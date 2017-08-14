Gold ETFs Are In Favor Again, But For How Long?

The latest return of investor anxiety has been accompanied by a return to the financial safe havens. Gold in particular has strongly benefited from the worries over a threat, however remote, of military conflict involving the United States and North Korea.

But for much longer will investors’ fears persist in pushing up safe haven instruments like Treasury bond and gold ETFs? Let’s examine the prospects for these investment vehicles in light of the current geopolitical climate.

The spot gold price rose to $1,289 on Aug. 11 after reaching its highest level in over two months. It rose 1.3 percent two days earlier, the biggest increase since mid-May. The gold price rallied after North Korea said it was completing plans to fire four intermediate-range missiles over Japan to land near the U.S. Pacific island territory of Guam. Meanwhile, President Trump’s retort that North Korea would face “fire and fury like the world has never seen” weighed on Wall Street and drove up the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) to its highest level since May.

In response to the latest news headlines, investors moved quickly into asset categories with a higher perception of safety. Traditional safe-haven currencies including the Swiss franc and Japanese yen have rallied again the U.S. dollar. U.S. Treasury bond prices also have also risen as investors have piled into the relative safety of government bonds. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is near its 2017 highs, thanks in part to high levels of investor fear.

While many view the VIX as one of the most important barometers of investor fear, the ultimate fear gauge is actually the price of gold. The reason for this is that gold prices tend to benefit from sudden surges in fear and uncertainty among investors due to its inherent safe-haven appeal. Gold typically benefits from rising uncertainty, especially when it threatens the U.S. dollar along with equities. The latest weakness in the stock market was also accompanied by a decline in the dollar index, which added to gold’s safety appeal.

Gold’s strongest performances in the last 40 years have occurred on either end of the inflation cycle. During the late 1970s gold benefited from the fear generated by extreme dollar weakness, rising interest rates and the resulting runaway inflation. Gold also experienced a period of strong performance between 2001 and 2011 when investors were beset by uncertainties resulting from war, terrorism, and financial market instability.

When fears begin to diminish, interest in gold is sure to wane. Between 2011, when gold established its latest peak, and 2017 the economic and financial market outlook has been one of gradually improving strength. As investors are no longer haunted by the nightmares generated by the credit crisis and as the economy has grown, they’ve exchanged their gold for riskier assets. Only in times of temporary turmoil do they jump back into the safe havens like gold, though they’re quick to dump it as soon as the turmoil abates.

One of the most popular vehicles for owning gold is the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU). As can be seen in the following graph, IAU has established a trading range between the $10 and $13 levels (which roughly corresponds to the $1,000 and $1,300 levels for physical gold). Also shown in this graph is the contrast between the IAU price line and the S&P 500 (SPX). It clearly shows that demand for IAU has languished as the prospects for equities have improved. This relationship isn’t likely to change anytime soon, and as long as the bull market in stocks persists gold will suffer from heavy competition.

More than any other factor, it is imperative that gold’s relative strength versus equities improves before its prospects for a sustainable bull market can increase. The following graph compares the relative strength of IAU against the S&P 500. Clearly the relative strength factor for IAU isn’t there. Institutional investors look at increasing relative strength as a justification for initiating long positions in assets such as gold. Without relative strength, the intermediate-term outlook remains dim. The bottom line is that before gold is ready to launch another intermediate-term uptrend, relative strength should reverse its decline and lead the way. This will let us know that the “smart money” professional investors have turned decisively bullish on the yellow metal. After all, they’re the ones who ultimately determine the dominant trends.

None of this is to say that gold and gold ETFs are a poor long-term investment. It’s worth pointing out that gold has outperformed many other commodities and asset categories in the last decade. Even today, after a 6-year bear market, its price per ounce is still well above its previous bear market low of 2001. Moreover, gold price has kept pace with inflation and then some since 1970s. Indeed, gold has done an admirable job of maintaining value over the last 40 years and will no doubt continue to hold value in the face of future inflation.

That said, the prevailing pattern over the last couple of years has been that whenever equities come under any kind of selling pressure, the gold ETFs benefit from the temporary focus on safety. This established pattern means that participants in gold ETFs should treat them as short-term trading vehicles rather than as alternatives to equities for the 1-2 year outlook. Forsaking stocks for gold in recent years has resulted in under-performance, a relationship which isn’t likely to change anytime soon.