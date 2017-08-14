Wall Street Breakfast: Bitcoin Boom As Prices Top $4,000

Economy

President Trump will call for his chief trade adviser today to investigate China's intellectual property practices and forced technology transfers, according to Politico. He had been expected to order a probe earlier this month, but the action had been postponed as the White House pressed for Chinese cooperation in reining in North Korea's nuclear program.

Market watchers are also keeping their eyes on the health of the the world's second-largest economy, as lending costs rise and the property market cools. Official gauges of retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment in China started Q3 on a downbeat note, with all three decelerating more than expected last month after outperforming in June.

Meanwhile, Japan's economy expanded by 4% in Q2, extending the longest streak of uninterrupted expansion - six quarters - in 11 years. Growth was driven by robust domestic demand, as consumer spending and capital expenditure both rose at their fastest rates since 2014. The benchmark Nikkei fell 1% following the news, as markets reopened after last week's public holiday.

President Xi moved to calm growing tensions about Pyongyang over the weekend, telling President Trump in a phone call that all sides should maintain restraint and avoid inflammatory comments. The conversation came shortly after Trump added to his recent tweets by saying that U.S. military options were "now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely."

Britain is ready to move to the next phase of Brexit talks and set out details of the future relationship it wants with the EU. It's preparing to publish several papers, including plans for a new customs arrangement and a proposal on how to resolve the difficulties of a land border in Ireland. "These papers show we are ready to broaden out the negotiations," a source told CNBC.

Saudi Arabia's state budget deficit shrank by a fifth from a year earlier in Q2. As part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's "Vision 2030" plan for life after oil, which will overhaul the Saudi economy, the Kingdom is reporting quarterly budget figures for the first time this year in an effort to increase government transparency.

Four Arab countries that imposed sanctions on Qatar have told the U.S. that American companies doing business with them would not be punished for working with Doha, Reuters reports. The EU has been given similar "official... verbal assurances" by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain, as the region gets rocked by its biggest diplomatic crisis in years.

A "peaceful solution" to the political unrest in Venezuela is possible, VP Mike Pence said during a trip to Latin America, announcing that the U.S. was "looking at a full range of additional economic sanctions." Different intervention? President Trump warned of a "military option" before the weekend, telling reporters at his Bedminster, N.J., golf resort that it was "certainly something we could pursue."