Nvidia Post-Earnings Drop Not Completely Wrong

Nvidia has the potential to grow into a true technology behemoth, but it isn’t there yet.

It is a strong company with a good brand and has captured a growing niche market in combining artificial intelligence with processors.

Nvidia's earnings look good on surface, but worries about if it can sustain the growth necessary to justify current expected growth premium.

Post-market on Thursday, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) posted what initially looked like rock-solid Q2 earnings, with significant and broad-based growth in revenue and earnings. In reaction to this, Nvidia’s stock price did not boom up but rather dropped a whopping 5.33% or $8.78, on heavy volume (37.4 M shares traded compared to a 10-day average of 17.8 M shares), being down during the trading day as much as 7.18% or $11.83.

However, on closer examination, what happened to Nvidia after releasing its earnings is not much different compared to what happened to companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a few weeks prior. Despite relatively strong earnings, the fact remains that certain technology companies like NVDA have rallied significantly over the course of this past year and appear fully valued. Much of the growth this past year seems precisely with the expectation of earnings results like those posted last week.

A. Investment Thesis:

The market’s reaction to Nvidia wasn’t fully irrational. While it is possible that Nvidia may have far more growth to come, nonetheless, the company right now looks healthily valued. The sell-off may have been in part due to both tempered growth expectations as well as significant profit-taking.

(Figure 1 – Nvidia Price Year-on-Year, Source: Google Finance)

With Nvidia up already 167.97% ($97.76) year-on-year and 46.11% ($49.22) year-to-date, I think that it is a healthy company but that may have become fully-valued until its pending product lines make further breakthroughs.

B. Background on Nvidia

Nvidia is a multifaceted large-cap technology company headquartered in Silicon Valley, founded in 1993, and public since 1999. Nvidia began primarily focusing on semiconductors and microchip processors, eventually doing so mainly for gaming consoles in the 2000s before moving also to processors in mobile devices and most recently automobiles.

The company really began growing since 2015, as more and more have started to rely on graphics processors for gaming, television, computing, and other forms of processing. Nvidia’s well-established success in the hardware processor world has led it to now being an almost $100 B company.

(Figure 2 – Nvidia Market Capitalization since 2005, Source: MacroTrends.net)

Nvidia’s current President and CEO is Jensen Huang, one of its original co-founders, demonstrating strong institutional cohesion.

C. Fundamentals – Fully Valued if not Overvalued:

Nvidia had a price-to-earnings ratio of 66 in Q1 and 44 in Q2. While these are not high for Internet behemoths, nonetheless they are high for a semiconductor company (where the industry P/E average is about 25) and especially for a company that went public almost 20 years ago in January 1999. A company that has been public that long should have found its niche a while ago, but Nvidia has taken its merry time in doing so.

(Figure 3: NVDA Price, 1999 IPO – Present, Source: NASDAQ.com)

To compare, here are the P/E ratios and market capitalizations for some peer companies:

Intel Corporation (INTC): 13.75 P/E, $168.9 B

Texas Instruments (TXN): 19.75 P/E, $80.1 B

Qualcomm (QCOM): 20.19 P/E, $77.8 B

As you can see, while Nvidia over this past year has well over doubled its market capitalization, it nonetheless has not had the earnings to justify it within its industry.

For the current equity valuation of the company to be priced with a premium for very high future expected cash flow earnings discounted to present value, Nvidia would have to keep on growing at extraordinary rates that simply do not seem possible, given the sector it is operating in and its lines of business.

There are especially optimistic expectations for Nvidia, particularly it capturing the market in the recent integration of artificial intelligence with processing chips, which has fueled its rise and price and still keep it high. The semiconductor market, as a whole, looks to be bolstered by secular trends over the upcoming decade.

(Figure 4: Projected Global Semiconductor Market 2015-2025, Source: Semi.org)

Nonetheless, even optimistic projected future growth does not seem to justify much of a further increase in stock value as the earnings finally catch up to the current price and Nvidia matures into its niche market.

D. Digging into the Earnings Release:

The Q2 earnings release itself shows many positive results for Nvidia this year. However, it also has some worrying signs that undoubtedly convinced many in the market to take profits on tempered growth expectations.

All traditional earnings metrics were up significantly.

Revenue was $2.23 B, up 56% year-on-year and 15% compared to Q1 2017

The revenue increased with the gross margin remaining steady (2017 Q2: 58.4%, Q1: 59.4%, 2016 Q2: 57.9%).

GAAP EPS was up ($0.92) 16% since Q1 ($0.79) and 124% year-on-year ($0.41).

Operating income was up 117% year-on-year while operating expenses only were up 21%.

i. Stable Revenue, but Erratic or Slowing Growth:

A closer look at the revenues, however, shows some interesting trends.

(Figure 4: Nvidia sectors revenue trends, Source: Nvidia earnings release. Note that Nvidia pushes its fiscal year one year forward for reporting purposes)

While revenue growth is technically up year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, growth in many of Nvidia’s sectors is erratic or slowing. Here is a chart I’ve prepared translating the above chart to percentage growth compared to the past quarter:

(Figure 5: Revenue Growth Percentage Quarter-on-Quarter, Source: Myself)

As we can see, revenue growth in gaming and professional visualization is erratic, with much of the jump to the current level in gaming being from Q3 last year.

Revenue in the automobile division appears to be stagnant, although revenue in Nvidia’s small “OEM & IP” (original equipment manufacturers and intellectual property) division showed a promising jump.

Furthermore, datacenter revenue growth has slowed down dramatically in Q2 when it is a sector with growing tailwinds. Nvidia’s datacenter revenues are also the bulk of much of its current projected growth, as it is where much of its long-touted artificial intelligence products and partnerships are. The fact that it is essentially barely growing, especially compared to strong growth in past quarters and at a time when many of its products should be maturing and partnerships paying off, is worrying.

Nvidia has announced some promising partnerships with companies such as Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) that may begin paying off in upcoming quarters. If Q3 2017 datacenter revenue growth remains stagnant, however, growth expectations may really pull back.

Revenue growth remains essential for a company like Nvidia. Much of its current rich valuation is based off very high growth expectations. This quarter’s slowdowns raised some questions that Nvidia will have to address in quarters to come.

ii. Balance Sheet – Small Changes

In terms of the balance sheet, total assets are down $400 M since Q1 from $9.84 B to $9.40 B. This seems to be primarily from a 13.5% decrease in cash from $6.798 B in Q1 to $5.877 B in Q2. The only other significant change was that net accounts receivable and inventories were up, but not enough to compensate for significant overall asset drop. The cash decrease seems to be in part from a $166 M dividend and $758 in share repurchases.

In terms of liabilities, Nvidia significantly reduced its convertible short-term debt from $796 M to just $84 M. Long-term debt remained roughly unchanged at $1.984 B. Nvidia accrued more overall long-term liabilities, increasing from $271 M to $408 M.

E. Conclusion:

Investors in Nvidia have undoubtedly been very pleased over the course of this past year, and with great reason. Nvidia is a strong company that has found its niche in the market and is working on many of the products and services of the future.

Artificial intelligence and processors are products that are being buoyed by significant secular trends in every industry towards that direction, and Nvidia has clearly established itself as a strong player in that sector.

However, not every company can be a half-trillion dollar company. Until Nvidia shows a transformational level of growth traction, it may have difficulty reaching the leagues of Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft, and others. The latest post-earnings sell-off was not so much an erratic market reaction, as the market tempering its previously sky-high growth expectations based on some worrying trends in the earnings release.

Most of Nvidia’s potential downside looks to be from even more tempered growth expectations as future results are released. Its revenue, brand, and partnerships remain strong, and it’s supported by strong secular headwinds, and so limits the bottom. However, for investors who are looking for growth, Nvidia at this price and time looks to be an uncertain bet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.