Snap Is A Disaster In The Making

I reiterate my $7.4 price target; however, given how this disaster is unfolding, even that might be too generous.

Taking into consideration the market cap vs. the massive losses, the dilution, and user engagement metrics, SNAP is still very rich.

Snap's Q2'17 was actually not bad, but I do not expect revenue to increase as much in 2018.

Snap (SNAP) released Q2'17 results and markets did not take the results with a cheer. SNAP lost $443.1M for Q2 vs. $115.9M the same period last year. Revenue increase was impressive and rose to $181.7M (153% Y/Y), although slightly shy of expectations of $186.5M the market was looking for. Adjusted EBITDA came in at -$194M vs. expectations of $185.4M.

However, I do not consider the miss in revenue or EBITDA the reason for the stock's tumble. Nor do I consider it the reason for the stock's tumble since its IPO.

The reason why SNAP tumbled after its Q2 numbers is because the stock has been a bubble ever since its IPO. Please consider Snap: A Bubble Is Born. And when your stock has a stratospheric valuation, then something strange happens; no matter what kind of numbers you throw at the market, it's simply not enough. Chances are your stock will go down.

However, besides the fact that SNAP's valuation is still in the stratosphere, there are other issues why SNAP tumbled and will continue to do so.

Let's talk engagement metrics

DAU (daily active users) grew from 143M to 173M in Q2 an increase of 21% Y/Y. At the same time, revenue grew 153%. Is this a problem, you say?

While revenue growth was very good, it cannot be sustained unless user growth continues at a much higher pace. The reason is because there are limits to how much money you can make from users.

And that is exactly what is happening to SNAP's biggest market, North America.

Source: Snap's Q2 presentation

If you notice in the above chart, while North America revenue per user was up by almost 100% Y/Y, it has been flat over the past 4 quarters. So don't expect revenue to increase by another 150% this time next year, because I think SNAP is approaching some kind of limit as far as how much money it can make from users in North America.

In other words, if SNAP does not increase user growth by a lot, revenue increase this time next year might be in the low double-digits. No, I do not expect SNAP to have the same type of success it has in North America, in Europe or other parts of the world.

So in the absence of much higher user growth, don't expect revenue to increase as it did in Q2 next year, or next quarter.

Let's talk dilution

In my mind, it's only permissible to dilute shareholders if you are growing revenue and profits at a much faster pace than the stock you issue.

Has anyone noticed how much stock SNAP is issuing?

source (appendix page 2)

Leaving the matter of massive losses aside, and also the corporate governance issue (in which two shareholders have 85% of the vote), SNAP over the past 12 months has issued 50% more shares. Granted that 200M of those shares were issued in the IPO and don't count, however, that still means that shareholders were diluted by 25% over the past 12 months.

And my question is, will this continue in the future? How long can management continue to issue stock for compensation purposes? I don't know, but with the massive losses the company has, my guess is dilution will continue.

Has anyone noticed the market cap of SNAP?

As of Friday's close, SNAP's market cap is about $14.5B, according to SNAP's outstanding shares since June 30. Folks, even if SNAP does about $900M in revenue like analysts think, that still comes out to a market cap of about 16X revenue.

I'm sorry folks, but that's a very high Price/Sales ratio in my book, no matter how fast a company grows. And if one adds the losses that SNAP is piling up quarter after quarter, and the dilution, then that number is even higher than it looks.

Bottom line

SNAP is a disaster in the making. Any way one looks at the stock, it is screaming that it will go lower.

In my previous article on SNAP, I gave a price target of about $7.4 per share. However, I said that even this price target was generous.

I will stay at $7.4 per share, for now, to give management the benefit. However, if revenue growth stalls the slightest, and the quarterly losses do not stop, and outstanding shares do not stop rising, then even $7.4 is too high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.