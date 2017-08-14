6+% While Waiting For 15-25% Upside? Back The Truck Up

I have followed Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) for a few years now, originally finding it after a now-called class of preferred shares were recommended as my first preferred stock investment. For sake of disclosure, and hopefully NOT stoking the "writers should be long/shouldn't be long" argument, I am currently long the common stock, reinvest my dividends, and while I'd like to buy more, I'm fully invested in my stock IRA account and don't want to unwind other solid positions to even more over-weight HT.

So why am I recommending others "back the truck up"? For two good reasons.

First, the stock is yielding above its average yield, with as good a coverage rate as it has had in recent memory.

Second, by varying measures of value, the stock is selling at a discount, and the price will likely come back up because of these reasons. When? I don't know, as my crystal ball got broken on my last airline flight-not by hotel housekeeping!-but sooner or later "Mr. Market" will either pay more for shares, or the company will continue to buy back huge amounts of the stock and it will eventually rise. More on that later.

First-Getting Paid to Wait

HT recently announced results, and while the company missed on earnings, the dividend payout ratio remains well below the 4 year average. According to Seeking Alpha's Key Data tab, the payout ratio is 49.2%-quite a safe margin. With the stock trading near $18 a share, the current dividend of $1.12 works out to a 6.2% dividend yield, with the dividend fairly safe. There is even room to increase the dividend-there is more than one year of dividends in cash, with a payout ratio this low, and consistent cash flow from the multiple property "clusters", I am confident recommending a purchase now simply for the dividend. But that is the "floor" of my analysis-collecting a nice solid dividend while waiting for one of multiple causes the stock should increase to kick in and result in capital gains of 15-25%.

Second-What You Are Waiting For? 15 to 25% Capital Gains or More

Readers of my previous infrequent articles will recognize that my background in military planning trained me to think in scenarios and courses of action, or "COAs"-pronounced Ko-AHs as we called them. I have proposed "work-out COAs" when looking at stocks, and while not 100% correct, some have worked out even faster than I anticipated. I see three potential COAs (also a hallmark of joint planning-three COAs was the norm) that would result in up to 25% gain, likely in 1-2 years.

COA 1: The stock price moves upward to lower the yield to near its historical norm.

Yes, we are slowly coming off the ZIRP "reality" of the past near decade, so yields of all stocks will likely have to come up from their average of the past few years. That said, Hersha's current yield is 33% above its 4 year average of 4.59% (again figures courtesy of Seeking Alpha's Key Data tab). To approach this lower yield, assuming no dividend increases, the stock price would have to rise substantially. Even with recently lower earnings, the payout ratio makes me believe the dividend will at least remain stable. A gain of 15% would lower the yield to 5.39% (1.12/20.76) and a gain of 25% would lower the yield to 4.9% (1.12/22.55), still paying a premium yield to the 4 year average yield due to higher "safe yields" from U.S. Bonds.

COA 2: The stock price moves upward to match book value/tangible value.

REITs by definition own "stuff" - tangible real estate of one sort or another. Since REITs own assets that can be fairly readily valued, unlike companies that own "ideas" and patents, their book value and tangible value should be more dependable indicators of value. Yes, GAAP reporting of real estate can lead to a slightly false impression, but usually on the lower side-unless we are in a collapsing real estate market. Hersha has been recycling capital into both more upscale properties and more diversified markets (from being a primarily NY City focused company). Price/Book is at .83 and Price/Tangible Value is at .85. To get either of these ratios back to 1.00 would require nearly 20% appreciation in the stock price. Here is one place management is operating as owners-while many companies are currently buying their stock back ABOVE book value due to cheap money (to me this is counter-intuitive) HT management has been aggressively buying back shares at a discount to the underlying assets. Yes, "The market can be wrong longer than you can be liquid" is still true, but I cannot believe these valuations will continue. Consolidation in the hospitality REIT sector could also cause the stock price to rise closer to these valuations.

COA 3: The combination COA

Quite often some combination and variation of COAs 1 and 2 would become COA 3 as we developed a plan. I could see this also being the case with HT-the dividend stays steady or slightly increases and the stock price rises to lower the yield as buyers seize the 6.2% or better yield. Additionally, the opportunity to buy cash producing assets at a 15% discount to tangible value as the company buys back stock causes the price to also rise. For sake of argument, I'll pick a halfway point between today's closing price ($18.05) and the 52-week high of $22.14. A gain of $2.05 would put HT at $20.10, a nice gain of 11.3%. A gain to $20.75 would result in a 15% gain, the stock still trading well below the 52-week high, and also $1 below book value.

Which COA do I recommend? Well, since I'm not briefing an Admiral, I don't really have to pick-although I think the combination COA #3 is likely, and again, a current purchase would yield 6.15% as we waited to see which would play out.

Best wishes for investing success!