Rubicon's No Fluff Retail REIT Recap - 8/11/17

It has been a while since I have written a retail REIT recap, but I have been reviewing the second-quarter earnings of the tier two mall sectors, so I figured it might be time to do a recap. My CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) review can be found here and my review of Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG) can be found here. As this is a no fluff update, I will dispense with fluffery and get right to the facts.

The following table shows the retail REIT universe:

It has been a difficult week for the retail REITs, but the malls specifically, as they lost 4.56%, bringing the year-to-date return of this sector to -21%. Grocery anchored and power centers lost 1.7% and 1.96% on the week respectively and -10.43% and -16%, respectively on the year.

Graphically, this is shown as follows.

Malls:

Shopping centers:

Malls year to date:

Shopping centers year to date:

Pricing on the universe is as shown in the following table:

The bifurcation of the various participants in each sector is becoming more noticeable. The tier two malls are the obvious example, but REITs like Kite Realty (NYSE:KRG) and Brixmor (NYSE:BRX) trade 3-8 turns below other grocery anchored and within power centers, DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR), Ramco Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) and Cedar Realty (NYSE:CDR) trade at half the multiple of the other members of the group.

This is graphically shown as follows.

Dividend yields:

Price/FFO:

The following table shows the 52-week high and low of the universe and the distance of each REIT from these highs and lows:

The above table shows that the higher beta retail REITs (or those perceived to be higher beta) are further from their lows than those perceived to be higher-quality; of course, they are further from their highs as well. Ultimately, they have a wider range and a higher volatility. While I have invested in the tier two mall REITs, the volatility can also be traded.

These are graphically depicted below.

From the high:

From the low:

No recap would be complete without a look at the tenants, the retailers:

If the week was tough on the REITs, it was even tougher on the retailers. Ascena Retain Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) has been hammered this year, down 64% on the year (compared to Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) at -4.4%, Macy's (NYSE:M) -41% and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) -53%).

One-week returns:

Finally, the returns of this pressured sector:

I hope this information helps frame the sector and helps bring clarity to the sector. I continue to believe the sector has value, and that longer-term investors will be rewarded for their foresight patience. This sector will, however, require intestinal fortitude, and investors should carefully consider whether their risk profile is consistent with this sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG, CBL, PEI, SKT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.