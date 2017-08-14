Tesla's deliveries are beholden to the banks

I show that this program commits Tesla to repurchasing cars for about 55% of their original price after three years.

Not discontinued at all was a more expensive (for Tesla) version of the RVG program, which works with leasing partners.

In fact, the part of the RVG program that was "discontinued" had done virtually no business for a year prior to the announcement.

Tesla announced the end of the resale value guarantee, claiming it was not necessary.

Somewhat famously, Tesla (TSLA) announced back in 2013 a resale value guarantee (RVG) program for people who purchased its cars.

It worked like this:

Customer buys car from Tesla, with financing from a bank. Tesla gets the full cash amount upfront, thanks to an agreement with financing partners. Tesla guarantees the customer that, if he so wishes, he can sell the car back to Tesla after three years for a guaranteed price of 50% (on the base price of the auto) and 43% (on the options). All in all, this is equivalent to guaranteeing a 47-48% resale value after three years.

There were some conditions, such as having to undergo a yearly revision at Tesla's service centers and not exceeding a given mileage (above which the guaranteed price would decline). But that was the gist of it.

A very considerable number of customers took advantage of the RVG; about 30% in the US, which was the only market where it was offered in the beginning. As Tesla expanded to overseas markets it tried to add the RVG as well, but generally financing in other countries has lagged compared with that of the US; as a result the share of deliveries with RVG has usually been lower since.

Tesla hasn't allowed this option (in the US) since June 30, 2016. The rationale, as stated in its 16Q2 letter to shareholders, is the following:

Introduced in 2013, our resale value guarantee (RVG) helped reassure customers that Tesla vehicles would retain value over time. Since both our new and pre-owned Tesla vehicles are selling well, we discontinued the program in North America. We still offer an RVG when it can help lower customer monthly payments in certain international markets that have less compelling financing options.

Indeed, going by the reaction of the media it seems many people believed the program was over. So a good portion of Tesla customers used the RVG to get some peace of mind in the beginning of the electric car revolution, mostly didn't exercise this guarantee, Tesla didn't suffer any significant cost from the program, and they all lived happily ever after.

Now, those who are familiar with the company's financials knew there were two big "buts" in this story:

a) We didn't (and in fact still don't) know how many customers would choose to exercise the RVG, how much it would cost to recondition these vehicles, and for how much Tesla would be able to resell them.

b) There was another (and still is) part of the RVG program which works through financing partners - and Tesla had no plans to discontinue this.

Introduced near the end of 2014, in this scheme Tesla sells the car to a bank, which then leases it to a customer for three years. Under this arrangement, Tesla receives all the cash from these purchases upfront as under the original RVG. The difference is that this is explicitly a lease, and unless the customer asks to keep the car at the end (and pays off the residual of the lease), the Model S or X will return to the bank.

In turn, Tesla commits to repurchasing the car from the bank for a guaranteed price. Not only that: if the bank sells it to a third party for less than the amount Tesla guaranteed, the latter has to cover the difference. Hence, while Tesla can in principle refuse to repurchase the cars from the banks, doing so makes no sense because the financial institutions would simply look for a fast sale - knowing that Tesla has to compensate them.

None of this is news to people who follow the company - so what's the point of this article?

The company's own RVG was on life support long before the announcement - the bank RVG is what matters

Tesla has not disclosed RVG deliveries consistently; in the beginning the company did provide quarterly numbers but generally in 2015 and 2016 it only gave the number of outstanding deliveries, i.e. the number of cars on the road that still had the RVG. The sum of quarterly numbers should be very close to the total, at least until 2016Q2 which is when the first RVG customers became eligible to exercise it. As for the bank RVG, it will not be exercisable until 2017Q4, and even only for 200 cars; therefore, the sum of quarterly deliveries under this program should track the balance very closely. Finally, direct leases started in 2014Q2 but Tesla only leased 158 cars that quarter, so that's the maximum number that could have been returned by the end of 2017Q2.

Since 2016Q4, Tesla has disclosed the percentage of all deliveries subject to lease accounting, but not the total number of cars on the road with this program. In this article, I assume that since 2016Q4 there have been no deliveries with the original RVG (for good reasons - keep reading); one can then estimate how many of the deliveries subject to lease accounting are bank RVGs versus direct leases.

(Notice that in some cases the RVG is terminated early; these "negative deliveries" make up the difference between the outstanding amount of cars with RVG and the sum of quarterly RVG deliveries, even before the official "return" period started).

Working from Tesla's financial statements I estimated the number of cars delivered with the company's own RVG, bank RVG, and direct lease since 2013; you can see the details in this file.

And...



...as you can see, the "normal," original RVG was pretty much dead already in 2015, having logged negative registrations in the third quarter of the year! Now, that may be an artifact of rounding - for these periods Tesla only discloses deliveries to the nearest hundred. But there is no question car sales with the traditional RVG were minuscule; so minuscule they barely matched the number of cars facing early termination of the program.

(I didn't extend the blue line into the last three quarters because, to calculate net deliveries, you have to know how many cars are being returned to Tesla - and I don't know that).

If you don't believe me, consider for instance Tesla's 15Q2 report:

We offer a resale value guarantee in connection with certain loans offered by financial institutions and provide this guarantee to approximately 13,600 Model S customers... Through June 30, 2015, we have leased approximately 2,300 vehicles through Tesla Finance and approximately 2,100 vehicles through our banking partner.

And now look at the 15Q3 report:

We offer a resale value guarantee in connection with certain loans offered by financial institutions and have provided this guarantee to approximately 15,500 Model S customers... Through September 30, 2015, we have leased approximately 2,900 vehicles through Tesla Finance and approximately 4,100 vehicles through our banking partner.

The number of cars with bank RVG grew by 2,000, while the total of cars with RVG (both bank and Tesla's own) increased by 1,900. You do the math.

So what if the RVG program is alive through other means?

Just because Tesla offers banks an incentive to lease cars doesn't mean it's a bad idea. One has to look at the details of the deal.

When Tesla receives cash from a bank it allocates most to collateralized lease borrowings, with another fraction going to deferred revenue. So the sum of both figures is the value of the autos sold to banks. Dividing that figure by the payment that Tesla has committed to tells us how much the company is going to pay the banks, as a percentage of the original car sale price. Luckily, the leases are for three years which facilitate comparisons with the original RVG.

(Tesla did offer a two-year lease, which may have had bank financing, but the offer lasted less than a month so it cannot have had a big effect on the numbers).

For example, at the end of 2015Q1 Tesla reported:

As of March 31, 2015 and December 31, 2014, we had $76.7 million and $19.6 million of such borrowings recorded in resale value guarantee and $17.2 million and $0 million recorded in deferred revenue liability... The maximum cash payment to re-purchase these vehicles under these arrangements at March 31, 2015, is $55.4 million.

Here, the word "maximum" relates to the fact that Tesla may not repurchase all the cars. But as stated before, that doesn't make financial sense; it should repurchase all the cars the banks repossess at the end of the leases. The "maximum" payment can only be lower to the extent that customers decide not to give up the car at the end of a lease.

Anyway, we have $76.7 million in collateralized lease borrowings + $17.2 million in deferred revenue = $93.9 million. Which means that, by paying $55.4 million, Tesla is giving back the banks 59 percent of the cars' value.

Now, one quarter does make or break a company; one should look at how this percentage has evolved over time. One problem when doing so is that the amount of deferred revenue will decline over time (the revenue is recognized gradually), so if we simply divide maximum payment by the sum of collateralized lease borrowings + deferred revenue, we will overestimate the percentage that Tesla is on the hook for.

So I estimated how much revenue is deferred per quarter, and added it back to get the "original" or gross value of the cars sold; the effect is very small in the early quarters (for the aforementioned 15Q1, it declines to 58.6 percent) but more notable later. By the end of 2017Q2, the gross value of cars sold under the bank RVG system is nearly $2 billion - with $1.1 billion in repurchase commitments.

Let's get graphic now. As before, details in the Excel file:



Even after accounting for recognized revenue, Tesla's bank RVG is quite a bit more generous than the original one; the company has to pay back 55 percent of the cars' value instead of 47-48 percent. It's a confirmation of what the numbers already implied three years ago.

I don't think most people commenting on the company realize this: the original RVG hardly matters anymore. Of course there are still a few thousand cars on the road whose customers can ask for a repurchase, but their number is dwindling fast - look at the blue line in the first chart. What matters are the bank RVG program, which had 13,990 cars on the road the last time Tesla gave a specific figure, along with the direct lease program which had 9,070 cars.

That was at the end of 2016Q3. I estimate bank RVG has now grown to over 21,000 cars, while the direct lease business has about 18,000. And around 25% of Tesla's deliveries every quarter are still being made under one of these two programs.

Finally, if one is going to compare how the price of cars on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) as such is doing when compared with the RVG, one has to keep in mind most RVG cars have a guarantee of 55%, not 48%.

About that pre-owned business

In case you missed my latest article, I show how Tesla's certified pre-owned (CPO) and service businesses lost a combined $59 million on revenues of $186 million last quarter. That's a gross loss, before including selling, general and administrative expenses.

While the company didn't provide a breakdown for service vs. CPO, it does disclose service revenue for 2016, as well as the year-on-year increase for last quarter. Putting both numbers together implies service had revenues of only about $50 million, which strongly suggests part of the gross loss came from the CPO business.

Now remember that almost none of the cars sold as CPOs could be direct leases or bank RVGs. There could be many cars with the original RVG, of course - but if Tesla is losing money on those, imagine when it has to repurchase them for an extra $7,000 apiece.

Of course, it may be that cars bought under the normal RVG are profitable, while the CPO loss is caused by trade-ins, i.e. cars that Tesla simply chooses to repurchase so as to incentivize the customer into a new delivery. But why the "voluntary" CPOs would be less profitable than the ones forced by the RVG system is beyond me. It seems far more likely that both types of cars contribute to the CPO loss.

Conclusions

Tesla's "discontinuation" of the RVG program was irrelevant. The company continues to rely on subsidizing current deliveries at the expense of future financials, by means of the bank RVG system.

The company's CPO business is already losing money even though it mostly sells cars that Tesla chooses to repurchase, not those it is forced to. When it does sell cars it is forced to repurchase, i.e. those with the RVG, they have a significantly lower cost (for Tesla) than the ones it will have to start repurchasing soon.

All in all, if demand is as strong as claimed by management, it's hard to see why Tesla keeps around either the RVG or the CPO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.