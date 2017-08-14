Cannabis: An Unexpected Woe For TMX Group

On news of deregulation, surging equity markets, and the increasing value of market data, financial exchanges around the globe are some of this year’s best performing stocks.

From the US, to Europe, Japan and Australia, exchanges are outperforming broad market benchmarks right and left. In the US, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Nasdaq (NDAQ) and CBOE Holdings (CBOE) are all up more than 10% year to date, beating both the broader financial sector and the S&P 500. Out of all U.S.-based exchange operators, only OTC Markets Group (OTCQX:OTCM) has been beaten by the S&P on a YTD basis.

Internationally, Japan Exchange Group (OTCPK:JPXGY) shares are running circles around the Nikkei 225 index, up more than 17% year to date compared to a gain of just 3% for the Nikkei 225. Even as financial stocks in the UK are generally in the red on a year-to-date basis due to Brexit concerns, shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LNSTY) are up more than 30% YTD!

In Australia, exchange operator ASX Ltd. (OTCPK:ASXFF)(OTCPK:ASXFY) has crushed the ASX 200 Index, as shown in the chart below.

In Germany, exchange operator Deutsche Boerse AG (OTCPK:DBOEY)(OTCPK:DBOEF) has crushed the German DAX Index, as shown in the chart below.

Just to drive this point home, in the U.K., exchange operator London Stock Exchange Ltd. (OTCPK:LNSTY) has crushed the FTSE 100 Index, as shown in the chart below.



Besides the previously mentioned OTC Markets Group, there is another exception to this trend. Canada’s TMX Group (OTC:TMXXF) is Canada’s largest (and only publicly traded) exchange operator. TMX Group is down over 6% year to date, while the TSX Composite Index of top Canadian listed companies is down just over 1.5% so far this year.



There are a few business dynamics underlying TMX group’s recent underperformance including a comparatively high debt load, history of scattered acquisitions, changing market microstructure, and cannabis, yes, you read that right, cannabis.

Before we get to why TMX Group has a problem with marijuana, let’s quickly review some of the other challenges plaguing the company.



High Debt Load

Based on the most recent recently released financial statements for seven of the world’s largest publicly traded exchanges, we see that TMX Group has higher than average leverage using the both Debt/EBITDA and Total Debt/Equity. Although TMX Group has been working to reduce their leverage, it still remains high compared to its peers in the industry.

Acquisition Missteps



Over the past ten years or so, the exchanges have been a hotbed for acquisition activity, some successful, some not so much. Intercontinental Exchange has a history of successfully integrating acquired companies and realizing even more synergies than they estimated at time of acquisition.

Earlier this year, CBOE Holdings completed their acquisition of BATS Markets. Although CBOE’s performance regarding their integration of BATS remains to be fully seen, the company is already ahead of plans in terms of the realization of synergies. On the other hand, TMX Group has made some missteps in the area of acquisitions, missteps that they are continuing to unwind.

One example of this is Razor Risk, a provider of risk management technology solutions, that TMX Group acquired in 2012 for $10 million CAD. Not even 5 years later, TMX group sold Razor Risk for an undisclosed amount in December 2017, stating the company’s strategy to focus on the growth of their core offerings as the reason behind the divestiture.



Market Microstructure



Just as we’ve seen in the US, Canadian equity markets are becoming increasingly fragmented (though not nearly to the extent that they are in the US). Volumes are increasingly moving to alternate trading systems, and in the case of Canada, the Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE. We’ll get back to the growth of the CSE momentarily, in the meantime let’s look at the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada’s (IIROC’s) statistics for market share by volume traded across venues.

Although you can pick out the increasing market share from alternate venues (like Interactive Brokers’ (NASDAQ:IBKR) Aequitas NEO & Nasdaq’s CXC, CX2 and CXD venues), the most notable change is the growth in CSE’s market share, aka. TMX Group’s ‘problem with pot’. From 2016 to 2017, you'll see the TSX market share drop from 40.8% to 36.8%.



Canadian Securities Exchange, TMX Group’s Successful Stoner Cousin



For years, the CSE has been a ‘sleepy venue’ for junior miners, exploratory stage energy companies and the occasional tech company. That said, the CSE is quickly storming on to the scene as the one of the hottest exchanges to list and trade a marijuana related company. As of March 20th, seven of the ten largest companies in the CSE Composite Index were cannabis-related and a whopping 44.70% of the entire index was composed of cannabis-related firms.



So...why isn’t the TMX Group benefiting as much as the CSE from the growth in Canadian listed cannabis companies?



Many of the larger ACMPR licensed producers of medical marijuana including Canopy Growth Corp. (OTC:OTCPK:TWMJF), Aurora Cannabis (OTC:OTCQX:ACBFF) and Aphria (OTC:OTCQB:APHQF) are natively listed on the TSX or TSX Ventures Exchange and are contributing to some growth in both volumes and listing fees at TMX Group.



That said, TMX Group has shied away from listing from listing two general groups of cannabis-related companies, ACMPR applicants who have yet to be licensed and/or companies with operations in the US cannabis industry (due to the dichotomy of various levels state legality and federal illegality). This is precisely where the CSE is grabbing market share.



ACMPR applicants and U.S. cannabis companies are being welcomed with open arms by the CSE (assuming they meet listing standards and provide additional risk disclosures regarding the specific risks associated with the US cannabis industry), as other exchanges including the TSX, TSX Venture and even the NASDAQ show them the door.



Although there are quite a few cannabis-related stocks trading on the US OTC Markets, US cannabis companies that are serious about raising capital are turning to the CSE in increasingly greater numbers. Companies like this include iAnthus Capital (OTCQB:ITHUF) and more.



Beyond listing, concerns have popped up that TMX Group’s clearing subsidiary, the Canadian Depository for Securities is mulling a ban on the clearing and settlement of Canadian stocks that have exposure to the cannabis industry in the United States, including CSE listed stocks (The Canadian Depository for Securities is Canada’s only equity clearing house). This has driven even more cannabis companies (even ACMPR licensed producers and those without US operations) to shy away from the TSX and TSX Venture exchanges in favor of the CSE. Even though a ban on clearing would impact CSE listed companies (until an independent clearinghouse could be set up), this speculation of more aggressive action by TMX towards cannabis companies has sent the sector running towards the CSE.



Conclusion



Although at first glance, cannabis seems like a small problem for one of the world’s top exchanges, but it has the potential to cause continued and worsening pain at TMX Group. In our opinion, the risk of listing cannabis companies with US operations is much smaller for TMX Group than the risk of continuing to lose market share to the CSE and other exchanges through their exclusivity towards quite a large portion of this hot sector.



We encourage those investors looking for exchanges that are friendly to cannabis companies (the CSE is unfortunately private) to check out OTC Markets Group and even Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE). In December of 2016, the NYSE (an ICE subsidiary) listed shares of the cannabis REIT, Innovative Industrial Properties, in a landmark move of acceptance.

