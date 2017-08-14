Oil Crossed $50, But Oil Bulls Are Set To Get Burned Again

Content from Nasdaq

Oil prices finally broke above $50 in the last two weeks. June saw the peek at $52, easing off to $50.50 by the end of July. After reaching $50 both times, oil was unable to stay there for longer than a few days. Every time we reach $50 oil, all of the bulls crawl out of the woodwork, shouting that it is time to buy. They are muffled days later when oil turns back and heads for the mid $40s again. Oil has been beat up in 2017, and the story isn't getting any better. But there is still a crowd of oil bulls crying for a rally. Here are the reasons I have heard:

1. Growing Demand in Non-OECD Markets

2. Inability of Electric Vehicles to Dominate the Market

3. Decreased Regulation on US Drillers

4. OPEC Cutting Supply to Increase Prices

5. Buying Low and a "Bullish Feeling"

I investigated the validity of these claims and made a determination about their effect on the oil market. It turns out, oil bulls are set to get burned yet again.

Growing Demand in Non-OECD Markets

The chart below shows Non-OECD demand growth since 1965. Truly this has taken off in the 1990s, but OECD demand was also increasing. With only Non-OECD demand increasing, that means demand is actually, as a whole, decelerating. Demand increasing and demand increases accelerating are two different assumptions. If we assume the demand of Non-OECD countries is increasing, the story hasn't changed since the 1990s, and gas prices have been as low as $28 and as high as $130 (see chart below). If we talk about acceleration, this would mean demand growth would highly accelerate in the next few years, to compensate for OECD demand shrinking. Does it?

Content from the Energy Collective

According to a study done in 2012 by the Energy Information Administration, oil demand will increase to 60 million barrels per day by 2032. Oil demand growth will pick up in 2020 in these countries before plateauing after 2035 (see chart below). But that is waiting until 2020 to see meaningful growth in oil markets. In addition, that growth is only 10 million barrels per day (bpd) over the course of 12 years, or 20%. That works out to about 1.67% annualized growth from 2020 to 2032. So oil bulls are citing this "massive growth in demand" as reason to buy oil, when the predictions show a much flatter case.

Content from Energy Information Administration

With slow oil demand growth in Non-OECD countries and flat to negative growth in OECD countries, why would the future for oil be so bright?

Inability of Electric Vehicles to Dominate the Market

Electric vehicles (EVs) are the case most oil bears make for oil decreasing. The price of batteries in these cars has plummeted 73% and is set to go even lower as demand fires up. When a consumer is choosing to purchase an EV, they most likely think of price and convenience. Currently, neither of those are in the consumer's favor. Regardless, the number of charging stations is growing fast and the number of EVs on the road is still increasing every year.

Wood Mackenzie describes the market as 20% of cars being EVs in 20 years. That amount would eat into global petroleum use by 6 million bpd, comparable to Saudi Arabia's current 7 million bpd output. Most of that EV growth explains the flattening of demand in OECD countries, and will not attribute to the non-OECD countries oil demand. So will oil companies ever truly bite the dust? What will it take for non-OECD countries to switch from oil as well?

The best way to visualize the demise of oil is to think about the acceleration of technology and globalization. Technological advances become more common every year, meaning we are learning and disrupting industries faster with time. 50 years of progress in the 20th century may be comparable to something like 8-10 years in the 21st century. With this in mind, new products can be invented and come to market faster, changing the conditions oil companies are seeing at an increased rate. That factor alone can reduce the cost of alternative energies and transportation methods dramatically over the course of the next 10 years.

Non-OECD countries need developed countries to innovate and bring low cost options to the table. As the world becomes "smaller" and economies more tightly wound, we see the distribution of ideas and goods flow across borders at greater numbers. Smartphones have already made their way all around the world, and the idea started less than 10 years ago. The same could be true for cost effective vehicles. Non-OECD countries are not likely to take climate change as their main reason to not use oil, rather, they are looking for better technologies to fuel their economies.

Decreased Regulation on US Drillers

Deregulation is a bullish argument for any industry. The intent of deregulation is to free up companies to make their own decisions by loosening restrictions, eliminating fines, and shrinking oversight. For US oil drillers, a decrease in regulation would be wonderful for their companies. It would increase their profit margins and allow them to drill in new areas. There are projects in Texas and Alaska that would benefit from these reduced regulations. The chart below shows the growth in US drilling, proving the US is churning out oil at higher rates than ever. This is great for drillers and refiners, but the issue comes when we look at the oil market as a whole.

Content from WSJ from a Publication from Institute for Energy Research

This picture starts to get hazy when we talk about supply and demand. Decreased regulation would lead to reduced costs and increased profit margins for drillers. These increased profit margins, along with access to more oil drilling locations, will lead oil drillers to increase their output. That increases the total output of the United States, which still suffers from an oversupply problem. This will lower the price of oil in the long run because oil is cheaper to produce so companies will take advantage of those profit margins until the market rebalances. Increased supply with flat demand means lower prices.

My conclusion on decreased regulation is that it has great effects for consumers and producers. As producers ramp up their production, their gains will shrink with increased supply. Therefore, consumers benefit the most in the long run. Oil companies will benefit in the short run. The oil market as a whole sees lower for longer oil prices.

OPEC Cutting Supply to Increase Oil Prices

OPEC accounts for a little under half of the world's supply of oil. The cartel is responsible for playing with markets by consolidating their power over supply. OPEC's overall goal is to, as an organization, come to an agreement about how much oil each country in the organization should produce. The problem is that OPEC cannot directly control each country and most countries cheat their quotas. The quote below from CNBC illustrates OPEC's failure to reach an agreement:

"The warning came after the 14-member OPEC reported its combined oil production rose for a fourth-straight month in July, despite its pledge to remove 1.2 million barrels a day from the market...OPEC's compliance to the deal slipped to a new low of 75 percent in July, the IEA estimated. Adherence among a group of non-OPEC exporters that also agreed to limit output stood at 67 percent."

The IEA went on to state demand in Non-OECD countries was not growing as fast as OPEC predicted, specifically in China and India. Additionally, they also doubted OPEC's ability to hold oil supply under their target levels.

OPEC is having a tough time cutting supply, but many oil bulls remain optimistic about the group's ability to feed demand for the developing world. Oil bulls recently cited OPEC's outlook that sees a bullish outlook for oil in 2018. However, that bullish outlook comes only with successful cuts on OPEC's behalf. Reuters reported if OPEC continued to pump at July's level, oil would still see a surplus of 450,000 bpd in 2018. If OPEC has been unable to control these levels for 4 consecutive months, the chance of them succeeding in the next 12 is limited.

Buying Low and a "Bullish Feeling"

Many value investors say oil companies are oversold and make great buying opportunities. The problem with the oversold approach is that stocks can continue to be oversold for some time. The current P/E ratio in the oil sector was 35.81 in January 2017, and fundamentals have not improved much during the last 8 months. For a value investor, this looks like a terrible deal on both ends.

Others may cite that oil has been getting battered all year, so it has to go back up to its peak. A common misconception about sectors is when investors think they have to rally eventually. Just because oil reached a peak price of $130 does not mean we will ever see those highs again. Investors have to take the sector based on what is happening in supply and demand and ease their dependence on historical prices and technicals. For the oil market, sentiment and data matters more than charts and historical trends.