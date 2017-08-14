J.C. Penney: A Look At Q2 2017 Earnings

While the situation is not as catastrophic as its tanking share price may indicate, J.C. Penney's hasn't figured out how to solve its gradual comps decline yet.

Earnings guidance appears to be achievable, although through gains from real estate sales coming in well above what was implied in guidance.

Gross margins came in significantly lower than expected, while gross margin expectations for the second half have also been lowered.

Q1 to Q2 improvement was in-line with other department stores. J.C. Penney's boost from regaining old customers appears to be well over though.

J.C. Penney's (JCP) stock was slammed after its Q2 2017 earnings report, resulting in its stock falling by 17% in one day and 27% over three days. The Q2 2017 report showed decent sales, but also gross margins that were well below expectations, resulting in second half margin expectations being lowered as well.

On the positive side, Q1 2017's particularly weak sales appear to be an anomaly that was mostly caused by delayed tax refunds affecting February comps. As well, J.C. Penney gross margin issues appear primarily fixable and due to shorter term items such as the impact of liquidation sales and elevated shrinkage.

On the negative side, despite improved comps in Q2 2017, J.C. Penney's streak of negative comps has reached four quarters now. The department store sector remains in a gradual decline and J.C. Penney has not been able to distinguish itself from the pack after its 2014 and 2015 comparable store sales gains.

Comparable Store Sales

J.C. Penney's comparable store sales came in at -1.3% for Q2 2017, which was slightly worse than my expectations for -1% to +1% comps from a few weeks ago. However, I modified my expectations to -1.5% to -0.5% yesterday after a slew of earnings reports from other department stores came out. Those reports indicated that the other department stores typically improved comps by around 2% to 3% from Q1 2017, so a similar improvement would put J.C. Penney at -1.5% to -0.5% in Q2 2017.

Store Q1 to Q2 Comps Improvement Macy's (Owned And Licensed) 2.1% J.C. Penney 2.2% Kohl's 2.3% J.C. Penney (w/o liquidation cannibalization) 2.4% Macy's (Owned) 2.4% Nordstrom 2.5% Dillard's 3% (Rounded)

J.C. Penney's 2.2% improvement from Q1 to Q2 is right within the range of the other department stores. J.C. Penney mentioned that short-term cannibalization from closed stores affected its results by 0.2%, so adjusting for that would have resulted in -1.1% comps for Q2 2017 and a 2.4% improvement from Q1 to Q2.

I think J.C. Penney's comparable store sales performance during Q2 2017 was decent, and gives further credence to the idea that Q1 2017's sales performance was an anomaly caused by very weak February sales (largely due to delayed tax refunds). Excluding February, J.C. Penney's comps for 2017 YTD are estimated at around -1.4% to -1.5% (without any cannibalization adjustments).

The results do show that the sales benefit from recapturing customers as part of J.C. Penney's turnaround efforts has ended. At the current point in time, J.C. Penney is not distinguishing itself from the middle-market department store pack and its sales results are quite correlated with other department stores.



Gross Margin

While J.C. Penney's comparable store sales results were okay in Q2 2017, its gross margin results were considerably worse than expected. J.C. Penney expected that Q2's gross margins should have been up by around 20 to 40 basis points before the expected 80 basis point impact of the closing store liquidations. If things had gone as expected, J.C. Penney's gross margins would have been down around 40 to 60 basis points in Q2 2017.

Instead, J.C. Penney's gross margins fell by 200 basis points in Q2 2017. This is a 150 basis point miss versus the midpoint of its earlier expectations. Around 40 basis points of the miss can be attributed to closing store liquidations affecting gross margins by 120 basis points instead of 80 basis points. This leaves 110 basis points to be explained by other factors.

It appears that merchandise margins at J.C. Penney's go-forward stores were probably close to plan, so the 110 basis point miss appears largely due to shrinkage issues and perhaps to a lesser extent higher than expected omnichannel growth.

J.C. Penney has reduced its full year gross margin guidance by around 70 basis points. Q2 2017's gross margin miss versus plan affects full year gross margins by around 35 basis points, so it appears that J.C. Penney expects second half gross margins to come in around 60 to 65 basis points lower than previously expected. J.C. Penney's previous expectations for second half gross margins were for around a 65 to 70 basis point year-over-year improvement, so its adjusted expectations are for around a flat to 10 basis point improvement year-over-year during the second half.

Margin pressure from online and appliance sales growth will continue to be an issue going forward, but margin pressure from shrinkage should be addressable over time.

About Guidance

While J.C. Penney has maintained its guidance for -1% to +1% full year comparable store sales, I think that may be a bit optimistic. J.C. Penney needs to deliver at least +0.1% comps over the second half of 2017 in order to reach the bottom end of that guidance. While comps from the second half of 2016 were fairly weak (technically making for an easier comparison), J.C. Penney is also likely not going to get as much benefit from year-over-year appliance sales growth in the second half of 2017. I think that it is possible for J.C. Penney to meet its comparable store sales guidance still, but that a -2% to 0% range would probably be more appropriate for guidance.

J.C. Penney's updated gross margin guidance looks pretty achievable now, assuming that it can start reducing its shrinkage towards historical levels. As noted above, the new guidance is a significant 70 basis point reduction versus previous guidance, only around 10 basis points of which can be attributed to the higher than expected impact of liquidation sales. Shrinkage appears to be a larger factor.

Despite the gross margin guidance reduction and my skepticism about its comparable store sales guidance, I believe J.C. Penney still has a decent shot at meeting its earnings guidance for the year. This will be driven by gains from real estate sales though, as it mentioned a significant fourth quarter transaction that wasn't really incorporated into its original guidance.

Conclusion

Assuming that its shrinkage issues get addressed, J.C. Penney looks capable of restoring slight gross margin growth again in the future. It may be harder for it to regain positive comps though, as its various initiatives appear to have only been able to keep its comps decline in the 0% to -2% range though.

Despite its recent challenges, J.C. Penney still has only a low risk of near-to-medium term bankruptcy though. There is a significant risk that J.C. Penney remains in a gradual decline over the course of many years, but if it can return to slight comparable store sales growth, it is probably worth more than a double from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.