Under Armour: Nothing Unexpected

The stock is the cheapest in the sector despite leading growth.

Over the last year, Under Armour (UA, UAA) has gone from 30% growth to sub-10% growth in the last couple of quarters. Though the athletic apparel company continues undergoing a restructuring and refocus, the projections for the year suggest a better future than the glum in the stock.

Under Armour shares hit new multi-year lows on the lowered guidance for 2017, though one has to question if anything really changed from expectations. The athletic apparel firm had already lowered expectations, and a restructuring at top competitor Nike (NYSE:NKE) was undoubtedly set up to impact the industry.



UAA traded down substantially after earnings and now trades towards those lows at $18.50. The company, though, only lowered the revenue growth target about 1.5 percentage points to 10% at the mid-point of updated guidance.

EPS estimates were cut slightly, with a goal of only reaching adjusted earnings of $0.40 for the year. Analysts were only at 10.7% revenue growth and an EPS of $0.43. The general expectation was that Under Armour would not meet previous goals.

The restructuring is probably a big-time need at this point. The company has a very bloated cost structure due to expected 30% growth rates, leading to very low operating margins.

Despite similar problems to the likes of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), Under Armour trades at a far lower Enterprise Value multiple of revenues. Also, the forecast is that Lululemon is only going to grow 8.9% this year.

UAA EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Under Armour expects to cut 280 employees, with half of the cuts coming from its corporate offices in Baltimore. The savings will help improve margins, which is the main reason the stock trades at lower multiples than peers.

Analysts forecast rather meager profits with a trend that continues in decline. The combination of a small guide down for the year but a big reduction in expenses should start boosting profits. The market likes to focus on these meager profit expectations when valuing the stock, but Under Armour is only producing profit margins in the 6% range at these levels. The athletic brand has plenty of upside to expand margins.

UAA EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that Under Armour remains better positioned and attractive as an investment than the stock action would suggest. A key metric going forward is improved margins, as the performance brand cuts SG&A costs while still growing revenues.

A strong balance sheet with limited debt allows for ultimate flexibility in expanding to a global brand. One needs to keep in mind that Nike is 7x the size of Under Armour.

The stock is not correctly valued for the sector and maintained growth rates. As my previous investment thesis supported, Under Armour has downside protection and a path to higher stock prices now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.