A Portfolio Of Biotech Growth

The biotech industry is often unloved, there is a tremendous amount of volatility and most people would rather pick up a technology or blue-chip stock.

Investment Thesis

Proxying a Biotech Portfolio

Biotech investing often isn’t a choice for those who wish to build a minimal risk portfolio. The industry itself is littered with companies that can generate life-changing growth, but most conclude that it is un-investable due to wild price swings and the sheer volume of companies yet to make a profit. By using ETF/ETNs, we can form a proxy for the structure that one may recreate by adding biotech to their existing portfolio. With the performance of the following providing strong historical growth and their intrinsic sector exposure, these are fairly accurate in representing real-time performance. In addition to my stock picks below, these exchange traded funds are also worthwhile considering for those that don't seek large risk profiles. To compare the difference between individual stock picking and investing in ETF/ETNs, imagine the biotech sector as a cake. Stock picking grants you with a full-fat slice of cake, whereas fund investing yields the calorie-free option.

Above is a chart of the growth on an initial investment of $10,000 into the three funds in 2007. Simply looking at the end figures is enough to spark an interest; a mean growth of 483% in just under 10 years. Below are further technical insights into the performance of each over the period of investment. As you can see, all generate a high CAGR with the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) providing a 65.54% return in its best year. This isn't without large downsides and standard deviation.





I simply wish to highlight an opportunity to tap into a sector of huge growth. To quote Plato, "the beginning is the most important part of the work," and you must enter this market to be a bearer of its fruits.

Companies

Before diving into my choice of companies worth watching, simply observe the three-year growth figures above (With the exception of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)). I think it would be very hard to find another industry that can replicate this across the board, not just my selection.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG)

As highlighted in my article (A Celgene-Ius Investment), Celgene reported strong second-quarter growth, beating both earnings and sales estimates; this is sure to continue through FY17. Its key revenue driver continues to be Revlimid, a treatment for multiple myeloma, with this contributing towards 62.1% of its revenue. Although my valuation methods provided no definitive conclusion on whether Celgene is currently priced fairly. You must consider the industry as a whole and look at previous success and hope that it continues. A problem that some companies face is the lack of line diversification. It is pleasant to see that in this case; Celgene is working to tackle this.

November 2016 brought Celgene all assets of a brain-penetrant proteasome inhibitor from Triphase Accelerator Corporation.

The acquisition of EngMab AG has added its lead candidate EM901 to its pipeline along with an undisclosed program.

In October 2015, Celgene acquired Quanticel. Through this, the company gained full access to its proprietary platform for single-cell genomic analysis of human cancer coupled with programs to target individual epigenetic.

Alongside acquisitions, the company has also set up strategic collaborations with peers such as AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN), and BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE).

There are several more that I have not mentioned; however, at the rate at which line diversification is happening, it is fair to conclude that we must not penalise Celgene for Revlimid much more.

Biogen, Inc.

Biogen focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological and autoimmune diseases. Its strong position in the multiple sclerosis (MS) market along with its pipeline of products including Avonex, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Plegridy slightly reduces the risk of investment. One must note that despite surpassing second-quarter estimates, it is currently underperforming. Shares have seen a growth of only 2.7% compared to 8.8% of the industry. In my opinion, you must not treat this as a negative and simply see this as a chance to invest whilst it is cheap relative to its peers.

With an estimated 850,000 patients being treated worldwide for MS, Biogen's estimate that its product covers about 38% (approximately 320,000) of all patients is impressive. Given its expertise in this market, an MS revenue growth of 3% year on year can certainly be expected again for this fiscal year.

On top of its success in the MS market, Biogen aims to be a leader in neuroscience. To list a few of its current aims and research goals:

Strengthening its Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders pipeline.

In 2016, the FDA approved Biogen's spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatment, Spinraza. This is a key thing to mention as it is currently the only treatment in the USA to be approved for SMA giving Spinraza a free market. Since then, it has got EU, Japanese, and Canadian approval.

treatment in the USA to be approved for SMA giving Spinraza a free market. Since then, it has got EU, Japanese, and Canadian approval. Biogen purchased a phase 3 candidate, BIIB093/Cirara, from Remedy Pharmaceuticals which is being studied for the treatment of strokes and acute neurology. This treatment is also coupled with its own drug in development called natalizumab.

It is again clear that pipeline diversification is clearly on its agenda; R&D spending is a priority leading to large growth opportunities.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories operates through four key segments: Established Pharmaceutical, Nutritional, Diagnostic, and Vascular Products. Recent quarter revenues were in line with estimates; however, the raised guidance for 2017 provides confidence for brighter prospects. Compared to Biogen, Abbott has tripled that of the medical industry average growth. The stock until now has gained almost 13% so far this year, and I'm almost sure that we can expect more to follow. In early 2017, Abbott acquired St. Jude Medical boosting its portfolio of products through integration and synergies. St. Jude has a dominant position in fast growing areas such as heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and chronic pain strongly complementing Abbott's current market focuses. As a result, the company will now compete in nearly every field of the $30bn cardiovascular market - a huge opportunity not to be missed.

Not all is positive with this company; Abbott tried to expand its nutrition business in emerging markets and is now facing weaknesses as the company becomes apprehensive about new food safety regulations. One main difference that this company has compared to the previous two is that it pays a dividend, and not a small one either. The company pays a $1.06/2.17% dividend, which is often a nice treat when investing.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company is a global healthcare company drawing its revenues from its pharmaceutical products and animal health segments. Breaking down the segments further, its pharmaceutical products consist of several divisions:

Neuroscience (Zyprexa, Cymbalta, Strattera, and Prozac)

Endocrinology Products (Humalog, Humulin, Trulicity, Tradjenta, Jardiance, Jentadueto, Glyxambi, Synjardy and Others)

Oncology (Alimta, Cyramza, Portrazza, Gemzar, Lartruvo)

Immunology (Taltz and Olumiant)

Cardiovascular (Cialis and Effient)

Although quite a mouthful to pronounce, the list above represents a widespread pipeline of products which unlike Celgene doesn't have one that performs considerably better than the rest (Humalog accounted for 13%, but this is nowhere near that of 62.1% with Celgene's Revlimid). Its animal health business operates through its Elanco division focusing on the development and manufacturing of products for food and companion animals. The problem with both sectors is the rising pressure that they both face from generic competition - one instant link you can make is Lilly and Abbott in the cardiovascular market.

Like most of the companies I have showcased, Lilly's share price has outperformed the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, rising 12.2% in comparison to that of 10.9%. Beating estimates in its second quarter is indicative of a strong third quarter to follow leading right out until the end of this year. The company is committed to providing a dividend for those who choose to take the risk. It returned to making dividend hikes as of December 2016, and at $2.08/2.54%, this is already an attractive figure. You may decide that in fact Lilly is one of the best companies out of my selection to invest in due to its diverse range of products and yet still providing strong numbers throughout - I wouldn't argue with this decision as it is one that I have also made myself.

Conclusion

Above all, there are clearly other places you can invest your money with and return similar figures with higher and lower risk profiles. Whether it's investing in Google, Amazon, and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) or those highlighted above, it is always nice to be kept on your toes and have something worth watching on a daily basis which was my motive towards sharing my thoughts. Each presents large opportunities for future growth; this is not without the volatility due to regulatory setbacks, as seen in Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) recent downsides, but this is what makes this industry interesting. Times are changing however and nobody really knows what political influences will do to this industry, but one thing is for sure. Healthcare is the single industry that will touch everyone some point in their lifetime, and without frontier drug research, healthcare wouldn't be the industry it is today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.