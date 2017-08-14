Uniti = Opportunity

Aside from issues with WIN, there are a few other risks that investors should be aware of.

Financial troubles at WIN were the catalyst, but when will UNIT find the bottom?

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) has been on my watch list for some time as a diversity play. Uniti owns and leases fiber optic networks, wireless towers, and copper/coaxial broadband. In short, everything that makes all of our electronic devices capable of connecting us to the rest of the world. For those unfamiliar with UNIT, I would suggest that they take a look at Brad Thomas's thorough overview here.

UNIT first attracted my attention for two reasons, I wanted to add to my technology exposure outside of FAANG stocks and it has a high yielding dividend that appears to be sustainable.

Over the last couple of weeks, UNIT's price has dropped 27%. It started when Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) eliminated their dividend. After a brief rally, the fall continued. Is this a buying opportunity or is a buyer being a sucker trying to catch a falling knife?

Assessing The Risks of WIN

REIT prices often have sympathy drops when one of their major tenants has financial troubles. Often, those troubles are not severe enough to be a material risk to the tenant's ability to pay rent, making the drop a buying opportunity. This is the case I made with my recent article on EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and their tenant AMC (NYSE: AMC).

This situation is different. There is absolutely no question that WIN is facing significant and persistent difficulties. It is conceivable that WIN can survive the turbulence, but it is also conceivable that WIN goes under in the next decade. This is where it is necessary to think like a landlord. UNIT was a spin-off from WIN and WIN still accounts for roughly 70% of their total revenues under a master lease agreement. Any risk to that lease is clearly a material concern for shareholders.

It is important to recognize that while UNIT is still highly dependent upon the revenue from the WIN lease, WIN is completely dependent upon the infrastructure from UNIT to have any revenue at all. WIN deciding not to pay the lease would be akin to a company deciding not to pay their electric bill. UNIT shareholders do not need to worry about the ultimate future of WIN, whether WIN can pay a dividend or even if WIN goes bankrupt in the 2020s. UNIT only needs to worry about whether or not the lease will be paid.

The Future of WIN

WIN's stock took a beating when they eliminated their dividend. While eliminating a dividend is a sign of financial weakness, the act itself is a positive for UNIT. By eliminating the dividend, WIN freed up over $100 million in cash which can go to other uses, such as paying down debt, investment in capital improvements and ultimately increases their rental coverage ratio.

WIN's financials have been weak for some time.

On the positive side, revenue has finally started to increase in Q2, which was a 9.6% increase quarter over quarter. That represented the first Q/Q increase since Q3 of 2015.

Both revenue and net income are expected to improve due to the recent acquisitions of Earthlink and Broadview. However, it should not be news to UNIT's shareholders that WIN has declining financials. They have been declining since before the spin-off.

With the significant drop in WIN's equity, their most valuable asset is their revenue stream which is approaching $6 billion/year. Whether WIN becomes a takeover target or they seek bankruptcy protection, whatever entity is controlling they will have a strong incentive to avoid defaulting on the master lease. UNIT's protection will come from the Master Lease and its ability to stand in court or be adopted by another firm in the event of a takeover.

In my opinion, it is very unlikely that WIN will cease making payments on the lease.

For those interested in delving further into WIN's prospects, I recommend Bruder Capital's article on the topic.

Lease Terms

A copy of the original lease terms is available on UNIT's website here. The lease has been amended a few times and those amendments can be tracked through SEC filings. However, the general terms have remained consistent.

This lease is very landlord-friendly. The lease is explicitly single and indivisible. In Article 1, section 1.2, the lease states,

This Master Lease constitutes one indivisible lease of the Leased Property and not separate leases governed by similar terms. The Leased Property constitutes one economic unit, and the Rent and all other provisions have been negotiated and agreed to be based on a demise of all of the Leased Property to Tenant as a single, composite, inseparable transaction and would have been substantially different had separate leases or a divisible lease been intended.

and,

The parties intend that the provisions of this Master Lease shall at all times be construed, interpreted and applied so as to carry out their mutual objective to create an indivisible lease of all of the Leased Property and, in particular but without limitation, that, for purposes of any assumption, rejection or assignment of this Master Lease under 11 U.S.C. Section 365, or any successor or replacement thereof or any analogous state law, this is one indivisible and nonseverable lease and executory contract dealing with one legal and economic unit and that this Master Lease must be assumed, rejected or assigned as a whole with respect to all (and only as to all) of the Leased Property.

The lease emphasizes that it is an all or nothing deal. If, for example, WIN decided to end operations in one geographic area to cut costs, they would still have to pay the full rent. 11 U.S.C. Section 365 is the section of bankruptcy code which deals with what happens to executory contracts and unexpired leases when a corporation declares bankruptcy.

Whatever happens within WIN, or if it is acquired, or even if it declares bankruptcy, the lease is not divisible. If the entire rent is not paid, UNIT can seek default remedies across the entire lease.

Default

In the event of a default, the lease allows for a receiver to be appointed.

16.4 Receiver. Upon the occurrence and continuance of an Event of Default, and upon commencement of proceedings to enforce the rights of Landlord hereunder, but subject to any limitations of applicable law, Landlord shall be entitled, as a matter of right, to the appointment of a receiver or receivers acceptable to Landlord of the Leased Property and of the revenues, earnings, income, products and profits thereof, pending the outcome of such proceedings, with such powers as the court making such appointment shall confer.

There is no question that an actual default would throw a wrench into UNIT's cash flow. However, the lease makes provisions for a temporary receiver, which presumably would make the scheduled rent payments.

In the event of bankruptcy proceedings, the lease payments to UNIT should take priority over everything else. After all, without continuing to use UNIT's infrastructure, there is no revenue for ANY creditor to seek payment from.

While there is no such thing as absolute certainty, the lease was clearly written in UNIT's favor. It provides several protections throughout to protect UNIT in the case of acquisition, default and/or bankruptcy.

Other Risks

While WIN was clearly a catalyst of the recent downtrend, there are other risks that UNIT shareholders should be aware of. UNIT is currently carrying over $4.4 billion in debt with balance sheet assets of only $4.1 billion.

With the recent drop in share price, issuing equity to raise funds would be very dilutive. Until share price recovers, UNIT could have problems making the future acquisitions necessary to continue diversifying their income stream. Fortunately, in the near term, there is an opportunity to lease up what they have already acquired.

UNIT will need significant growth in the next 4 to 5 years to keep their debt from becoming a problem. I believe the market exists for the expansion that UNIT needs and it will be a matter of execution.

My other concern with UNIT is a long-term one. UNIT is going to benefit from the expansion of 5G technology and demand for fiber in the near to mid-term. But for the long term, will those technologies remain useful? Technology has changed at an incredibly fast pace within the last couple of decades, especially when it comes to telecom.

In 20, 30 or 50 years, will UNIT's assets carry any value at all? Or will they be comparable to analog telephone lines? It is because of this concern that I view UNIT as a fundamentally short to mid-term investment.

Conclusion

UNIT has been falling in a large part due to fears over WIN. While there is always risk when a tenant defaults, I believe the reaction is extreme considering that there is no guarantee that WIN will default and even if it does at some point in the future, the Master Lease is written with many landlord protections.

UNIT deserves to be in a high-risk category for the near future due to their high debt levels and their need to rely on only 30% of their portfolio for significant growth. At this time, UNIT is approaching $19 and the dividend yield is over 12.5%. With these prices, I am willing to accept a significant amount of risk. Who knows where the bottom is, but I am diving in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT, EPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.