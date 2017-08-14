Agilent Technologies: Look Out Below

Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) are up about 22% over the past month, and in my view investors who have benefited from that run-up should take the money and run. In the relativistic game of investing, there are far more profitable, less risky options available to us. I’ll go through the reasoning behind my bearish view by reflecting on the financial history here. I’ll also model what I consider to be a reasonable return from here based on the dividend. I’ll conclude by talking about the stock itself. In my view, the chief reason to avoid the name relates to the stock and its relative valuation.

Financial Snapshot

There are some things that I like about Agilent. Management is obviously relatively shareholder-friendly in their orientation, as evidenced by the fact that the dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of about 9% since 2010 on the back of a shrinking share count. In addition, the level of debt is not much of a concern in light of the fact that most of it (68%) is due after 2022. It’s also the case that the level of long-term debt is dwarfed by the size of the cash hoard (the size of the cash hoard is about 120% of the size of long-term debt). Finally, the most recent six months are much better than the same period last year.

All that said, there’s little to get me excited about the stock, as the growth in both revenue and net income has been uninspiring. Not terrible, certainly, but certainly not inspiring. With the idea that a picture is worth a thousand words, I submit a graph of the revenue and the net income the company has produced over the years.

Neither of these has been particularly inspiring in my view. The business is “fine,” but not exceptionally profitable.

The Dividend

Although the financial history of the firm has been relatively uninspiring, investors buy a stream of future cash flows and for that reason I must spend some time trying to predict what the future holds based on dividends. Whenever I try to forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus exercise, meaning that I only change the most relevant variable, in this case, the dividend. As I pointed out earlier, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of about 9%, but I typically reduce the growth rate when I perform these forecasts, in an effort to be as conservative as possible. In this case, it may be reasonable to do so, as the growth rate has certainly slowed over the past few years (the dividend per share was the same in 2016 as it was in 2013, for instance).

I am going to infer a growth rate for the dividend of about 6% from now until 2021. This may be a bit aggressive, but I want to give the other side of my argument the benefit of the doubt. When I engage in this forecast, I infer a CAGR return for the shares of about 6.7% over the next four years. I don’t consider this to be a sufficiently strong return in light of the risks present.

In my view, the risks here were best expressed by the company itself, so I’ll let the company’s 10-K speak for itself.

Our customers include pharmaceutical companies, laboratories, universities, healthcare providers, government agencies and public and private research institutions. Many factors, including public policy spending priorities, available resources, mergers and consolidations, spending priorities, institutional and governmental budgetary policies and product and economic cycles, have a significant effect on the capital spending policies of these entities. Fluctuations in the research and development budgets at these organisations could have a significant effect on the demand for our products and services. Research and development budgets fluctuate due to changes in available resources, consolidation, spending priorities, general economic conditions and institutional and governmental budgetary policies.

Agilent 2016 10-K, pp 16

The company is saying that revenue can be quite variable and that variability has been borne out at the firm. The fact that the current U.S. White House is “unpredictable” (to put it mildly) and has slashed some research budgets highlights the potential problems with this business.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for A would turn bearish with a daily close below $58.50. This would signal a bearish breakdown from a massive topping pattern on the daily charts which began in May. From here we see the shares falling to the $53.00 level over the next three months.

On Monday, we may buy A put options, which will provide us with approximately 12x leverage on our short trade (for details on the option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close above $60.50.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you sell to avoid any further drop in the share value.

Conclusion

As I’ve said repeatedly, for better or worse, investors typically access the future cash flows of a given business via the public markets. This can be a blessing or a curse. It’s a blessing when the market is in a particularly morose mood. In that circumstance, it may be possible to buy $1 for 50 cents. If, on the other hand, the market is particularly optimistic about a given company’s future, the long-term prospects for the investment may be poor.

At the moment, shares of Agilent fall into the latter camp, namely, they are priced quite optimistically in my view. Although the company isn’t a particularly strong grower, the shares are priced as though they are (they currently trade at a 15% premium to the overall market). In addition, the company trades near the high end of its recent range. Given this, I suggest investors avoid the name for the time being. Agilent may be a business with some great prospects, but the stock is a different matter, so I rate it “avoid.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in A over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.