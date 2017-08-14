MakeMyTrip And Yatra: Where There Is Growth, There Are Competitors

Declining smartphone and data prices have ensured that digital mediums are now within the reach of many Indians. The online travel industry has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of India’s exploding digital romance, and it sure hasn’t gone unnoticed. More and more competitors are taking the industry more seriously. Market share gains through deep discounting is the name of the game. MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) and Yatra (NASDAQ:YTRA) have taken a hit in the last couple of days on concerns over this competitive landscape. Based on estimates by Deutsche Bank, MakeMyTrip and Yatra are leading market players in this space with 41% and 16% market shares respectively.

I prefer MakeMyTrip over Yatra. It has better brand recall, higher market share, and a lower probability of failure. Yatra, on the other hand, resembles Snapdeal (Private:DEALS) in the Indian e-commerce market. The Indian e-commerce market is being led by Flipkart (Private:FPKT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Indians find it hard to understand what the Snapdeal brand stands for. More recently, Snapdeal did unsuccessfully try to sell itself for $950 million. I think something similar will happen with Yatra. It seems to be positioning itself to be an acquisition target rather than a market leader in this business. At its current stock price, though, Yatra is priced cheaply in the market and does offer value.

Potential in the Indian market is still enormous

The opening up of the Indian market has not been linear. There have been spurts of expansion, which were followed by stabilization. Firms have historically tried to step up their spending to grab market share during the expansion phase. They have also tried to maintain profitability during the stabilization phase. Right now, the telecom disruptor, Reliance Jio, has brought in a lot of people into the digital mainstream with its free data packages. There has been a sudden surge in the number of people going online in India. Every time the market grows, new competitors have shown up to grab a bite of this market. Yet, incumbents have maintained their dominance, often building on their existing market share. MakeMyTrip and Yatra therefore offer compelling value plays to capitalize on this growth in the long run.

Competitive landscape

At the moment, Paytm is successfully using cashbacks to lure more and more people to use its platform for travel purchases. As long as it is within Paytm or Paytm-supported platforms, consumers can use Paytm cashbacks to make any kind of purchases. The cashbacks can be used to make utility payments or purchase a t-shirt on Paytm's e-commerce store. While MakeMyTrip and Yatra have their own wallets, they lack this versatility. Therefore, MakeMyTrip or Yatra cannot match Paytm cashbacks with their own cashback offers, and instead, will have to offer discounts. Cashbacks keep money within the ecosystem and discounts take them out.

It is tough to evaluate where Paytm will be in the competition, say, five years from now. The company has no directional focus at present and resembles a conglomerate. On its mobile-only platform, it runs an e-commerce store, an online travel agency and a payments bank. Each of these businesses is a significant cash guzzler and faces well-established competitors. And even with the company's deep pockets, it might be difficult not to prioritize one of the business lines in the future. I don't foresee Paytm becoming a market leader, but it remains a competitive threat as long its capital spending priorities dictate attention to the OTA space.

As far as competitors such as Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN) are concerned, I don’t think they can follow deep discounting tactics. In fact, Priceline CEO Gelnn Fogel did mention this in the company's latest earnings call. He said:

“If you look at prices for accommodations in Asia, it is one of the most competitive places in the world. And that makes it more difficult for public companies that have certain desires to hit profitability levels versus a private company perhaps that isn't constrained the same way and goes out and raise capital and then gives it away in the marketplace to the consumer with discount and in fact at a loss type accommodations.”

Conclusion

The Indian OTA space has shown significant growth, with much more to come in the future. I think it is fair to expect new players and incumbents to compete aggressively in a market with such potential. To counter this threat and also to build on their market shares, both firms Yatra and MakeMyTrip might have to raise additional equity in the next five years. The markets get excessively spooked whenever something about competition is mentioned in analyst calls. A part of the reason could be the way in which the Indian OTA market has been expanding in waves. I see current spending requirements as part of the exercise of grabbing a bigger share of the larger pie. Therefore, the recent dips in the stock are overdone.

