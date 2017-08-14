Snap, Crackle, Profit

Morgan Stanley is responsible for the 60% drop in SNAP shares, but prospective investors should consider thanking the investment bankers.

IPO Investors in SNAP were expecting the company to grow at impossible rate, and are facing a harsh reality.

SNAP has been one of the worst performing IPOs in the past few years, and the CEO isn't helping.

Investors that are looking for a risky allocation in their portfolio should consider buying Snapchat (SNAP) for the following reasons:



The SNAP IPO set expectations too high, and the only way the valuation could go was down.

SNAP has almost 200 million DAUs, and one of the most desired marketing demographics.

SNAP has shown impressive revenue growth as well as creativity in driving value and products for their users and advertisers alike.

IF Snapchat can execute on its growth plan, then the almost 30% short interest will help drive shares even higher.

I think of the most important thing anyone that owns SNAP shares needs to be aware of are the conflicts of interest inherent in investment banking. Arguably, getting the investors and the yet-to-be public company to agree on terms that are mutually beneficial is a daunting task. Free market incentives are strong enough that almost always the IPO process becomes a win-win solution, but it's definitely not easy.

On the one hand, the higher the valuation the more capital the company can raise for a set amount of shares. On the other hand, the lower the valuation the more beneficial for the investors. This delicate balancing act is why investment bankers are critical to our capitalist system, but also why investors need to be mindful of the double-edged sword.

Let's prove our point. SNAP went public at an astronomical valuation, and investors are now paying a high price for that. Shares were priced at $17, but traded to almost $30/share on IPO day. To put that into context, that was a nearly $24B valtuation at $17, and nearly $35 at the highest trades on opening day!

Let's recall an an article from Business Insider that week:

"Demand for the IPO was heavy, and by Tuesday prospective investors were being told there was enough demand to drive the share price to $17 or $18.



The deal was more than 10 times covered, meaning there was more than $30 billion in demand for the shares, according to the person familiar with the matter. The majority of the allocation went to mutual funds that are likely to hold the shares for the long term, the person said."



Furthermore, let's recall what one of the most respected analysts Aswath Damodaran said before the IPO:

"An IPO is a pricing war... If you're interested as an investor, you've got to ask, 'Is there value in this game?' While I think there are ways to get to $25 or $30 billion, I mean, those ways are tough to navigate. There are lots of things in the way...It's got to be Facebook lite," He gave the company a $14 billion to $15 billion valuation, or $11 a share, he said, which could be considered favorable for a company that posted a net loss of $514 million last year.Damodaran said.



Let's take a look at the IPO math and see if SNAP deserves an allocation in our portfolio. Snapchat lost $514MM in 2016 on revenue of $404MM according to Forbes. The good news is that as a cash burning machine SNAP was never subject to any traditional valuation methods and could spin the story as best they could. Based on the post-IPO trading performance, it's looks like the investment bankers did a hell of a job.

Let's put on our unicorn glasses (like the IPO investors did), and see what a profitable SNAP could look like in a few years.

According to Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), the lead underwriter on the IPO, SNAP could generate $4B in FCF in 2025:

As I mentioned above, investment bankers are also magicians, and less than 24 hours later MS found "two offsetting errors" in their calculations.

Firstly, they miscalculated taxes and are cutting $1.6B from their 2025 FCF calcluations or a 40% drop.

"We have corrected a tax calculation error in our model that overstated adjusted EBITDA in 2021-2025. We have updated the text and charts in the following note to reflect our estimate changes. Note that our revenue forecast and fundamental top-line drivers (DAUs, ad load, etc.) remain unchanged."

However, any good investment banker will tell you that you MUST keep the TP the same, in this case $28. Well, how can you drop FCF estimates by 40% and keep the price target the same? Easy! Just lower the risk parameters.

"We have also corrected our discounted cash flow calculation so that it is consistent and comparable across our US internet coverage. More specifically, we are lowering our SNAP equity risk premium from 5.59% (an estimated pre-IPO rate) to 4.29% (consistent with other companies in our group). This change lowers our WACC to 8% (from 10%). On an aggregate basis, our price target is unchanged at $28/share."

For non invesment bankers, please note how sensitive equity valuations are to small changes in WACC:

Compounding this problem is that other investment bankers are much more conservative in their WACC assumptions.

Most importantly, Morgan Stanley magicians use a 9% WACC for FB. Mind you, Facebook is worth almost half a trillion dollars and generated ~$10B in FCF in the past 12 months. It is an agressive comparison to judge FB cash flows are risker based on higher WACC.

I think the worst is yet to come for SNAP shares. Based on the amount on euphoria SNAP recieved on IPO day, there's no reason to believe that we wont see the other extreme and thus single digits for this name. An $8 share price would mean a valuation of ~$9.5B and thus leaving an investor greater than 100% upside based on the original IPO price. I think we will see $8, and the risk-reward finally favors investors at that. Does Morgan Stanley agree?

SNAP shares will also face continued pressure in my opinion because of the relatively close proximity of it's IPO to that of Blue Apron (APRN), which was nothing short of a scam. Due the fact that SNAP and APRN will often be compared for the time being, APRNs failures will further inhibit SNAP bulls from taking charge.

Summary, SNAP is an amazing company that will likely grow revenues ten-fold from 2015 through 2020, or $56M to $5B. However, the invesment bankers priced the IPO so optimistically that it was almost impossible for any of the public offering investors to make a profit. Investors that do not yet own SNAP should wait for single digits before purchasing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SNAP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.