ONEOK: An Attractive Energy Sector Opportunity

ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) is one of the few energy sector companies that seem to be enjoying benefits of doing the right thing in a tough environment. For starters, it provides great midstream exposure without the hassles of MLP investment. ONEOK completed the acquisition of ONEOK Partners—the MLP—on June 30, 2017. While it did not change ONEOK’s status—it was available as an option to investors previously as well—what it did was simplified the company’s structure. The transaction significantly lowers company’s cost of funding both due to improvements in credit metrics as well as greater access to broader equity markets.

In July, Moody’s upgraded ONEOK’s senior unsecured notes rating to Baa3 from Ba1. This helps in securing funds at a lower cost than earlier. Moody’s Vice President John Thieroff provided the following reasoning for the upgrade –

“The acquisition simplifies OKE's organizational structure and eliminates OKS's burdensome distribution, providing a greater level of stability to OKE's cash flow.”

According to the Moody’s ratings press release,

“The acquisition of 100% ownership of OKS simplifies OKE's organizational structure, provides broader access to capital markets and reduces OKE's cost of capital. The elimination of incentive distribution rights (IDRs) at OKS and considerable tax deferrals achieved at OKE through the transaction should allow OKE to maintain dividend coverage in excess of 1.2x, even when considering OKE's aggressive dividend growth target of 10% annually based on the midpoint of management's guidance. Moody's believes the dividend program will provide OKE better flexibility than OKS previously had, given the increasing burden IDRs represented to future growth.”

Fee-based earnings

ONEOK’s second important successfully implemented effort is restructuring its percent-of-proceeds contracts with a fee component to include a higher fee rate. These contracts were predominant in OKE’s natural gas gathering and processing operations.

Source: investor presentation

The right chart in the slide above shows the transition from commodity-exposed to fee-based over the years.

Moody’s made a note –

“Emerging from the 2015 collapse in natural gas and NGL prices, OKE's substantially restructured natural gas processing contracts are now 80% fee-based and position the company to better weather commodity price volatility. As a result, G&P fee-based earnings in 2017 are estimated to increase to over 75% of the G&P total, up from 33% in 2014, when contracts were heavily percentage-of-proceeds based. OKE's total fee-based earnings are expected to approximate 90% in 2017, up from 66% in 2014, stabilizing OKE's cash flow and dividend profile.”

Geographical presence

Another positive for ONEOK is its asset footprint. ONEOK’s integrated assets in growing plays, including the STACK and SCOOP areas and the Williston and Permian basins, provides it with a distinct advantage. Moreover, the company has numerous growth projects under various stages of construction/development.

Source: investor presentation

The company has invested nearly $9 billion over the last 10 years in capital projects and acquisitions. These have provided it with strong volumes and earnings growth over the years.

Source: investor presentation

Moreover, the company expects strong volume growth for 2017 as well, as shown in the charts below.





Source: investor presentation

Source: investor presentation

Dividends

ONEOK’s current yield of 5.6% is attractive considering the strength of its cash flows as well as its growth prospects. This is one of the premium yield that is generally associated with MLPs, without the associated hassles of MLP investment. OKE expects annual dividend growth rate of 9% to 11% annually from 2018 through 2021 while maintaining a dividend coverage ratio of at least 1.2 times. With a forward EV/EBITDA of ~14x, OKE looks slightly overvalued relative to its peers, though. Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) each currently have an EV/EBITDA of ~11.5x, though OKE stands far better in terms of yield than KMI. Overall, price-appreciation may not be a big contributor in OKE’s total returns in the near-term. The best strategy for this one would be to accumulate on dips.