Heard On The REITs Weekly

Uniti was punished for doing nothing wrong - except that it's biggest customer suspended dividend payments and the market took that as an omen.

Still Playing Catchup But I’m Eating Well

Earnings season is always a busy time and we have been playing catch-up this quarter due to an inappropriately timed lobster mini-season vacation that landed right smack in the middle of it. It was our first time heading down to the keys specifically for mini-season and I must admit that while I love eating them, I’m not exactly thrilled with the process of catching them.

Don’t ask me why there is a mini-season to begin with – I still don’t know the answer. For those of you who don’t know, it’s a two-day window when recreational ‘fisherman’ can go hunting for lobster. There are certain rules that must be adhered to like a limit on the number of lobster caught per person and the lobsters have to be of a certain size – to ensure the babies aren’t messed with. One week later, the commercial lobster season begins.

Anyway, to make a long story short, I was in the keys when earnings season began and have been playing catch up ever since. So bear with me as I get caught up on the individual REIT reports.

Performance

Performance this week was pretty much in line with how companies reported earnings. The big losers were the infrastructure REITs on an average basis but it was really driven by the drop of 10.5% by Uniti (UNITI) after it’s biggest lease customer suspended its dividend. The other Infrastructure REITs were relatively flat.

Other sectors that had a challenging week included Manufactured Homes, Lodging, and Healthcare. There were positive results in each of those sectors but the news was either mixed or to the downside so its no surprise the markets punished these stocks.

On the other hand, Single Family Home REITs were buoyed by the merger announcement between Invitation Homes (INVH) and Starwood Waypoint Homes (SFR).

Other notable winners were the Regional Malls led by CBL & Associates (CBL) and Washington Prime Group (WPG) each with a return on the week of 2.8% (based on price only)

On a YTD basis, Data Center REITs still lead with a 26.4% return, followed by Manufactured Homes, Infrastructure and Industrial.

If you prefer to invest through a well-diversified REIT instead of picking individual securities, we have provided a list of REIT ETFs below. We will cover these in more detail in the future.



This week’s reports were once again scattered from very positive to extremely negative and much of it had to do with the particular sector. Lodging REITs generally reported negative results on the back of estimates that were already pessimistic. Single Family Home REITs reported positive results and then took center stage with the announced merger between Starwood and Invitation Homes.Earnings

Global Medical REIT (GMRE) reported AFFO of $0.14 and revenue beat analyst estimates by $1.3M. Especially intriguing for us is that revenue increased 319%! We are keeping a close eye on this one and may take a deep dive soon. reported AFFO of $0.14 and revenue beat analyst estimates by $1.3M. Especially intriguing for us is that revenue increased 319%! We are keeping a close eye on this one and may take a deep dive soon.

Invitation Homes (INVH) – before announcing the merger, INVH reported better than expected results on revenues of $242M – a 5.1% increase from prior year. – before announcing the merger, INVH reported better than expected results on revenues of $242M – a 5.1% increase from prior year.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) reported revenues of $1.3M and paid its first quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share on July 14 th . Looks like Cannabis is a profitable industry. reported revenues of $1.3M and paid its first quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share on July 14. Looks like Cannabis is a profitable industry.

Colony Starwood Homes (SFR) beat on revenues and FFO – another indicator of the attractiveness of the single family home sector. beat on revenues and FFO – another indicator of the attractiveness of the single family home sector.

LTC Properties (LTC) also beat estimates on revenues and FFO. also beat estimates on revenues and FFO.

Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) – missed on revenue but beat estimates on FFO. Don’t fret, however, revenue was still up a strong 17.4%. This is one of our portfolio holdings. – missed on revenue but beat estimates on FFO. Don’t fret, however, revenue was still up a strong 17.4%. This is one of our portfolio holdings.

Hospitality Properties (HPT) – not good results for this REIT. Not only did it miss estimates, its FFO was lower than a year ago driven by lower RevPAR and occupancy that decreased by 90bps to 79.8%. Revenue, however, was up 3.7% y/y. – not good results for this REIT. Not only did it miss estimates, its FFO was lower than a year ago driven by lower RevPAR and occupancy that decreased by 90bps to 79.8%. Revenue, however, was up 3.7% y/y.

FelCor Lodging Trust (FEL) – another lodging REIT reported poor results. FFO missed estimates by $0.02 and revenue was down 7.3% from the prior year period.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) revenue was up 32.1% and beat estimates by $3.86M while FFO was in-line with estimates. revenue was up 32.1% and beat estimates by $3.86M while FFO was in-line with estimates.

National Health Investors (NHI) beat on revenue and FFO was in-line. Revenues were up 14%+. beat on revenue and FFO was in-line. Revenues were up 14%+.

BRT Realty (BRT) revenues were up $26.9M y/y and FFO was $0.19, an increase of 46% from the prior year period and AFFO was $0.23 per share, an increase of 35% y/y. revenues were up $26.9M y/y and FFO was $0.19, an increase of 46% from the prior year period and AFFO was $0.23 per share, an increase of 35% y/y.

Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) missed on FFO but revenue growth was 44%. missed on FFO but revenue growth was 44%.

Gladstone Land (LAND) missed by a penny but beat on revenue with a 41.5% increase from the previous year. missed by a penny but beat on revenue with a 41.5% increase from the previous year.

Wheeler REIT (WHLR) beat on both FFO and revenue but investors – us included – continue to cringe when we hear management on earnings calls. It would almost be better they don’t provide any guidance at all than to consistently be so surprised every quarter. beat on both FFO and revenue but investors – us included – continue to cringe when we hear management on earnings calls. It would almost be better they don’t provide any guidance at all than to consistently be so surprised every quarter.

Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) – missed on revenues on a 7.3% decline but FFO came in above estimates by $0.02. We don’t really like this combination although we take short-term comfort that the company was able to reduce expenses this quarter. We prefer to see revenue growth. – missed on revenues on a 7.3% decline but FFO came in above estimates by $0.02. We don’t really like this combination although we take short-term comfort that the company was able to reduce expenses this quarter. We prefer to see revenue growth.

Medequities Realty Trust (MRT) – this tiny REIT is intriguing. Revenues grew at 125% to $14.8M and FFO was in-line. We may be taking a closer look at this one in the near future. – this tiny REIT is intriguing. Revenues grew at 125% to $14.8M and FFO was in-line. We may be taking a closer look at this one in the near future.

Colony Northstar (CLNS) grew revenues by a whopping 212% but don’t get so excited. The comps aren’t apples to apples due to the merger and same store comps were muted. It missed on FFO by $0.02. grew revenues by a whopping 212% but don’t get so excited. The comps aren’t apples to apples due to the merger and same store comps were muted. It missed on FFO by $0.02.

Lamar Advertising (LAMR) was down 3.3% after reporting better than expected profits but less than expected revenues. It also reduced guidance for the rest of the year. was down 3.3% after reporting better than expected profits but less than expected revenues. It also reduced guidance for the rest of the year.

Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) missed revenue estimates by $1.6M, which was a decline of 2.8% y/y. missed revenue estimates by $1.6M, which was a decline of 2.8% y/y.

MGM Growth Properties (MGP) – apparently gambling is back in vogue. FFO was in line at $0.47 per share and revenue grew 66$ to $184M – in-line with estimates. – apparently gambling is back in vogue. FFO was in line at $0.47 per share and revenue grew 66$ to $184M – in-line with estimates.

Ryman Hospitality (RHP) – FFO beat by $0.02 and revenue beat by $2.7M. One of the few lodging REITs that reported positive results. – FFO beat by $0.02 and revenue beat by $2.7M. One of the few lodging REITs that reported positive results.

Xenia Hotels (XHR) beat on FFO and revenue even though revenues were down 6.5% from prior year. beat on FFO and revenue even though revenues were down 6.5% from prior year.

Easterly Government (DEA) – in line FFO but missed on revenue estimates even though revenue was up 22.8%. – in line FFO but missed on revenue estimates even though revenue was up 22.8%.

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) missed by $0.01 on FFO on revenues that declined from $117M to $96M due to dispositions. missed by $0.01 on FFO on revenues that declined from $117M to $96M due to dispositions.

Condor Hospitality (CDOR) beat on revenues of $14.3M beat on revenues of $14.3M

Tier REIT (TIER) reported mixed results. FFO of $0.41 was $0.05 above estimates and revenue beat estimates despite declining by 15%. reported mixed results. FFO of $0.41 was $0.05 above estimates and revenue beat estimates despite declining by 15%.

Global Net Lease (GNL) had a huge miss of $0.05 on FFO despite revenue growth of 22%. had a huge miss of $0.05 on FFO despite revenue growth of 22%.

One Liberty Property (OLP) reported revenues of $18.4M and AFFO of $0.52 reported revenues of $18.4M and AFFO of $0.52

Corecivic (CXW) revenues were down 5.8% and missed estimates by $2.31 due to decreases in inmate populations. I guess that’s a good thing for society. FFO beat estimates by $0.02. revenues were down 5.8% and missed estimates by $2.31 due to decreases in inmate populations. I guess that’s a good thing for society. FFO beat estimates by $0.02.

Apple Hospitality (APLE) – missed on both revenues and FFO despite revenue growth of 28.7%. – missed on both revenues and FFO despite revenue growth of 28.7%.

Diamondback Hospitality (DRH) beat FFO by $0.01 and revenues by $2M despite a drop in revenue of 5.2% y/y beat FFO by $0.01 and revenues by $2M despite a drop in revenue of 5.2% y/y

GEO Group (GEO)– the other prison-focused REIT also reported mixed results with misses on revenue but beats on FFO. – the other prison-focused REIT also reported mixed results with misses on revenue but beats on FFO.

Other News

COO Jarrett Appleby is leaving Digital Realty (DLR) to pursue other opportunities. As of now, no replacement has been identified and the company has retained a search firm to look for his replacement.

to pursue other opportunities. As of now, no replacement has been identified and the company has retained a search firm to look for his replacement. Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) is replacing Care Capital Properties (CCP) in the MidCap 400 index and SBRA is being dropped from the S&P Small Cap 600. is replacingin the MidCap 400 index and SBRA is being dropped from the S&P Small Cap 600.

Starwood Waypoint (SFR) and Invitation Homes (INVH) are merging to create the largest owner of single family homes with 82K homes. Interesting how this REIT sector didn’t exist just a few years ago. It has been a star performer. As a result, the companies cancelled earnings calls this quarter. andare merging to create the largest owner of single family homes with 82K homes. Interesting how this REIT sector didn’t exist just a few years ago. It has been a star performer. As a result, the companies cancelled earnings calls this quarter.

Bluerock Residential (BRG) came out with additional comments later in the week after hinting at a potential dividend cut. Apparently, the company was bombarded by phone calls and was compelled to provide more details. Turns out the annual dividend next year will be between $0.65-$0.75 per share – compared to $1.20 this year. came out with additional comments later in the week after hinting at a potential dividend cut. Apparently, the company was bombarded by phone calls and was compelled to provide more details. Turns out the annual dividend next year will be between $0.65-$0.75 per share – compared to $1.20 this year.

REIT Data

The average dividend yield versus payout ratio is shown below. After declining 30% on average over the last year, Regional Mall REITs sport the highest dividend yield among the equity REIT sectors that excludes mortgage REITs. Regional malls currently pay a 7.2% dividend yield on average and a very reasonable 61% payout ratio.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Single-Family-Home REITs are quite stingy with their dividends even though a payout ratio of just 40% seemingly allows them to boost them. Perhaps the merger of Invitation and Starwood will be the catalyst? I’m not predicting anything but if the company is boasting additional cost synergies, at least FFO will be expected to increase.

Source: Orenda Partners

Comparing price multiples to potential returns based on analyst estimates, Regional Malls also look attractive with a P/FFO multiple of 10.7 and a potential return of 17.9%. The sector with the highest potential return based on analyst estimates are the Infrastructure REITs with potential of 25.1%. Their P/FFO multiple of 16.6 is much higher than the Regional Malls but still acceptable.

Manufactured Homes, on the other hand, have returned 18% to shareholders over the past year and the valuations seem to have reached extreme levels.

Source: Orenda Partners

The average Net Debt to EBITDA of each sector is shown below. Diversified REITs are the most leveraged while Self-Storage REITs are the least leveraged. We will continue to monitor these metrics for changes over time.

Source: Orenda Partners

Market Cap Breakdown of REIT Sector

Until next week....

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long: BXP SLG DRE MNR KIM REG SPG GGP SRC ACC EDR UMH AMH AAT AHP HPT CUBE HTA SNR WY AMT UNIT CCI DLR QTS CXW BXMT