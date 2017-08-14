Teva - Fiddler Made A Goof?

Discussion, critique and analysis of the potential impacts on equity, bond, commodity, capital and asset markets regarding the following:

Last Time Out?

"At the end of the day, with the Amazons, Facebook's, Teslas, Chipotle's and Sino's, what advice can we give about perceived and so called book values? Common sense, like what Philip Davis said, and if one wants to gamble and can afford to take a potential loss, then fine. At least one is a big boy and knows what they are potentially getting into."

Of Chipotle, Sino-Global, Valuation And Glengarry Glen Ross?

in Platform Value:The Fall? we Nattered about Ackman's "value" folly with Valeant. Seems that perhaps Teva's former management and some investors, rather than concentrating on the business end, in their zealous overjoy of the Actavis acquisition might have been prematurely dancin' and singin' like a...



Fiddler On The Roof?



Courtesy of Movie Poster.com

Fiddler on the Roof is a musical with music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and book by Joseph Stein, set in the Pale of Settlement of Imperial Russia in 1905. It is based on Tevye and his Daughters (or Tevye the Dairyman) and other tales by Sholem Aleichem.

The original Broadway production of the show, which opened in 1964, had the first musical theatre run in history to surpass 3,000 performances. Fiddler held the record for the longest-running Broadway musical for almost 10 years until Grease surpassed its run.

It remains Broadway's sixteenth longest-running show in history. The production was extraordinarily profitable and highly acclaimed. It won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, score, book, direction and choreography.

It spawned five Broadway revivals and a highly successful 1971 film adaptation (Norman Jewison, who is not Jewish), and the show has enjoyed enduring international popularity. Source Wiki.

Sholom Aleichem's (a Russian Mark Twain) story centers on Tevye, the milkman, the father of five daughters (seven in the books), and his attempts to maintain his Jewish religious and cultural traditions as outside influences encroach upon the family's lives.

Topol (not the toothpaste you knuckleheads, Chaim) has become iconic in his portrayal of Tevye, a man caught between tradition, changing politics and growing anti-Semitic sentiment which threatens his family, their village and livelihood.

Fiddler honestly depicts what it means to be human. It contains love, faith, family, friendship, humour, violence, hate, prejudice, change, vulnerability, joy, community, anger... a little bit of everything.

In the end, this is a story about trying to maintain strong cultural traditions and identity in the face of a continually changing world, partially fueled by the youth, that doesn't necessarily share the culture's values or self assessment of worth.

We feel this apopros in tonight's discussion of outside influences changing traditions, strong willed participants, potential evictions and assessment of value or worth...

GENERIC Information?

Although plenty of analysts are saying the same things at $17 as they said at $50 and $75, this August TEVA Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA) has taken a plunge into the rapids with shorts on.

Many investors and analysts act surprised, yet, exerting due diligence regarding the generic drug market revealed the following well in advance.

In November 2012, Watson acquired the Switzerland based, global generics company Actavis Group for 4.25B Euro, creating the world’s 3rd largest generics company.

On October 1, 2013 Actavis acquired Irish pharmaceutical company Warner Chilcott plc (previously known as Galen and had acquired PNG's drug unit) in a stock-for-stock transaction valued at approximately $8.5B. The combination created a company with approximately $10B in anticipated combined annual 2013 revenue, and the 3rd largest U.S. specialty pharmaceutical company

On July 1, 2014 Actavis announced that it had completed its acquisition of Forest Laboratories (who previously acquired, Furiex Pharmaceuticals Inc and Aptalis Pharma) in a cash and equity transaction valued at approximately $25B.

On March 17, 2015, Actavis, plc completed the acquisition of Allergan, Inc. in a cash and equity transaction valued at approximately $70.5B. The combination created a $23B diversified global pharmaceutical company with commercial reach across 100 countries.



Devil in the Details?

The US is the largest pharmaceutical market for both branded and generics drugs, accounting for more than 30% of the global market. Generic drug penetration in the US is expected to rise from 85% to 92% by 2020. Patent expiries alone are projected to increase market by $92B circa 2020.

Factors affecting price erosion and lower sales volume:

As branded therapies become more expensive, insurers increasingly push generics.

Further customer (insurance and healthcare management) consolidation strengthening price negotiation.

Faster FDA approval leading to more competition.

In addition to the above, prior to the Actavis deal closing on Aug 2nd 2016, the public knew Teva was acquiring the worlds largest GENERIC drug business AND...

The lock up on the 100M Teva shares Allergan received, was for ONE YEAR ending August 2nd, 2017.

A Series of Unfortunate Events?

In Nov. generic drug makers were hammered by the disclosure of a grand jury probe in a two year old federal anti-trust investigation into potential price collusion.

In Jan. pharma got pounded "the nine biggest pharmaceutical companies by market cap on SP500 shed roughly $24.6B in 20 minutes" on POTUS "forced price bidding" comments. In Mar. biotech took its turn with POTUS tweets and comments...

I am working on a new system where there will be competition in the Drug Industry. Pricing for the American people will come way down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017

All persnickety lemony snickets aside...

Where's Your Sign?

As a result of this series of unfortunate events, on May 9th, (NYSE:AGN) Allergan booked a Q1 loss with a $2B writedown on 100M shares of Teva stock. Said shares were received when selling Actavis to Teva in August 2016, for $33B in cash and 100M Teva shares worth around $5.3B at the time.

On August 2nd, Teva reported Q2 results with revenue +13%; a $6.1B goodwill impairment charge, and an -18.4% drop in earnings. In addition, Teva announced 7K job cuts and planned cessation of operations in 45 countries.



Above TEVA's weekly performance since peaking late July 2015. As one can see, the slow erosion accelerated exponentially on August 2nd as 30% of the existing 1B share float exchanged hands in the first week. Was it the Q2 report, the end of the Allergan lock up or both?

Post Mortem?

On Aug 5th, Zack's on why GENERIC drug makers got pounded when TEVA came up short in Q2.



"generic deflation remains a headwind and is yet to ease from the high single digits, where it's been for about three quarters. Generic deflation is expected to remain a headwind for the remainder of fiscal 2017 in the range of -7% to -9%. The situation may continue in fiscal 2018 as well."

Mylan NV (MYL) -10.8%, Lannett (LCI) -10.9%, Perrigo (PRGO) -6.5% and Impax Laboratories, Inc. (IPXL) - 10.7% over the next two trading sessions.

On August 10th a sector opinion from Barron's...

"Generic drug makers like Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) and Mylan (MYL) reported disappointing earnings this quarter, telegraphing the headwinds the sector faces. Not according to RBC Capital Markets' Randall Stanicky and Ashley Ryu. They write that they think pressure on sector EBITDA will persist, with leverage for many pushing up on covenants, leaving elevated risk. While they write that full capitulation has already come (average 2018 EPS estimates are down 44% in the past 18 months), investors are focused on stabilization now, a process that will take time."

Courtesy of Mad Magazine

Fiddler's Made a Goof?

TEVA's misfortune may have surprised some, yet, exerting due diligence prior to the acquisition, also revealed as management surely knew...Branded drugs accounted for more than 50% of Teva’s revenue.

However, once the Actavis acquisition closed, GENERIC sales would account for 66% of the top line, making TEVA the world's largest generic drug co.

Given the above and considering the revenue tide in the GENERIC market, with regard to Teva's post Actavis GENERIC streams, one could have surmised that price hikes would not be sustainable, and thus margins for 66% of the top line could be negatively impacted.

On August 2nd, Teva said that during Q2 it identified certain developments in the U.S. market that caused it to “revisit management’s assumptions regarding the market dynamics of the U.S. generics unit.”

Subtle understatement? Teva's CEO and CFO whom participated in the Actavis acquisition, have subsequently exited and been replaced.

In order to make the Actavis acquisition, Teva took on debt and subsequently cut their dividend -75%. Rumors abound as to selling existing assets, such as Medis and their European oncology and pain businesses in Europe, to meet debt ratio covenants.

In addition to debt covenants existing or otherwise, with little excess cash, there may be valid concern for obtaining future operating loans.

Tradition and Values?

While currently trading at less than 6X earnings, TEVA has cut guidance with sales seen at $22.8-$23.2B, and slashed non GAAP earnings guidance to $4.30-$4.50.

"Including debt, the enterprise valuation of Teva has shrunk below $60B as of now, at which the business is valued at just 2.6 times sales. In fact, Teva's enterprise valuation is now lower than the roughly $70B spent on M&A over the past decade. A lot of this money has been poorly allocated (indicating that the company overpaid in making deals). " - Teva, A Deal Too Far?

Asked in confidence regarding the current share price, an anecdote from an industry analyst in whose common sense, wisdom and insight I trust:

"I know very little, but: somebody (usually well informed) told me it has been built by the same guys that built the old Valeant (VRX). They change CEO more frequently than I change my underwear. They were so stupid to buy the generics biz from AGN when everybody knew that the days of overpriced generics in the U.S. were gone. They have cult status in Israel because it's one of their very few global champions, but this also means that not always can they act in the best interest of their shareholders. So I would not invest, but that's only my opinion, of course."

Teva's stock price will probably continue to fall as they face further generic industry headwinds and growing short interest. Not helping, until stabilization and renegotiation of the debt convents, institutional investors are keeping an arms distance.

Is Teva the Next Valeant? Salt in the wound? In all likelihood, Allergan may continue to offload portions of the 100M shares which were under lockup. In the bargain bin? Headed for the bottom feeders bin, BK, acquisition or turnaround?

Given historical valuations, down 95% since the start of 2016, and 77% from the July 2015 high of $72, one might sense that the book value of $29 or trading at $17 or 6X earnings, represents a value.

In 2014 Actavis generic sales were just under $7B. In 2016, Teva acquired what appeared to be an $8B - 9B annual sales stream for $33B in cash and $6B in stock. Did they overpay or overextend?

Generic medicines revenues in the fourth quarter of 2016 were $3.7 billion, an increase of 44% compared to the fourth quarter of 2015, reflecting the results of the Actavis Generics business from August 2, 2016. Teva Q4 2016 Report

Doing the math, 3.7 x 4Q's = 14.8 x .44 = 6.5B. It would seem that at this moment, TEVA as a whole, can be had for $17B and if the stock hits $14, for $14B and so on down. As always, said validation is in the eyes of the beholder and subject to Mr. Market.

Perhaps someone is waiting for just such a moment? Perhaps even to buy TEVA and Actavis back for a fraction of what they were paid for Actavis? Now that would be a poison pill or tough pill to swallow? Oh, if I were a rich man....

Courtesy of YouTube, UA/MGM

A Holla Out

A recent comment found at of Early Retiree's article Paratek: Beware the Experts

VOI - "Early Retiree's articles are usually a hotbed of informative comments.."

We Nattered.... That's one great reason, and like "how many licks does it take to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop?", there are three.

Second, ER's expertise is focused outside my bailiwick or wheelhouse. With regard to investment in anything related to medical care, pharma, scientific, technical or fuori campo.... if you can't dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with BS, oft comes to mind.

Third and most important.... as with anything in life, without common sense, wisdom and insight, all of the data, information, knowledge and experience in the world, is as useful as white noise and useless as teets on a bull.

Wisdom is the patience, understanding and ability to discern, judge and apply that knowledge and experience in a meaningful way. Insight is the awareness of the underlying essence or truth, knowing the meaning or reasons, or why something IS.

Plain common sense, when one thinks they know everything, they oft find out just how little they know. Sometimes, its what you don't know, more often, it's what you think you know, that comes back to bite you in the arse. Again, what we know is little, what we do not know, immense.

At the end of the day, regardless of topic, when ER writes, his common sense, wisdom and insight transcends all the data, gobbledygook and jabberwocky. This is why I follow him and never fail to learn something different or new. Cogito ergo sum.

Happy Trails?

Hope you folks enjoyed yourselves, catch you later on down the trail. Would like to thank you folks fer kindly droppin' in. You're all invited back again to this locality. To have a heapin' helpin' of Nattering hospitality. Naybob that is. Set a spell, take your shoes off. Y'all come back now, y'hear!

This is our 127th in a series of thematically related missives which will attempt to identify the macroeconomic forces with potential to adversely effect capital, commodity, equity, bond and asset markets.

I wish to dedicate this missive to one of my mentors, Salmo Trutta, who is a prolific commenter on SA. Without Salmo's tutelage, and insistence on not masticating and spoon-feeding the baby ducks, as in learning the hard way by doing the leg work and earning it, this missive would not have been possible. To you "Proximo"... "win the crowd and win your freedom" - Spaniard.

Disclaimer?

Investing is an inherently risky activity, and investors must always be prepared to potentially lose some or all of an investment's value. Past performance is, of course, no guarantee of future results.

Before investing, investors should consider carefully the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of an investment vehicle. This and other important information is contained in the prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained from the principal or a financial adviser. Prospective investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.



Market Plays?



As for how all of the above ties into the potential and partial list of market plays below... the market as a whole could be influenced, and this could tie into any list of investments or assets. Those listed below happen to influence the markets more than most.

There are many macroeconomic cross sector and market asset correlations involved that affect your investments. Economic conditions, the eurodollar, global dollar debt and monetary policy all influence the valuation of the above and market plays below, via King Dollar's value, credit spreads, swap spread pricing, market making, liquidity, monetary supply and velocity, just to name a few. For a complete missive series listing covering those subject and more, click here.

The potential global economic developments discussed in this missive could affect numerous capital and asset markets, sectors, indexes, commodities, forex, bonds, mutual funds, ETFs and stocks.

A List of Additional Potential Market Plays (Long or Short?):

Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL); Google (NASDAQ:GOOG); Facebook (NASDAQ:FB); Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT); Citigroup (NYSE:C); General Electric (NYSE:GE); Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO); Bank of America (NYSE:BAC); Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN); Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA); SP 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) ; Ford (NYSE:F); Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX); Intel (NASDAQ:INTC); ATT (NYSE:T); IBM (NYSE:IBM); Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM);

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.