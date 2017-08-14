The Sun Also Rises - Week Ahead

The U.S. economy is in my opinion about to take a step up, but I'm cautious on new equity investment over the next month.

With a weekend behind us, I hope you have all come to your senses and realized that World War III is not yet upon us. The king's of bluff and bluster, Kim Jong-Un and Donald Trump, will not ruin our collective lives. While tragic mistakes are possible (so pray a little), the longer the two blow hot air at one another, the more likely it is for responsible and reasonable minds and voices to guide the global ship aright. So, while we feared the last sunset, we now remember that the sun also rises. That said, and despite my confidence in the global economy here, I'm still wary of entering into new investment now due to structural market complications over the next month and a half. But let's focus on the week ahead here.

5-Day SPY Chart

And like a cool breeze and warm smile in a musty summer bus, we recall as well that the global economy is in fact doing remarkably well. And so stocks might spend their valuable time incorporating that truth to clear out the gossip that has stunk up the place of late. The SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) dropped 1.3% last week on nonsense, though the ground is fertile for market correction. We'll get to that soon enough; for now, I want you to concentrate on the economic reality before us and stop fantasizing a war that simply cannot occur.

While putting together my recent report - Why Oil Dropped Last Week - The Week Ahead - which sought to explore and explain last week's decline in energy prices, I was reminded of an important reality. The global economy is expected by many, explicitly OPEC here, to grow by 3.4% this year and next. While that growth is greatly the result of the development of India and China, it's also benefiting from recovery in the United States and Europe. And I'm not talking about that same stale recovery we've grown accustomed to, with 2.0% GDP growth in the U.S. No, I'm talking about the beginning of an economic boom time that I see starting now and running through next year.

The data has started to finally reflect the true conclusion of the hangover of the U.S. real estate collapse and global financial crisis. We have finally overcome the great drag of slack in the labor force and are now running at full employment. The benefits of full employment in America's consumer economy are just now starting to make themselves apparent. Simply stated, employed people see restored credit; they feel better; and they spend more money.

Pent-up happiness, lets call it, is finally being released, enjoyed, exploited even. The data is starting to show it. I'll point again to the 2.6% GDP growth reported for Q2 that set some investors' minds to ease, and focus your attention to Q3 expectations for +3% growth ahead. We may approach 4% GDP growth soon, in my opinion. That carries broad and powerful consequences for stocks later this year and in 2018.

The data is starting to show the truth. This week, hopefully it will continue to do so. Retail sales has been poor for too long, but it has to improve with consumer sentiment, which is simply super now. Retail sales are expected to show a 0.3% increase when reported for July tomorrow, against last month's decrease of 0.2%. Importantly, when excluding auto and gasoline sales due to their volatility, growth is seen at 0.4%, versus last month's decrease of 0.1%. People are going to start to get enthused about this soon, and they're going to buy stocks when they do.

Housing Starts data matters on Wednesday, because it's a forward looking measure of new home sales; it marks the start of construction. The housing shortage must energize this data point soon, along with rising housing prices. Housing Starts are seen increasing to an annual pace of 1.225 million in July, versus the 1.215 pace seen in June. Housing Permits, which is even more forward looking, is seen drifting to 1.246 million, from 1.254 million.

Conservative economists' forecasts stuck in a nonsensical normalcy bias are going to get a shock soon. Look for upside surprises in economic data generally, and especially in housing. People will increasingly buy cyclicals stocks on data like this. I suggest any weakness in housing related shares, like we saw recently on the report of one supplier, should be bought. Though, I remind that I do see a broad correction possible in the interim, and that correction should hit this sector hard. Keep that in mind - and I'm not hedging my bets here; it's the fact I see playing out.

Leading Economic Indicators (LEI) will be reported on Thursday, and it matters. It'll be the first measure for the third quarter, for July specifically. Economists see an increase of 0.3%, against June's gain of 0.6%.

The big threat this week has nothing to do with North Korea. It has everything to do with the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes release on Wednesday. It's approach may even limit stocks until the retail sales release that same morning, if it's positive. We know what the Fed printed in its policy statement, but the minutes allow us to see the more detailed discussion and could reveal a more hawkish Fed than the extremely hopeful (in this regard) market expects. Make no mistake, the FOMC data could temporarily eclipse that sun I see rising longer term. The Fed is your real threat, not Kim Jong-Un.

Retailers' earnings reports will be hot and heavy this week. This is a group (NYSE: XRT) that I believe should be bought now. I recently recommended investors buy Costco (Nasdaq: COST) on a dip and never got to recommendations of Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) I had planned. Look for good ideas on any Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) generated or other macro generated weakness in this group; but pick winners in the group, not value traps.

Stocks reporting earnings of consequence this week include Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT), Home Depot (NYSE: HD), Cisco Systems (Nasdaq: CSCO), Deere (NYSE: DE), Canadian Solar (Nasdaq: CSIQ), American Realty Investors (NYSE: ARL), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), Jack Henry & Associates (Nasdaq: JKHY), Sysco (NYSE: SYY), Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO), Coach (NYSE: COH), JA Solar (Nasdaq: JASO), Staples (Nasdaq: SPLS), TJX (NYSE: TJX), Urban Outfitters (Nasdaq: URBN), America's Car-Mart (Nasdaq: CRMT), Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG), CACI Int'l (Nasdaq: CACI), L Brands (NYSE: LB), Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE: NNA), New York & Co. (NYSE: NWY), Performance Food Group (Nasdaq: PFGC), Perry Ellis (Nasdaq: PERY), Progressive (NYSE: PGR), Rosetta Genomics (Nasdaq: ROSG), Stein Mart (Nasdaq: SMRT), Target (NYSE: TGT), Bon-Ton (Nasdaq: BONT), Buckle (NYSE: BKE), First Acceptance (NYSE: FAC), Gap (NYSE: GPS), Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSG), Ross Stores (Nasdaq: ROST), Ruby Tuesday (NYSE: RT), Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) and many more.

In conclusion, I believe geopolitical fears will ebb this week, but FOMC jitters may rise. Retail data will be important, with retail sales for July due and a slew of retailers' individual earnings reports coming. Despite my confidence in the economy here, because of a structural problem the next two months, I do not see this as a period to buy into the market. I'll give you that signal when the time is right, and I'll be talking about that structural problem in detail shortly. For more of my work on markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.