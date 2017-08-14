Oil Inventories: So Far, So Good

Lately, the picture facing oil markets has been, in my opinion, quite perplexing. Despite positive data coming out from many corners of the market (admittedly with some negative data being a justifiable offset for some of it), prices remain under pressure. In what follows, I intend to go over some recent developments that have come about that, on the whole, appear to further the bullish case for long-term oil investors and which should help them moving forward if current trends persist.

Inventories continue to drop

*Created by Author

According to the EIA (Energy Information Administration), the picture facing the oil market continues to improve (though in an imbalanced manner) in a number of ways. Take, for instance, the case of crude oil stocks. If their estimates are correct, crude inventories over the past week dropped by an impressive 6.5 million barrels, falling from 481.9 million barrels down to 475.4 million barrels. Though this is smaller than the more than 7.8 million barrel drop estimated by the API (American Petroleum Institute), it’s still a large decrease and is quite a bit larger than the 2.2 million barrel decline analysts had anticipated. In the graph above, you can see the trend that stocks have taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

While the crude picture showed a nice improvement, the rest of the field was generally mixed. Take, for instance, a look at motor gasoline stocks, which grew by 3.4 million barrels up to 231.1 million. Fuel ethanol stocks managed to rise by 0.4 million barrels to 21.3 million barrels, while residual fuel inventories ticked up 0.2 million barrels to 33.9 million. It should also be mentioned here that propane/propylene stocks remained flat at 67.6 million barrels for the week.

While these areas did worsen, some certainly improved alongside crude stocks. The largest of these was distillate fuel, which saw its inventory levels fall by 1.7 million barrels down to 147.7 million barrels. The “Other” category of petroleum product stocks fell by 0.5 million barrels to 294.3 million barrels, and kerosene-type jet fuel stocks dipped by 0.1 million barrels to 40.3 million barrels. All-in-all, these improvements, combined with crude stock changes, resulted in the sum of crude and petroleum products falling by 4.6 million barrels from 1.3164 billion barrels down to 1.3118 billion barrels.

Production (kinda) moved in the right direct and demand is strong

*Created by Author

One thing that the market should keep in mind is the change in domestic oil production over time. According to the EIA’s estimates, output for the week averaged 9.423 million barrels per day, 7 thousand barrels per day (or 49 thousand for the week) below the 9.430 million barrels per day reported a week earlier. This is great news in and of itself, but it should be mentioned that this appears to be from a temporary fluctuation from Alaska where output fell 22 thousand barrels per day in the course of a week. Adjusting for this, we would have actually seen a modest uptick in production. In the graph above, you can see the trend that production has taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

While the production data was kind of mixed, the same cannot really be said of demand. As I pointed out in a prior article, motor gasoline has recently started to firm from a demand perspective and this past week didn’t surprise. According to the EIA’s estimates, demand averaged 9.797 million barrels per day, slightly lower than the prior week’s 9.842 million barrels per day seen a week earlier but stronger than the 9.769 million barrels per day seen last year. The four-week average demand figure is 9.763 million barrels per day, down just 0.1% year-over-year, but this is better than we’ve seen for much of 2017. Meanwhile, the four-week average figure for distillate fuel demand was 4.340 million barrels per day, a whopping 13.3% above the 3.830 million barrels per day seen the same time of 2016.

A modest change in the rig count

Lately, we have seen some stabilization in the oil rig count, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see increases. According to Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE), the oil rig count in the US during the past week came in at 768. This represents an increase of 3 units compared to a week earlier and is well above the 396 units in operation the same time last year. Meanwhile, in Canada, the oil rig count grew by 3 units to 127. this is nearly double the 65 units in operation during the same week of 2016.

Crude stocks are falling at a nice clip

*Created by Author

One thing I keep seeing from commenters on some of my articles and elsewhere is that the crude oil picture is not improving in the way that “it should”. To see whether this was true or not, I decided to dig into the relevant data. In the graph above, you can see the trend that crude stocks have taken over each of the past five years on a year-to-date basis. This dates from 2013 through 2017.

*Created by Author

At first glance, this data may not be easy to see in terms of differences so I created the graph above. In it, you should notice that, on a year-to-date basis, crude inventories haven’t done that well on an absolute basis, falling just 3.575 million barrels per day. However, when you stack this up against the four years leading up to 2017, you actually notice that the trend is better than in prior years. Admittedly, this is influenced by the growing glut but even if you look at 2013 and 2014 (the glut hadn’t started to form until later in 2014), you’ll see that we are doing modestly better than in the past. The same can be seen in the graph below, which shows (using 2017’s date of highest inventories), that we have seen stocks in crude fall by 60.106 million barrels. This far surpasses the next best year, 2015, when stocks fell 27.84 million barrels, and is materially better than the four-year average of an 18.286 million barrel decline.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I find all of these developments quite fascinating. I know the market is preoccupied with geopolitical concerns, combined with fears that nations like Libya and Nigeria and the US might more than offset growing demand and coordinated cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC nations, but it seems, at this point, that the market is simply missing data that is, on the whole, very positive for investors. Sure, we could see some improvements, but the data seen so far in recent months certainly warrants a more bullish view than what we’ve seen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.