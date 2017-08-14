Telus: A Bond Proxy With Complications

Telus (TU) is in contention for Canada's favourite dividend stock. The company's management has diversified and grown the company into the best of the big 4 Canadian telecoms, but that growth is beginning to slow. While Telus continues to perform well, regional competitor Shaw (SJR) has gotten serious and is nipping at its heels. Combine that with hefty CapEx going forward, and I wouldn't be inclined to run out and buy stock at these levels.

Source: Telus

Breaking down the quarter

Telus' quarterly report mimics what I've seen in every other Canadian (and frankly American) telecom. Wireless is doing phenomenally well. Telus is consistently posting the best numbers in terms of churn, ARPU and lifetime revenues. Average lifetime revenue per customer grew 19% to C$6700. The company also added an exceptionally good 90,000 wireless subscribers.

Where the quarter really disappointed was in Telus' wireline business. While Telus added 17,000 internet and 5000 television customers, the score is posted, Shaw is clawing back large swathes of market share from Telus. Shaw, a company with roughly half of Telus' market cap, added 18,000 television subscribers and 20,000 internet subscribers.

I would give Telus' top-line an A- and its bottom-line a C+. Revenues continue to grow well, largely driven by wireless growth. But a competitive environment is leading to increased costs in both wireless and wireline. In wireless, promotions on phones and aggressive pricing are eating into margins. In wireline, Telus will need to continue upgrading its wireline operations to fibre-optic to compete with Shaw's superior cable-based infrastructure. I invest primarily in cable-based providers for this sole reason.

Shaw has awoken

For years, Telus' regional competitor seemed lost and confused. Recently, Shaw has tapped its infrastructural advantages to hit Telus where it hurts. This shows through namely in internet speeds. Telus' internet infrastructure is largely DSL; based on phone lines. This limits Telus to offering roughly 50Mbps down (~5Mbps up) service. Telus has been working on deploying fibre-optic infrastructure, but this requires time and larger amounts of CapEx. This will be further discussed below. Meanwhile, Shaw is offering service as fast as 150Mbps down and 20Mbps up at similar costs to Telus service. Internet service carries a lot of fixed costs, such as line upkeep, while speed doesn't particularly increase costs to the ISP. While Shaw's service is a massive value-add to consumers, it really doesn't cost it much more to wallop Telus in internet speeds.

Where Telus still holds an advantage is its ability to offer a full line of services to consumers. Up until recently, Shaw did not offer cellular service. While Shaw still has a way to go in offering a quality of service comparable to Telus' highly developed network, it is catching up at a rapid pace, and by 2019 should be there entirely. In the meantime, Shaw's 'Freedom Mobile' wireless arm is significantly undercutting Telus in terms of price. It's a headache now and will become more of a headache later.

You could do better, you could do worse

Telus has a number of interesting growth initiatives that should continue to drive revenue and profit growth regardless of a competitive environment. My favourite of these is Telus International. The company offers a call-centre and support outsourcing service, available in 35 languages. The company has partnered with the likes of PayPal (PYPL) to assist in its customer service. This offering is infinitely scaleable, and it's great to see Telus thinking outside of the box as it begins to saturate the Canadian market.

Considering Telus just put out a relatively disappointing quarter, and it's trading near the high end of its range, I have no burning desire to add to my position in the stock. At current valuations, it's a no-brainer to take Shaw, the growth prospects are greener over there.

Conclusion

If investors are looking for a safe and steady dividend, Telus makes an acceptable pick. However, considering the company's valuation, and incoming CapEx and competition, I believe there will be stronger entry points in the coming year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SJR, TU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.