Despite The Transformation, Long Investors Should Take A Look At Cisco

Still, with an attractive dividend and growing free cash, long investors may want to take a look at the stock ahead of FY 2017 earnings.

The company is transforming from a hardware-centric strategy to a software-centric one, but it's too early to tell if this move is paying off.

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is set to report Q4 and FY 2017 earnings in just a few days. While I have no idea what to expect, I’ve been eyeing up CSCO for my portfolio... again. I say "again" because I exited the stock a couple years back after a reasonable gain, and then subsequently missed out on additional upside. With shares trading about 9% off its 52-week high and offering a dividend yield of 3.6%, sidelines investors like me might have an attractive opportunity to pick up the stock. But, with the company in the midst of a transition, and with a strategic direction quite different from when I previously owned the stock, does Cisco today offer long investors like me safe harbor?

Once Upon A Time, It Was Mostly About Hardware

It’s interesting to look back at what Cisco had to say about its business just a few years ago to provide context for its current business strategy. The following excerpt is from the company's FY 2008 Annual Report:

“... our strategic initiatives and investments are also based on our vision of the evolution of the network. Over time, we believe that the Internet and the various networks associated with it... will evolve to include embedded resources and the virtualization of applications and services to produce an integrated, intelligent system.”

Here we are almost ten years later, and these statements seem somewhat prescient. Certainly, virtualization of the computing stack has underpinned the explosive growth of cloud technologies; and the Internet of Things (“IoT”) revolution does represent, in effect, embedded devices and resources within a sprawling Internet fabric.

Cisco had the right long-term vision at a time when other technology heavyweights were highly skeptical of emerging trends like cloud computing. (Do a search on YouTube for “Larry Ellison cloud computing rants” to view some entertaining Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) videos from several years ago.) However, the company arguably placed too heavy of an emphasis on its core hardware routing/switching businesses. Consider the following revenue data for these product categories culled from Cisco's Annual Reports for FY 2008 through FY 2016:

And here is the same data graphed:

Despite the fact that switching and routing are still Cisco's largest product segments by revenue at 30% and 15% respectively of net sales in FY 2016, these businesses have commoditized as a result of increased competition. The company’s switching business increased 9.1% from FY 2008 to FY 2016, representing a paltry CAGR of 1.3% if the growth curve were smooth. By contrast, its routing business has decreased -7.0% over the same period, representing a CAGR of -1%. These results have left Cisco to seek revenue growth in other areas, namely software.

Networking Software... To The Rescue?

In Cisco's FY 2016 Annual Report, CEO Chuck Robbins notes in his “Letter to Shareholders” that he has been focused on “... shifting [Cisco's] business model to software and subscriptions”. This, of course, represents a major shift for the company. Driving this change, Cisco has fundamentally altered how it markets networking technologies by separating some software that controls and manages its network devices from the physical devices themselves.

Will this strategy work to offset hardware revenue declines?

Cisco, in some respects, was “forced” to separate key software from its networking technologies in order to better compete with rivals. This decoupling enables customers to use the company networking software with lower-cost hardware powered by third-party chips as opposed to more expensive Cisco devices using custom chips. This ability, in theory, helps to keep customers in the Cisco “camp” instead of jumping over to competitors like Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE). However, Cisco runs the risk of customers simply using their software with another’s company’s networking hardware; and that possibility, of course, would cannibalize Cisco’s overall switching and routing business.

Year-over-year quarterly results so far for FY 2017 are inconsistent and suggest the company’s networking strategy may need more time to generate better results:

Q1 2017 Y/Y% Q2 2017 Y/Y% Q3 2017 Y/Y% Switching (7)% (5)% 2% NGN Routing 6% (10)% (2)%

Personally, I believe the company made the right decision with its networking strategy and the results above reflect the incredibly competitive networking technology market. That being said, the verdict is still out if Cisco’s strategy will work to stabilize its switching and routing businesses.

AppDynamics... To The Rescue?

Beyond its networking business, Cisco has been busy acquiring numerous software companies in its other business segments, including security, data center, and collaboration. Perhaps the most noteworthy of the acquisitions, and the most expensive, was the $3.7 billion purchase of AppDynamics in early 2016. AppDynamics provides application performance management ("APM") software. Broadly defined, APM technology enables companies to understand the performance and “health” of the various components that comprise their computer applications. This visibility allows companies to optimize performance, more effectively troubleshoot problems when they occur, and even predict problems before they happen.

Some investors were a bit taken back by the price Cisco paid for AppDynamics, as a Fortune article on the acquisition notes the company only booked $150.6 million in revenue for its FY 2016 and recorded a net loss of $134.1 million. Moreover, it was preparing its IPO in early 2016 at a valuation of around $1.9 billion; meaning Cisco paid almost double relative to the valuation expected for its market debut.

On the plus side, most analysts would agree that the APM market is worth several billion dollars, but opinions on the exact size and growth rate vary widely. A report from Markets & Markets estimates a market size of $4.98 billion by 2019, at a 12.9% CAGR. At the risk of injecting some personal experience and opinion, I have sold APM solutions for major technology vendors over my software sales career. APM software has always been “hot”, it is constantly evolving, and I believe the total addressable market for Cisco is probably much, much larger than the figure quoted in the Markets & Markets report. As computer applications become increasingly complex, more virtualized, and more distributed, the need for APM becomes greater and greater. Cisco is wise to attack this market.

With that said, it’s unclear to me whether AppDynamics is worth the $3.7 billion that Cisco paid. There are *a lot* of APM products and solutions out there. Unquestionably, AppDynamics is a leader in the space and is highly regarded. But, as I already mentioned, this is a technology space that is constantly evolving. The previously mentioned Fortune article makes an excellent point that “[if] Amazon, or other big cloud companies like Microsoft or Google decide to get into the same space as AppDynamics, Cisco will have [other] tough [competitors] to worry about”. Many cloud vendors already offer some level of performance monitoring services for their customers, so it is not difficult to imagine some of the major cloud players opting to invest heavily in this space.

One of the arguments used to justify the high premium paid for AppDynamics is the value of collected application performance data. Theoretically, this data can be monetized in various ways. For example, analyzing it could help Cisco make recommendations to customers on how to improve the design of computer applications. The data could even help Cisco improve the design of its own products.

Time will tell whether the $3.7 billion paid for AppDynamics was a bargain or a mistake.

Going Long

Despite outstanding questions about the viability of Cisco’s networking business strategy and the price paid for AppDynamics, there are still positives surrounding the company and the stock. It has grown free cash from $10.3 billion in FY 2012 to over $12.4 billion in free cash in FY 2016, and should improve on that result in FY 2017. In that regard, the dividend looks safe, with some analysts hypothesizing that Cisco may even increase it. And in Q3 FY 2017, the company offered guidance of a (4)% to (6)% decline for expected Q4 revenue, suggesting that investors may have already priced the “bad news” into the share price.

While the company certainly has its work cut out in order to transform into a software powerhouse, its current businesses should continue to generate solid free cash results for some time. Notably, Cisco's services business has grown from $6.4 billion and 16% of net revenue in FY 2008 to $11.8 billion and 24% of net revenue in FY 2016. And those revenues have grown year over year in every quarter of FY 2017 with the exception of Q3 FY 2017:

Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 7% 5% (2)%

Cisco's security business has been another bright spot, growing from $1.2 billion and 3% of net revenue in FY 2011 (the first year when this business was formally designated as a product category) to nearly $2.0 billion and 4% of net revenue in FY 2016.

Clearly, the company has product and services lines to help offset declining growth in its networking business.

With approximately $68 billion in cash and cash equivalents and investments at the end of Q3 FY 2017, $17.3 billion in deferred revenue at the end of the same period, and reasonable debt, Cisco's financial health is strong overall.

Despite this being a relatively high-level analysis of the company's current state and future prospects, I, at least, have enough confidence to begin adding Cisco back into my long-term holdings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CSCO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.