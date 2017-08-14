Washington Prime - Second-Quarter Update

WPG has kept its balance sheet strong, and debt is currently 6.5x EBITDA and should be able to remain at or below this level.

Sales per square foot is lower - as expected - but lease rates are flat to positive for the portfolio.

WPG has left FFO guidance unchanged for the full year, which equates to a 61% FFO payout at the current dividend amount.

As many readers are aware, I am long the tier two mall space, specifically CBL & Associates (CBL), Washington Prime Group (WPG) and PREIT (PEI). Over the next few days, I will be summarizing these REITs' second-quarter results and market levels (and implications) of their publicly-traded securities.

Today I will continue with Washington Prime Group.

The highlights of WPG's earnings release are:

Inline store sales at the Company’s enclosed retail properties were $368 per square foot for the twelve months ended June 30, 2017, compared to $376 per square foot for the same period a year ago.

New leases increased 10.2% while renewals were essentially flat at 0.2%.

Comparable NOI for the Company’s total portfolio decreased 1.9% during the second quarter of 2017, compared to a year ago. The 37 Tier One enclosed retail properties NOI growth was flat and the 51 community centers NOI increased 2.8%.

FFO for the second quarter of 2017 was $110.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. This compares to $98.1 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, during the same quarter a year ago. AFFO for the second quarter of 2017 was $89.4 million, or $0.40 diluted share, which compares to $94.0 million, or $0.43 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2016

Total debt has been reduced by $500 million since the end of the year, in line with the amount that assets have been reduced. Debt/EBITDA currently stands at 6.5x.

Guidance: WPG increased guidance for fiscal 2017 net income and reaffirmed guidance for adjusted FFO to the midpoint of $1.23 and $1.67 ($1.64-1.70) per diluted share, respectively. The REIT now expects to deliver comparable NOI growth at the low end of its original guidance range of 0.0% to 1.5% for the year ending December 31, 2017.

The following are excerpts from the conference call:

The previous quarter can best be characterized by continued stability as it relates to tier 1 assets and as anticipated, more desperate results with respect to tier-1. In our enclosed assets, bankruptcies which we really believe have reached an apex, accounted for 260,000 square feet or 1.7% occupancy loss. In spite of this setback, we ended the quarter with a negligible 10 basis point decline in occupancy, not to mention positive re-leasing spreads. Leasing not only backfilled the space, they approached the shuttering of fair to middling retailers as an opportunity to diversify tenancy. 34% of our total NOI is now attributable to assets without a department store anchor. [Q&A Color] I mean you think about what we did in the Dayton Ohio we replaced a box with four or five different restaurants. we've materially improved our investment grade balance sheet as we are now positioned as one of the best within the sector from a financial metrics standpoint and net debt to EBITDA, 6.5, anticipated at 6.3 by the end of the year. We have nearly $1 billion of liquidity and AFFO payout ratio of under 75% and free cash flow of 80 million. We have the capital and financial flexibility to execute our business plan. With the leverage levels now within our long-term targeted range, our balance sheet focus has shifted towards addressing the concentrations of unsecured debt maturities in fiscal years 2019 and 2020. As previously mentioned, we are looking to recast our credit facility and related term loans, which should allow us to push out the maturity dates on such day.

As the table below shows, occupancy is lower year-over-year, despite the resilience of its tier one malls.

The table above also shows that NOI growth for tier two malls fell 11.5% and occupancy was one percentage point lower. Tier two continues to struggle, but it is expected to stabilize.

Unsecured Debt

Washington Prime has two outstanding public debt issues currently, the 3.85% 2020s and the 5.95% 2024s (its new issue). Both are attractive versus peers and offer a decent spread to the risk-free rate (high yield levels):

Using spread as an indicator of the perception of the health of the REIT, the following chart shows that the risk premium has been directionally lower (the spread can be chunky due to where the bond trades as it does not trade in size every day and therefore, smaller trades influence the yield and spread).

As with most REITs, Washington Prime has covenants in its debt designed to protect investors by maintaining a pool of unencumbered assets and ensuring the REIT cannot get over its skis from a leverage perspective. The covenants, and current compliance levels, are as follows:

As the compliance information above shows, WPG is in good shape versus its covenants and has headroom under its covenants - which increase the amount of financial flexibility available to the REIT.

Preferred Stock

For those investors that want more yield than the debt and less volatility than the common, the preferred stock remains attractive. Its two series of preferred stock offer some of the highest yields in the space:

Graphically:

The Series H, which is currently callable, offers a significant yield pick-up versus its Series I, which is callable in March of next year. Importantly, the Series H, on a stripped basis, trades below par, making the yield to call attractive as well.

While the spread between the two series has narrowed (marginally) lately, it continues to trade near its wides as a result of its callability.

I believe either series preferred is attractive, and would probably consider the Series H if I were looking at the preferred. The additional yield helps cushion potential price pressure and if it is called, an investor could simply roll into the series I or into another preferred - CBL if one desires exposure to the mall space - upon its redemption.

Common Stock

The common stock of WPG has been volatile since becoming a public company (and merging with Glimcher six months later):

WPG data by YCharts

Versus the mall group, WPG continues to trade at a borderline distressed multiple - 4.9x eFFO - despite its ability to maintain FFO/NOI and not actually being distressed as the debt section above evidences.

Tier two (higher beta) malls are up solidly versus their tier one peers from their 52-week lows (also much lower than their highs, admittedly):

On a year-to-date basis, the higher beta (lower tier) malls are outperforming their tier one peers - with the notable exception of Pennsylvania REIT.

One of the reasons some investors have purchased Washington Prime has been the dividend yield the common stock offers, which is currently over 11% (although it has been as high as 13.5%):

WPG Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Before investing for the dividend, investors should make sure that the REIT is not too stretched paying the dividend and that it should be continued (currently $0.25/quarter). Using guidance midpoint, the payout ratio is 61%, up from 55% at the end of 2016.

Bottom line: I expect that Washington Prime will continue to feel the effects of the pressure on the retail sector, but it will continue to adapt to the changing environment. Its balance sheet is in decent shape and the bonds reflect the fact that it is not on its last leg. I continue to hold Washington Prime common and believe that there will ultimately be capital appreciation as well as dividends. It may take a while, but I am being paid to wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG, CBL, PEI, SKT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.