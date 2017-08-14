Buy Gold To Hedge Geopolitical Risk

Introduction:

Geopolitical tensions have roiled the stock market this week, posing the biggest loss the SPY has seen in a long time. Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) has been through a big roller coaster during this bull market, as evident from this price chart:

The Fed & the Economy:

The US jobs report hurt the commodity last week, showing robust numbers and topping economists' expectations. What has been the ultimate head-scratcher for tracking gold prices has been the upwards price movements following Fed interest rate hikes. Generally when the Fed raises its target for the funds rates, it creates a domino effect that will subsequently increase the rates for loans and other debt. The open market committee will sell securities to banks, who actually set up the overnight rates, hoping to deplete the amount of extra cash in reserves, and subsequently making banks charge more to each other for overnight lending due to supply constraints. Rates rising generally bode well for the US dollar, which would have one question why gold has consistently been rising after recent rate changes. The last two times rates were raised were in March and June of 2017. Below are charts depicting the price movement of gold during those hikes, and its quick rebound in the following month:

In both instances, gold has rebounded to similar or higher levels. The fed's next move is to begin the unwinding of its balance sheet, laden with trillions of dollars' worth of securities. This will decrease money supply in the economy, and should also work to raise the value of the USD. But personally, I do not think that the Fed will elect to raise rates in the meanwhile. Inflation has been consistently below the 2% target that the Fed has, currently trending around 1.7% Y/Y in July.

(Source: Trading Economics)

Another core indicator, the US Cost of Living Index, delivered much weaker than expected numbers, and is further concern that the Fed may not hit its target of 2%. The chart below shows the Core Consumer Price Index, and it missed estimates once again:

(Source:Bloomberg)

All of this data points to an unlikely scenario for the Fed to raise rates again in the near future, and also shows that the Fed will likely take a much more cautious approach in unwinding its securities, rather than simply selling trillions of assets into the market. If that were to occur, it would essentially be equivalent to several rate hikes, and one can expect the price of gold to take a beating.

Geopolitical Tensions:

North Korea and the United States. It's all over the news, all over the world. And it's finally taking its toll on the stock market. Below is a weekly chart of the SPY:

This has been a radical shift from the bull market we have become accustomed to as of late. North Korea has always been a wild card; nobody could ever claim to have a firm grasp on what their plans and ideas were. Unfortunately, Kim Jong Un has made North Korea take unprecedented steps in infuriating the United States, and President Donald Trump as well. With both sides claiming to be willing to attack/retaliate, it remains to be seen whether or not any diplomatic activity can salvage the aggression. This is very uncertain times, and Gold is the perfect way to hedge against this uncertainty. Not only will it be a good investment for the next week, but gold should hold strong throughout the rest of 2017. If Trump follows through and cuts CSR payments to health insurers, then the likely fallout (besides higher insurance costs) will be a series of layoffs, propelling the economy down while raising the value of gold.

Conclusion:

There are simply too many uncertainties facing the country at this present moment, and gold is a pure play hedge to navigate through the political muck. With economic data pointing slightly bullish for gold, and significant geopolitical risk in today's landscape, gold is an extremely enticing investment today.