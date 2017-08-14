Wells Fargo: The Honey Badger?

Wells Fargo (WFC) investors are like honey badgers: they genuinely don’t care what management does. They just keep owning the stock.



For Wells Fargo, the massive $200 billion market cap bank remains scandal-plagued. The latest issue is that Wells Fargo is not refunding the insurance money to customers that paid off their car loans early.



There are many layers to this ‘bad’ onion.



Earlier this year Wells Fargo faced the issue of pushing unneeded collision insurance on consumers - impacting 800,000 customers. Just these two latest issues are on top of the millions of fake credit cards and bank accounts that Wells Fargo opened for years, which forced out its previous CEO John Stumpf. As well, there has been recent mortgage lending, overdraft fee, discrimination and more fraud issues. The mortgage issues related to Wells Fargo making unauthorized changes to mortgages.



Wells Fargo’s internal controls are in shambles. The board of directors are asleep at the wheel. Lawmakers are now kicking around, calling for hearings. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who’s on the Senate Banking Committee, is the loudest critic. She wants 80% of the Wells Fargo board replaced. Even with all this, Wells Fargo trades at a hefty premium to other big banks - at 1.4x book value. Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C), both much better bets, are at less than 1x book value.



And for investors, there’s still the overhang of the bank account fraud that hasn’t been formally settled. Still, the Wells Fargo stock is up 8% in the last year.



Despite investors holding up Wells Fargo, I still feel the bank is slowly losing market share to its other large competitors. Will an activist step in and help right Wells Fargo? It remains unlikely given the size of Wells Fargo, the regulatory overhang, and still unresolved issues. But that doesn’t mean some non-activist funds won’t put pressure on getting the board overhauled. Besides what we're seeing from senators, there’s CtW Investment Fund, which wants board seats. Proxy advisory firms have also voiced support in the need to replace some of the Wells Fargo board members. Keeping customers’ trust will be the biggest hurdle going forward for Wells Fargo.



But, by all accounts, we’ll likely see more customers jump ship. The community bank division at Wells Fargo saw profits down 14% year-over-year in 4Q 2016, and credit card applications fell 55% in February. Since then, Wells Fargo has stopped reporting card application statistics - suggesting the trend continues to be negative. Even employees and financial advisors are jumping ship. 20% of hires that LPL Financial (LPLA) made in 2Q came from Wells Fargo. The type of cultural rot that’s still at Wells Fargo isn’t easily removed. The fraud that we know about goes back to 2002, it’ll take more than just a year or two to right this ship. Investors should follow banking customers and financial advisors out of Wells Fargo.

