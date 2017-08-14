Nvidia: Deceleration Or Losing Competitors In The Rear-View Mirror?

The transition to Volta GPU wasn't as smooth as it could have been.

The market can be fickle in the strange world of investing, as evidenced by the strong earnings report from Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), which, surprisingly to some, resulted in the stock quickly pulling back by about 7 percent.

One thing to consider there is even after having that shaved off its market cap, it was still trading at about what it was a month ago.

What has to be answered now is whether or not Nvidia is going to enter into a stage of deceleration or it's going to leave many of its competitors in the dust, losing them in the rear-view mirror from its growth.

Meeting expectations

As with many companies that have been through a prolonged period of growth, expectations rise, and results that will meet those expectations are harder to come by.

Over the last three years, Nvidia has generated returns surpassing 700 percent. I don't believe anyone thinks it'll do the same over the next three years. Even so, it doesn't mean it can't continue to perform at a very high level.

Among the major concerns aired in response to the earnings report was the inclusion of the numbers from sales to cryptocurrency miners, which the company itself has stated in the past investors shouldn't consider sustainable. Other perceived weaknesses were in regard to servers and automotive chips.

Also mentioned in commentary was the transition to the Volta GPU, which many thought wasn't as smooth as it could have been.

Guidance when measured against last year also caused pause, with the company looking for revenue of $2.35 billion in this quarter, which represents an increase of 17 percent - far below last year's numbers. That definitely points to more realistic growth going forward.

I think that's actually good for Nvidia, as it should help temper investor enthusiasm and align their expectations with a performance that the company can deliver. It should be able to continue grow decently going forward, but the heady days of growth over the last three years are probably over.

With that in mind, the company will have a chance to outperform in the quarters ahead if it can get investors to understand it can't continue to grow at the torrid pace it had been. That, in turn, could mean the market may start to discount the stock a little, although most analysts continue to be very bullish on Nvidia.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain

As mentioned above, Nvidia has suggested in the past to investors that they shouldn't take cryptocurrencies too much into account when analyzing the company. In this earnings report, it appears the company has changed course on that and points to it being an important market for it in the future.

The company sees the market continuing to grow, and believes a number of new currencies will emerge in the market. The other side of that is, of course, a lot of those currencies can disappear as well, hence the volatility associated with cryptocurrencies.

Nvidia's Jen-Hsun Huang noted that the larger a GPU company is, the more volatility it can absorb, reinforcing its commitment to the market segment will continue, and shouldn't cause wide swings in its performance from quarter to quarter. When pressed about how much cryptocurrency contributed to the $250 million beat, Jen-Hsun Huang said it represented about $150-200 million of the total.

While pointing to cryptocurrency mining demand in the future, the idea is demand is still there, but it didn't appear to me it wasn't considered as robust as it had been.

A drop in mining revenue without it being offset from other markets it competes in would result in some disappointing results in the future. This seems to be a key reason investors pushed the share price down; that and weak servers and automotive chips sales.

Data center and AI sales

Even though the bulk of the beat was in sales associated with cryptocurrencies, the numbers were still solid for Nvidia in the latest quarter.

The primary question that must be answered is if Volta, which is where concerns over the transition were mentioned, will fully meet growth expectations now that it is fully ramped up. Betsy Van Hees from Loop Capital Markets believes the effects of the transition to Volta is over, and sees the company enjoying double-digit growth in the current quarter.

Further out, she expects cryptocurrency revenue to level off and start to drop in 2019 by 20 percent.

She said:

"We expect strong demand in data center and gaming in F2019 to more than offset the declines of crypto and we are modeling 14% YoY and 25% YoY growth, respectively. As for the step-up in OpEx, we believe NVDA must continue to spend to maintain its leadership position. We believe there is leverage in the model in F2019 driven by revenue growth and expanding margins."

What seems to be a concern is not only the reliance on crypto as as important part of the beat, but also on whether on not its data center business can continue to grow at such a significant rate.

In the last quarter, it enjoyed 175 percent growth, accounting for 19 percent of the overall revenue of Nvidia. That's the fifth quarter in a row it grew by triple digits. Huang didn't dampen enthusiasm for the segment, so it appears he's confident there's a lot of room for growth before it levels off.

In the auto segment, revenue jumped to a record $142 million, up 19 percent.

Conclusion

How I see it is this. If investors believe the premium multiple Nvidia has been trading at is primarily driven by its gaming business, which includes cryptocurrency, there is a legitimate reason to reconsider its future pace of growth.

On the other hand, if investors see the other segments of the company being the key growth catalysts, than it has a solid future to look forward to. That doesn't mean the stock didn't need a pullback after soaring about 30 percent over the last few months, as it was too heated up, in my opinion.

Not that it has come down to earth a little, I think it provides thoughtful investors a more realistic look at the growth prospects of the company. Even if it were to linger where it is for a while, I don't see the forward growth momentum of the company reversing direction; although I do see it struggling to repeat the performance it has enjoyed over the last three years.

The next couple of quarters will give a good look at where the company stands after its transition to Volta, and what the future of cryptocurrencies holds.

