Teekay LNG Partners: The LP Model Still Works For Investors

A bright future is in place, but management needs to plan for that inevitable cyclical downturn much better than they did with Teekay Offshore Partners.

Sometimes investors wonder how to tell if there is trouble ahead of time. Especially after one subsidiary Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) just effectively reorganized. In this case, Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) not only appears very healthy but has a good outlook ahead.

Source: Teekay LNG Partners L.P., Second Quarter, 2017, Earnings Press Release

The cash flow statement clearly shows that the refinancings are proceeding. If there was no cash generation from refinancings, that would be a concern. The second consideration is that management has stated one vessel needed repairs and that period of repairs lost income. Plus another set of vessels had lease payments in arrears. Yet refinancings were announced pretty much routinely.

The balance sheet does not show a "piling-up" of long-term debt due soon. Notice that the current ratio is well within reason. Cash flow and cash (plus the credit line) could easily meet the obligations of long-term debt due. In another words, there is no cash shortfall. If there are any repercussions from the Teekay Offshore situation, it is not obvious to the casual observer.

Possibly this could be because the LNG market is perceived as being in recovery or even in growth mode. But it is clear that for this segment of the credit market, there is no deterioration marked by rumors of creditor exits or sales of loans.

What investors need to ask, though, is about management's preparations for the next downturn that will inevitably arrive. Kinder Morgan (KMI), a pipeline company, ended up selling assets, joint ventures, and cutting the dividend to strengthen its balance sheet. Projects were upgraded so that those projects could obtain loans in a much more hostile credit environment. Shareholders were up in arms and pummeled the stock. Even now, the stock price has not recovered to its former highs. Management recently announced plans to begin restoring the dividend to its former levels. This is a company with an investment grade rating throughout the whole balance sheet strengthening process. Shipping companies tend to be more speculative and leveraged.

On the other hand, Buckeye Partners (BPL) had stronger ratios. Therefore, this company grew right through the hostile credit conditions that affected the industry. There was a period when management waited for some bargains to appear. But there was also no time where management had to cut the dividend or slow down due to hostile credit conditions. This company's shareholders therefore did not suffer any kind of stock price decline due to financial strength issues nor a dividend cut issue. The company did benefit from the diversification into marine terminals that considerably helped the ratios.

So shareholders need to constantly ask how management is getting ready for the next downturn. The last thing needed is the process Teekay Offshore Partners just went through. Even though the future looks bright and the partnership unit outlook is very good, a little preventative medicine is usually very good for the pocketbook. After all, Buckeye Partners probably planned for years ahead of time to avoid what took Kinder Morgan by surprise. Teekay management was clearly surprised once. So Teekay management should be emphasizing that it won't happen again as well as discuss the plans in place to prevent a financial crunch in the organization in the future.

Source: Teekay LNG Partners Second Quarter, 2017, Earnings Slide

The company clearly has substantial growth in store and the refinancings are keeping pace with that aggressive goal. Since the market these ships serve is probably closer to the bottom than the top, a counter cyclical strategy does tend to benefit shareholders. The company does have very long-term rates to secure its vessels. But it also has vessels near or at the end of the lease period and other vessels that management uses to "play the spot market" for whatever reason. Right now, the total picture appears to be acceptable to the lenders. In fact, as industry conditions improve, the lending environment may get even friendlier and lease rates might rise more.

SUMMARY

Source: Teekay LNG Partners Second Quarter 2017, Earnings Slide

There is an awful lot of good news above. The purchase of new ships and the expanding partnership cash flow. Not only is the revenue number visible, but costs are fixed. The stock will probably be volatile based upon oil prices (whether or not that is justified given the long-term contracts). But the overall picture leads to at least a doubling of the stock price over the next five years.

As the industry nears a cyclical peak, expect the price-to-earnings ratios to contract. That is when management needs to strengthen the balance sheet. Industry conditions are strong and lenders have not yet begun to cut back. Management needs to be prepared for the inevitable industry downturn that leads to higher equity requirements and stronger balance sheets. Some companies deal with these issues by simply maintaining a strong balance sheet and looking for value added contracts to finance the conservative balance sheets. Others need to guess when to save cash.

Cyclical stocks tend to lend themselves to lots of trading opportunities. This stock, for example, fell in sympathy to the troubles of Teekay Corporation (TK) and Teekay Offshore LP. It has since recovered, but it is at an attractive price for future appreciation.

The recovery of the distribution is probably going to be another hot debatable topic. The old partnership model of paying out "all" the cash does not appear satisfactory to the credit market anymore. Furthermore, management may choose to reinvest the excess distributable cash flow into more ships to meet market demand. This partnership could become (essentially) a growth vehicle for awhile rather than an income vehicle. Still, some increase in the distribution in the future appears inevitable.

The next consideration is the amount of equity demanded of creditors not only currently, but when the cyclical downturn starts and credit markets deteriorate. The old partnership model never took this into account, so a lot of partnerships are now in the corporate graveyard as a result. Those that came back usually came back as corporations, not limited partnerships. So management is going to have to earn their money and do a little forward planning here. Management also needs to communicate that planning to shareholders. Relying upon bailouts as Teekay Offshore did is simply not feasible anymore, nor is it prudent.

Shareholders want to be in the Buckeye Pipeline situation in the future. They want to avoid the Kinder Morgan events if possible. Shareholders and limited partners definitely want to avoid the Teekay Offshore informal reorganization.

So right now it's "full steam ahead" to a very pleasant future. The stock price should at least double over the next few years. Let us hope that future extends for a very long time because management planned ahead this time. Remember, no one forces lenders to lend. They can decide at any time to limit the business in any area no matter what the qualifications of the company asking for the loan. This management needs to be reasonably ready for future hostile lending conditions.

