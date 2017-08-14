An Under The Radar Way To Play The Copper Bull

Excelsior Mining is committed to producing billions of pounds of copper using an in-situ recovery method at its Arizona copper project.

Most undeveloped copper resources are lower grade and require billions of dollar on capex to move into production.

Copper has surged to near $3/lb in recent weeks on global supply shortfalls and strong Chinese demand.

Copper has recently surged to near $3/lb after producer shortfalls and stronger than expected Chinese demand. Looking at a 10-year chart of copper it’s easy to see the importance of the $3.00 level:

A weekly breakout above $3.00/lb would project a much larger move up to over $4.00/lb over the next 12-24 months. Major global copper producers such as BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) have already begun to rally aggressively, however, junior explorers have only begun to awaken from their slumber.

As demand for copper continues to trend higher major producers will need to replace their depleting reserves. Current forecasts see a supply shortfall begin in late 2019 and continue to widen over the next decade:

One of the major factors contributing to this supply shortfall is declining mine ore grades:

How does an investor play it and gain exposure to higher copper prices? The answer is that there are many options but there is no simple answer.

One option is to buy shares in a major producer such as Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX); FCX is set to produce 3.7 billion pounds of copper in 2017 and every $.10 increase in the average price of copper will result in a $280 million increase in operating cash flow (or vice versa) for FCX in 2018.

While going with a major producer such as FCX certainly has its benefits (diversification of projects, significant gold production, etc.), the upside leverage to increases in the copper price are limited due to the size of the company.

Investors with slightly more risk appetite might want to consider investing in shares of companies with North American development stage projects such as Trilogy Metals (NYSE: TMQ, TSX: TMQ) or Wester Copper (AMEX:WRN, TSX:WRN). Trilogy boasts 8 billion pounds of copper in Alaska, however, there are significant capex and permitting challenging which make Trilogy’s Ambler Project much less attractive from an investment standpoint.

Western Copper’s Casino Project in Western Canada also boasts impressive size (4.5 billion pounds of copper and 8.9 million ounces of gold), however, a $2.45 billion capex bill and fairly low grade throughout the project only make it compelling in the strongest, rising metal price environments.

Then there is Excelsior Mining (TSX:MIN, OTCQB: EXMGF) with its ~5 billion pound Gunnison Project in Southern Arizona. Gunnison offers numerous advantages to peer development stage copper projects including:

Low capex (~$50 million)

Commercial production set to begin within 12 months

Low permitting risk due to low population density in the area, low water use, and substantial community and legislative support

Lower costs: $1.23/lb all-in cost, average life-of-mine operating cost of $.65

In-situ recovery method which will be used is an environmentally sound, process of extracting metals from deposits.

Investors have begun to appreciate the considerable value which Excelsior is on the verge of unlocking at Gunnison by bidding MIN shares up ~200% this year:

MIN.TO (Daily - 1 Year)

However, the best part is that the company’s current market cap of C$208 million (US$166 million) does not come close to fully appreciating the US$807 net present value (NPV) identified in the company’s 2016 feasibility study using a US$2.75 copper price (copper ended last week at US$2.91/lb) and a 7.5% discount rate.

Excelsior must receive an APP (Acquifer Protection Permit) from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality for the actual Gunnison well field.This should occur within the next sixty days. Then it’s up to the EPA (under Scott Pruitt) to issue an Underground Injection Control(“UIC”) Permit. Once received, the company can begin construction.

Issuance of these permits will pave the way for the beginning of mine construction and keep Excelsior on target for first commercial production during Q3 2018 at Gunnison; final permit issuance could help catalyze an additional 50%-100% advance in MIN shares over the next 6-12 months.

