers could be shouldered out of the most lucrative segment of the automotive value chain - autonomous ride-hailing - and left to starve on a vehicle production volume reduced five-to-ten-fold over the long term.

For manufacturers to cooperate, Apple’s software would have to be reasonably priced — meaning comparatively modest revenue for Apple, given the size of the self-driving opportunity. Apple would also have to give some sort of long-term, enforceable guarantee that it would not suddenly impose a monopoly on autonomous ride-hailing. Barring this, automakers are likely to see acquiring startups and spearheading their own self-driving software efforts as a better option.

If Apple is really serious about cars, it should buy a car company. It could buy one. More than one, in fact. The two best options for Apple, I believe, are to fold or go all in. Perhaps Apple could acquire a company that seems almost ready to produce a compelling electric car, like General Motors (GM) or Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY). A startup like Lucid Motors could potentially be helpful on top of an established car company, and would not add much expense.

Integration of software and manufacturing into one company will be key for self-driving for economic reasons, but that integration of software and hardware is also Apple’s preferred way of making a product. Apple could thus fulfill Steve Jobs’ aspiration of making car, but only if it is willing to take a huge, expensive risk.

