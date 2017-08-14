GM Has The Right Strategy For Self-Driving, But Challenges Remain

However, GM faces a challenge that might prove insurmountable: it has to change its century-old traditional manufacturing culture into a software culture.

Three crucial elements constitute the self-driving future: electric cars, self-driving software, and autonomous ride-hailing. GM has made efforts on all three.

General Motors (GM) is doing more than perhaps any other traditional automaker to prepare itself for the self-driving future. It is working on all three of the major elements required:

Electric cars

Self-driving software

Autonomous ride-hailing

Why self-driving entails electric cars and ride-hailing

When cars become self-driving, they can easily be shared, thereby spreading the cost of the vehicle across 5 to 10 people via autonomous ride-hailing. This means that each vehicle will drive 5 to 10 times as many miles, meaning a single car will travel 65,000 to 130,000 miles in a year. Self-driving gasoline cars, then, would need to be replaced every year or two, since gasoline cars can typically only handle 150,000 miles.

Electric cars, on the other hand, can travel 500,000 miles, according to an estimate by technology think tank RethinkX. The cost per mile of a self-driving electric car, then, is less than a third of that of a self-driving gasoline car, even before accounting for lower maintenance and energy costs. For this reason, self-driving cars need to be electric to compete in the autonomous ride-hailing market.

An all-electric Chevy Bolt equipped with self-driving hardware. Source: GM.

GM’s efforts on all three fronts

With the Chevy Bolt, GM has made a laudable foray into electric cars, although sales remain low. I believe GM could offer a much more compelling product by addressing the Bolt’s main shortcomings.

With GM’s acquisition of self-driving tech startup Cruise Automation for $1 billion, it has launched a serious self-driving development program. GM has a test fleet of over one hundred Chevy Bolts equipped with self-driving hardware.

And whereas companies like BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) see self-driving as a money-losing add-on to individually owned vehicles, GM is clearly pursuing an autonomous ride-hailing model. Cruise Automation employees are currently testing a ride-hailing app that uses its test fleet of self-driving Chevy Bolts. GM also bought the assets of failed ride-hailing company Sidecar and made a $500 million strategic investment in Lyft (LYFT).

GM is wise to combine software and manufacturing

My current understanding of the self-driving market is that, at least in the long term, most of the revenue will flow to the companies in the value chain that are the least dispensable and therefore have the most negotiating leverage. Standalone tech companies like Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo, Intel’s (INTC) Mobileye, and Apple (AAPL) face competition from dozens of startups eager to be acquired by car manufacturers. That makes them dispensable.

However, the situation is not positive for manufacturers by default. Manufacturers that do not keep up with self-driving technology or do not otherwise find a way to fit into the self-driving market will go bankrupt, period. Since there will be a need for much fewer cars and since autonomous ride-hailing services will likely benefit from network effects, there may be severe consolidation in the auto industry.

Cruise Automation, a GM subsidiary, demonstrates its self-driving technology on the streets of San Francisco.

Here’s one possible scenario. One or two companies like Tesla (TSLA) and GM go commercial with self-driving cars, sounding alarm bells for the traditional auto industry, and sending the market caps of manufacturers that lag in self-driving tech plummeting. This would provide a prime buying opportunity for large tech companies like Alphabet and Intel that, unlike startups, have vast capital reserves to use to their advantage. In this way, the tables could turn.

GM is making a smart move by pursuing a fully integrated approach. Combining software and manufacturing means that it will not be beholden to a tech company like Alphabet or Intel.

There is an emerging body of conventional wisdom emerging around self-driving cars that I think is often mistaken. One piece of conventional wisdom is that manufacturers will be reduced to commodity hardware producers, while standalone software companies will capture the real value.

This will not be the case, however, if a manufacturer like GM can succeed in becoming a software company.

GM's challenge: becoming a software company

GM has certainly made the right first step in acquiring Cruise Automation, allowing it to operate independently, and supplying it with a fleet of test cars. This does not mean it will succeed, however. GM’s traditional Detroit auto manufacturing culture is over a century old, and it will have to turn that culture on its head and replace it with an agile Silicon Valley software culture.

This is sure to be difficult, and GM may simply fail. I can’t think of any company rooted in the traditional of an industry that has successfully turned itself into a software company. There may be an example that I’m not aware of or that I’m not thinking of. (If you know of an example, please share it in the comments.)

Starting at 28:39 in this Bloomberg View interview, Silicon Valley venture capitalist Marc Andreessen explains why he thinks software will take on foremost importance in the car industry.

Culture matters as much or more than intellectual property, since culture is what creates intellectual property. Analysts are sometimes overeager to grab onto any quantitative metric around technology that they can find, even if it’s not statistically significant, not predictive of consumer choice, or if it ignores the probable rate of future progress.

Conversely, analysts sometimes neglect the more elusive human factors that allow individual employees to do their best work and, more importantly, to form teams and networks that work together effectively. These human factors are what — maybe more than anything else — make great technology companies.

So, as difficult as culture might be to understand and talk about, it is not a side issue. GM’s ability to reform its culture significantly affects the probability of its survival over the next decade or so.

Conclusion

While GM is pursuing the right strategy for self-driving, I would personally not invest in GM. I am wary of GM’s substantial challenge in changing its culture. I am also concerned about the path dependence problem GM faces in ramping up production of electric cars for its self-driving fleets.

Most importantly, there is an opportunity cost to investing in GM. Money invested in GM is money I could have invested in a company that already has a software culture and has no path dependence issue with electric cars: Tesla.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.