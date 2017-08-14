Highpower International's (HPJ) CEO George Pan on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 10, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Yuanmei Ma - Investor Relations Manager

George Pan - Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Sunny Pan - Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and General Manager of Huizhou Highpower

Analysts

Herbert Cheung - Green Heights

Operator

Greetings. And welcome to the Highpower International 2017 Q2 financial results. At this time, all participants are listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Mei Ma, IR Director for Highpower International. Thank you, Ms. Ma. You may begin.

Yuanmei Ma

Thank you, Doug. And good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for a second quarter 2017 earnings call.

Before we begin, I refer you to the Safe Harbor statements in our earnings release, which also apply to a conference call today, as we will make forward-looking statements.

With us today are George Pan, Chairman and CEO of Highpower, Mr. Sunny Pan, CFO of Highpower.

Following management’s prepared remarks, we will conduct a Q&A session.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. George Pan. Please note that Jon will first speak in Mandarin and I will follow in English translation of his remarks. George, please go ahead.

George Pan

Thank you, Mei. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter earnings call.

We are extremely pleased to deliver yet another quarter top and bottom line results, highlighted by our 40.7% year-over-year increase in net sales and a 57.9% year-over-year increase in gross profit.

Our growth was primarily driven by strong growth in our lithium ion battery business, which benefited from higher demand for energy storage systems, smart wearable devices and other high-end consumer products. Our gross margins remain competitive as we continue to gain efficiencies of scale.

In the second quarter, we took a number of steps to invest in areas that are critical to our business. First, we established a number of partnerships and cooperative agreements to further enhance our research and development capabilities.

This includes an agreement with Central South University in China, focused on developing fundamental research in the New Material to enhance technology capability, and developing a partnership with Beijing General Research Institute for Nonferrous Metals, focused on developing new manufacturing technologies and new products.

Second, we have introduced professional consultants who used to be IPD project manager from Huawei to conduct integrated product development process; to study, improve and innovate; to enhance and optimize operational and managerial; bring customer-centric systems into Highpower’s culture and business.

As we enter the second half of 2017, we remain committed to growing our business through strategic partnerships, utilized cash efficiently, and expanding our production capability. We look forward to updating you on our progress in the future.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Sunny Pan, Highpower’s CFO, who will go over our financial results in greater detail. Sunny, please go ahead.

Sunny Pan

Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us on our call. Let me walk you through our second quarter and the first quarter of – first half of 2017 financial results. Net sales for the second quarter of 2017 increased by 40.7% to $51.7 million from 36.7 million in the prior-year period, primarily attributable to the substantial growth in revenue from the Lithium business, driven by increased demand in consumer products, including portable power stations, digital products, smart wearable devices, and notebooks.

For the first half of 2017, net sales increased 42.1% to $93.6 million as compared to $65.8 million for the first half of 2016.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2017 increased by 57.9% to $12.1 million from $7.6 million in the prior-year period, primarily attributable to a higher margin product mix and efficiencies gained from economies of scale. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2017 increased to 23.3% from 20.8% in the prior-year period.

Gross profit for the first half of 2017 increased 62.8% to $22 million from $13.5 million in prior-year period. Gross margin was 23.5% and 20.5% for first half of 2017 and 2016, respectively.

Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2017 were $2.1 million as compared to $2 million in the prior-year period. R&D expenses were $4 million, or 4.2% of net sales, for the first half of 2017 as compared to $3.7 million, or 5.6% of net sales, for the first half of 2016.

Selling and distribution expenses for the second quarter of 2017 were $1.7 million as compared to $1.5 million in the prior-year period. As a percentage of net sales, selling and distribution expenses decreased to 3.3% from 4.2% in the prior-year period, primarily attributable to the company’s customer base optimization.

Selling and distribution expenses were $3.4 million, or 3.6% of net sales, as compared with $3.1 million, or 4.7% of net sales, for the first half of 2016.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2017 were $3 million as compared to $3.2 million in the prior-year period. As a percentage of net sales, general and administrative expenses decreased to 5.8% from 8.8% in the prior-year period.

General and administrative expenses were $6.1 million, or 6.5% of net sales, as compared with $6.3 million, or 9.6% of net sales, for the six months ended June 30, 2016.

Net income attributable to the company for the second quarter of 2017 increased to $4.4 million from $2.1 million in the prior-year period. Net income attributable to the company per diluted share for the second quarter of 2017 increased to $0.28 from $0.14 in the prior-year period.

Net income attributable to the company for the first half of 2017 increased to $6.9 million from $1.7 million in the prior-year period. Net income attributable to the company per diluted share for the second quarter of 2017 (sic) [for the first half of 2017] increased to $0.45 from $0.11 in the prior-year period.

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2017 increased by 67.1% to $6.5 million from $3.9 million in the prior-year period.

EBITDA for the first half of 2017 increased by 124.9% to $11.5 million from $5.1 million in the prior-year period.

Moving on to the balance sheet, as of June 30, 2017, our cash balance was $19.3 million as compared to $9.3 million as of December 31, 2016. Our total assets were $188.2 million and our total liquidity was $54.5 million.

Looking ahead, for the third quarter, we expect improvement in our cash position and also debt result, mainly driven by the Yipeng equity transfer, which we hope will expand our production capacity and position us for future growth.

In the near term, due to a higher baseline and calendar capacity constraints, we expect our third quarter revenue growth rate to be in the 15% to 18% range, including foreign currency exchange rate impact.

As George mentioned, we remain committed to Highpower’s growth and we continue to become the industry-leading brand at our customers.

Our progress towards research and development, process improvement and quality product make us well-positioned to capture the strong growth opportunity in the consumer, industrial, energy and storage, and the EV/PHEV business.

We look forward to providing updates on new and current partnerships in the future.

This concludes our prepared remarks. We were now moving to the Q&A session. Please be reminded that we will take a moment to translate questions into Mandarin. We would then respond in English. Operator, please open the line for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Herbert Cheung from Green Heights. Please proceed with your question.

Herbert Cheung

Congratulations on your quarterly earnings. I was wondering, are there any new products coming up and when will it be commercialized?

Yuanmei Ma

All right. Thank you very much for your questions. Now, let me translate it into Mandarin.

George Pan

Okay. Thank you for your question. Here is our answer. Actually, we do a lot of joint product development together with our customers. And here, we would like to provide a few examples for your reference.

The first one is about the smart house application. The battery requirement – the battery can sustain under the 85 Celsius degree and it is high in density. At the same time, it requires the high discharge rate, which is very difficult to counter [ph]. And now, we have managed. And this product is for the power solution to doorbell for smart house of a leading brand.

And the second example is about power bank. We have a very famous customer, which requires – they asked us to do the power solution. And the single cell, without the protection of breaker, and we can pass the overcharge UL certification. And after half year’s experiments and we managed. And this technology breakthrough can help our customers save a lot of costs when the product is mass produced.

And in the coming two, three quarters, these two products will go to the market and we estimate these products can bring us about $20 million sales revenue.

Herbert Cheung

All right, thank you. I actually have one last question. About the equity cooperation between XTC and Highpower, can you tell us a bit more about that?

Yuanmei Ma

You mentioned about the Ganzhou Highpower?

Herbert Cheung

Yes.

Yuanmei Ma

Oh, okay. All right, thank you very much. So, let me translate it into Chinese.

George Pan

Okay. Thank you for your question. XTC, Xiamen Tungsten, is a Chinese-listed company. So, they are required to announce the board resolution. And the board of XTC approved the plan of XTC’s capital increase to Ganzhou Highpower. And XTC plan to increase about RMB 8 million into Ganzhou Highpower and takes about 47% of shareholding of Ganzhou Highpower. But we haven’t signed the agreement. So, we cannot disclose more details now.

And for the technology of wet battery recycling and that of battery manufacturing, they’re totally different technologies. While wet battery recycling requires a lot of human resources and capital, XTC has many years of successful experience in this field, including the technology like the metal [indiscernible] and human resources and capital. So, they can provide advantages and necessary conditions for the development of Ganzhou Highpower.

And for Highpower International, our subsidiaries have advantages like in the batteries, especially the cells research, development and manufacturing. And we believe that, through the cooperation with XTC, that we can more focus on our advantages field. For the short term that we can get the cash back for the development of cell. And for the long term, we can more focus on the battery and the battery solutions.

And at the same time, with the development of Ganzhou Highpower – Ganzhou Highpower’s further development and profit capability that Highpower can get more investment income.

Herbert Cheung

Okay, thank you. Congratulations on your third quarter – second quarter.

Yuanmei Ma

Okay, thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Peter Swanton [ph] from PS Advisors. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. Can you hear me?

Yuanmei Ma

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Congratulations on a very good quarter and thank you for taking my questions. Can you comment on your research and development initiatives? In particular, what are some of the products you’re most excited about and could any of them contribute to your results of the second half of the year?

Yuanmei Ma

Okay. Thank you very much for your question. So, let me translate into Mandarin.

George Pan

Okay. Thank you for your question. Like we mentioned before, Highpower developed new customers and new applications every quarter and which is our growth point. And we have started to discuss business plans with our old and new customers, including the new product design. For protecting customers’ confidential business information, we cannot disclose customers’ name without customers’ consent.

And for applications, Highpower insists mixed product strategy for high-end consumer product, high-end industrial and portable energy storage. And at the same time, Highpower keeps investing in R&D to strengthen our technology and provide competitive products to the market on the power cell application.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. That’s helpful. I’m also pleased to hear about your favorable financial outlook for the third quarter. Can you talk about what will be the key drivers of this growth in the third quarter?

Yuanmei Ma

Okay. Well, thank you.

George Pan

Okay. Thank you for your question. For the drivers of our Q3 growth that Highpower insists to our mixed product for the high-end consumer, high-end industrial, portable energy storage including power cell for the EV application.

And we estimate that there will be different percentages of growth in the fourth quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. How is your capacity utilization at your current facilities and how is this expected to trend over the next two quarters?

Yuanmei Ma

Well, thank you very much for your questions. Now, let me translate into Mandarin?

George Pan

Okay, thank you. Actually, for Highpower, our utilization of our product capacity is very well, which means it is quite tight. So, we expand our production capacity every year based on our capital situation. And currently, our production capacity utilization ratio is 80% to 82%. And in the coming quarter, we estimate it will be [indiscernible] and the utilization ratio will be over 90%.

And in 2018, we estimate that the customers’ demand will grow very fast and we plan to use our operational capital, including the bank loan, to expand our production capacity for the lithium-ion battery. And we estimate two to three years, state-by-state expansion that – after the expansion, it will bring us about $300 million growth in sales revenue.

And also, the production capacity expansion also depends on our sales situation and also our capital situation and we will adjust it according to our real situation.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you very much. And lastly, could the chairman talk about the competitive environment in China? Is the market consolidating and how well positioned are you in the future compared to some of your competitors?

Yuanmei Ma

Okay, thank you. Now, let me translate into Mandarin.

George Pan

Okay, thank you for your question. For Highpower, our target customer is Fortune 500 [indiscernible] in each segment, so our customers are global, including the North America, Europe, Japan and Korea. So, our competition is not just in China. It is global competition. And Highpower is confident that we can keep a competitive position in the competition. And actually, we have achieved the leading position in some segments.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. I have no further questions. Thank you for your comments. And congratulations again on a good quarter.

Yuanmei Ma

Thank you.

George Pan

Thank you very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Pablo Feder from CSU [ph]. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Can you hear me?

Sunny Pan

Yes.

Yuanmei Ma

Yes, we can hear you.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. First of all, congratulations to Mr. Chairman and the management team for an absolutely fantastic quarter. I would like to ask two questions, both regarding the cash flow statement. The first question is concerning inventories. I’ve seen that there has been a significant in inventories in the second quarter of about $6 million or so. And I wonder if you could comment on the inventory situation and the outlook going forward.

Yuanmei Ma

Okay, thank you.

Sunny Pan

Yuanmei, let me answer this question. First of all, thank you for this question. I think these were good questions. So, our management team also noticed this question and also we pay attention to this.

[indiscernible] in this year, in the first half of this year, the raw material price, especially the cobalt price went up sharply compared to the same period of last year. So, to keep our price enough competitively, we sacrificed some cash position because we used them to lock some price to get the better completion acquisition. So, it means actually we paid out additional some cash, but we did get some better price. So, it means it improved – it helped us to maintain the profitability. So, although for the coming months, currently, we saw the raw material price now has become more stable compared to the months before. So, we have the confidence we can have better positioning and improve the situation in coming quarter or coming year.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you. Thank you very much. The second question is also concerning the cash flow statement, specifically free cash flow. As you know, free cash flow is operating cash flow minus CapEx. And I have seen that – free cash flow, by the way, is a metric that many investors follow very closely. Warren Buffet always talks about free cash flow. And I’ve seen that over the last three quarters, Q4 last year, Q1 this year and also Q2 reported today, you had negative cash flow – negative free cash flow based on the fact that you’re, obviously, investing on your capital expenditures and on your expansion. But I would like perhaps if you could comment further on how do you see the free cash flow as we stand and also the outlook for the future.

Sunny Pan

Okay. Also, very good question. So, yeah, I think you’ve already [ph] spent some time to looking into our financial results. So, thank you. So, actually, for this one, because also just mentioned by George, actually we keep continue to expand our production capacity. Actually, maybe if you check out history, actually, we didn’t get much cash from the capital markets. So, we have to continue to use our own cash generated from operating as well as from the bank to increase our production capacity. So, coming months or in coming years, currently, we foresee we do need to keep continue to expanding our capacity. So, it means, actually, we still need to collect and also to use our cash from our operating to support this. So, I think – actually, we also announced we kept subsidy from the Yipeng equity transfer in July, which will bring us around $11 million to $12 million. So, we will use this money to support the capacity expansion plan mentioned by George just now and also to support our R&D investments. So, I think in coming quarter, we believe the cash position will be better than commented and our debt result also can be improved. But still, I think for the long-term, we still think the cash is also very important for our – also we think some equity financing is required at the right period. But I think it's for the long-term. But currently, we have no this kind of plan at this moment yet.

Unidentified Analyst

That's great. Thank you. Thank you very much. One last small question is regarding your website, you usually publish a fantastic Excel sheet with all the quarterly financial results. I checked an hour ago or so and it wasn't published yet. I hope that you would publish this for Q2 as well.

Yuanmei Ma

I think we already published, but the 10-Q, we are right now on the process of publishing. But we already published the earnings release.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. The earnings are published. What I meant is an Excel…

Yuanmei Ma

The 10-Q, right? Yeah, that will be published soon. Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

That's right. That’s right. That's what I was asking, which I think is great. It's very helpful for us investors to understand the situation of the company. So, I was wondering when that will be published.

Yuanmei Ma

You can check later today.

Sunny Pan

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Fantastic. Great. Well, thank you very much for answering my questions. And congratulations again for the fantastic quarter.

Yuanmei Ma

Thank you.

George Pan

Yes, thank you.

Operator

There are no further questions in the queue. I would like to hand the call back over to management for closing comments.

Sunny Pan

Okay. Thank you for joining us today. We look forward to speaking with you next quarter. As always, on behalf of the entire Highpower team, we welcome your feedback [indiscernible] in China. Thank you.

George Pan

Thank you, everybody.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.