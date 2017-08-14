I Own This Fat 4.46% Dividend Champion In The Fire Of Nothing

North Korea is not a viable storyline. It is not material to the company’s success.

Target (TGT) is under fire. Tensions between the United States and North Korea flared up this week. The market tumbled. Investors are terrified that North Korea might wipe out all bargain priced apparel and decimate Target’s ability to sell things made in China.

Okay, that is a stupid narrative. Yet, the share price of Target did plummet when tensions burned hot. It would appear that investors genuinely believe that Target is at increased risk. That is an interesting philosophy given Target’s lack of actual exposure to North Korea. In all this panic, investors are losing sight of the real narrative that is developing.

Adjusted EPS is the real narrative

From 2014 through 2016, Target was rapidly growing their adjusted EPS. The adjustments were very reasonable as non-recurring items. However, when Target’s executives provided guidance for 2017, they projected full year earnings per share to run between $3.80 and $4.20.

In Q1 2017 Target decimated their own forecasts. However, they did not revise the full year forecast. Recently, Target announced they would be beating the top end of their guidance for Q2 2017. Following the announcement, analysts needed to revise their estimates. Often analysts simply project for the middle of management’s guidance plus or minus a penny. That technique is like doing research if research was copying your neighbor’s answer.

Investors and analysts were more than willing to believe Target’s earnings would drop by 20% in a single year.

Where did this theory gain traction?

You might remember last year when Target suffered a boycott because of their bathroom policy. It seems many otherwise intelligent investors decided they would rather talk about bathrooms than do analysis and earn dividends. As you can see in the chart below, Target’s comparable sales were weak:

The boycott had a noticeable impact in the 2016 performance. Investors expected the impact to compound in 2017 because everyone knows customers who boycott a store can stop shopping there twice. No, wait, that line of reasoning is as bad as deciding whether to buy or sell shares of Target based on relations with North Korea.

When Target reports their results for Q2 2017, it will be their first quarter in which they are fully lapping the boycott. For the first time, Target’s comparable sales will not be negatively impacted. Total sales will still be impacted by the boycott, but the year over year comparisons will not show it. The result is pressure on the narrative of a dying retail behemoth.

My full year estimates

I expect Target’s full year earnings to be at least $4.40 per share. I believe that is a very conservative estimate. It is entirely possible that Target could hit $4.60 or $4.70 for the full year. If Target did not warn the market that they were going to beat earnings again, the earnings forecasts would have been decimated for another quarter. Instead, management gave analysts the opportunity to update their estimates and not look like complete baboons for copying management’s estimates.

What Target needs to do to deliver $4.40 per share

If target can simply meet the mid-point of management’s prior forecasts for Q3 and Q4, they should break $4.40. Given that prior estimates for earnings and comparable sales were proven to be much too low, it would be ironic if Target merely met the prior forecast.

Why was Target’s guidance so weak?

That answer can be found in the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey. While consumer sentiment is doing fairly well, there was an absolutely massive partisan divide in the outlook. This survey includes an assessment breakdown between members of each political party on certain occasions such as those surrounding the transfer of power in the White House.

From June 2016 to December 2016, the average outlook reported by respondents identifying as Democrats fell by 24.1 index points. The average outlook from respondents identifying as Republicans increased by 50.5 index points. This was by far the largest partisan swing recorded by the university.

Target’s management has been at odds with Donald Trump. I believe management was establishing their weak guidance for the store in line with their macroeconomic expectations. Given the fairly strong consumer sentiment readings over the last few months, it appears a recession is no more than a low probability. Understanding why Target’s guidance was so weak makes it easier to expect the company to outperform their own expectations.

Conclusion

Target is back to great sale prices. Investors were so concerned by North Korea, you would think Target was tweeting about their bathrooms. The reality of the situation is a dividend champion thrown haphazardly onto the clearance rack. Due to a trend of weak sales, it was all too easy for the market to believe earnings would be decimated. As that perception is corrected, Target’s price should rise. In the meantime, investors are rewarded with a solid dividend yield that is easily covered by earnings and cash flows.

