Buy The Dollar, Sell Bonds?

Trend traders and speculators recently jumped aboard the dollar selloff bandwagon since the French election. This may not be the best time for them to short the dollar as the smart money is aggressively shorting the euro.

Jeff Gundlach recently stated that higher rates are on the way based on a variety of factors. One important metric he analyzes is the copper to gold ratio. The copper to gold ratio is at .0023, which is at the highest over the past year. Some may ask why look at this ratio. The answer stems in the distinct properties of these metals. Copper is used for industrial use and some products that have copper are wires, motors, and plumbing. Gold is used primarily for items that store value such as jewelry and coins.

Economists notoriously say that copper has a PHD since it tends to forecast economic trends ahead of what the market predicts. When copper prices rise, investors are pricing in better economic activity. If copper is increasing against gold, then copper is illustrating how there must be more inflation on the horizon. Higher inflation should set forth lower bond prices and higher interest rates.

If the 10-year does rise, the dollar should rally as well. As I have mentioned before, the U.S. dollar is a basket of fiat currencies with a large composition of the Euro. Commercial future hedgers (smart money) are short 121,790 contracts as of 08/08. Compared against the last six years, this is the second largest short position. Despite the smart money positioning themselves net short, the Euro has continued to rally.

On the other hand, non-commercials (dumb money) are net long 82,637 contracts as of 08/01. Compared against the last six years, they are extremely net long. The non-commercials were net short right before the French election, and they frivolously bought Euros since that point.

From a fundamental perspective, the dollar rally is bound to occur soon as the Federal Reserve unwinds its large balance sheet. Ben Bernarke began quantitative easing in 2008 as an effort to raise asset prices after the real estate bubble. The S&P and Dow increased over 300% from the bottom in 2009 with the help of QE. Now this stimulant will be taken away at a gradual pace.

The Federal Reserve wants the process as painless as possible. In the past, they reinvested their profits into bonds and various assets for QE. This program allowed interest rates to stay lower, which artificially helped the stock market to skyrocket over the past eight years. Now, instead of reinvesting their income, they will let the bonds mature. If this stimulant is taken out, the iShares 20-year Treasury (TLT) should sell off. This ETF has rallied over 9% since March. If longer dated bonds sell off, the dollar should rally.

On the other hand, there are individuals that stated the dollar will continue to fall since the Federal Reserve raised the Fed Funds rate several times since December 2015. The reasoning is that increasing this rate is inflationary since it artificially raises the cost of credit. For the next few years, this may occur. However, from an intermediate perspective, the dollar selloff appears to be overstretched as of this moment.

Commercial hedgers are extremely net short the euro while the opposite is occurring in forex. Despite being early, the smart money may have a valid reason to go long the dollar as several fundamentals are pointing in that direction.