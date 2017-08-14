What To Do With Your Avista Stock

I held shares in Avista for several years, and it is one of my favorite companies in the sector.

Introduction

When we talk about investments, especially dividend growth investments, the utilities sector is usually present. While it is a rather "boring" sector, these companies tend to pay reliably and slowly growing dividends. Therefore, when I bought companies in this sector, I was expecting to follow their dividend growth, and read the highlights of their annual reports.

Avista (AVA) is one of my favorites in the sector. It is a small company, which also takes initiatives and develops projects that it will be able to sell later on. Yet, most of its income comes from its regulated operations. The company managed to pay a hefty dividend and increase the annual payment for over a decade, while investing in clean and renewable energy.

I have owned Avista for over three years, and it was as boring as I expected it to be. The dividend was paid on time, it grew at the same month every year and the company managed to fulfill its goals. Therefore, I was very surprised to hear that the company is being acquired. However, it makes perfect sense to me that Hydro One acquired it. If I managed to identify it as quality, why wouldn’t Hydra One be able to do the same?

Since the announcement, the share price rose to $52.3, which is 1.3% lower than the price that investors will receive from Hydro One. The deal is set to close in the second half of 2018. Investors have two options. They can sell their stock and buy shares in other utilities, or wait for the closure, enjoy the dividends, and receive 70 cents more for each share.

Selling Avista now, and buying other utilities

At the moment, Avista is trading for a price that doesn't reflect the real present value of the company. Take advantage of the bloated price, and high valuation, and sell it as it trades for a ridiculous P/E. Moreover, the dividend yield is extremely low for a company in the sector, which grows at mid-single digits. Other companies have better metrics.

While the deal will probably go through, it still needs to be approved by the regulators. By keeping the stock until the closure, you are taking that risk. You may find yourself losing a lot of money. It only takes one regulator to cancel the deal, and as both companies are tightly regulated, it should be taken into consideration even if the chances are low. Sell it now, and make sure you get almost $53 right now.

While Avista will pay dividends until the deal is done, it may not raise them again in February, so the income you receive may be eroded by inflation. If you are already withdrawing your dividends to pay for your daily expenses, it may be substantial for you to find a better source of income.

Time is money, and as every banker will tell you, a dollar today is worth more than a dollar next year. I am not just talking about the dividends that will be eroded if there is no dividend increase in February. There is no room for capital gains as well, as the company won't trade for more than $53. You basically get for the next 12 months a company that won't offer any upside of capital gains, while offering a mediocre dividend yield.

Hold Avista until the deal is closed

At the current market, there are not many bargains in the utilities sector. You can keep your $53 without paying taxes on the capital gains until you find the right opportunity. I cannot point to a company that I think can be a suitable replacement at the current market. They either lack the quality, or they trade without margin of safety, which is crucial.

If you sell your position right now, you will sell your position for a price lower than the price offered by Hydro One. Depending on the size of your position, this 1.3% can be worth a lot of money. Moreover, when there are no alternatives in the market, getting 1.3% in addition to the surge after the announcement is not so bad.

If you wait for the closure, you will also get more dividend payments. You will get them without the need of any additional research. That alone is worth at least $1.43 per share, so actually the closing price for you will be $54.43, and you can still make 4% until the deal is sealed.

My course of action

I decided to sell my stake in Avista. I have no intention to hold a company, which may not raise its dividend due to the acquisition. Moreover, at the current valuation, I prefer to look for a company that will better serve my needs and fit my investment thesis. I wouldn't want to take the risk that for some reason, the deal won't go through. If the deal is canceled, I will gladly buy shares in Avista again.

However, I analyzed several companies, and I couldn't find any utilities company that I felt comfortable buying at the current prices. Some of them are extremely expensive, while others are trading for a valuation that leaves no margin of safety. Therefore, I decided to use the proceeds to start three small positions in three utilities companies. While all three companies are not cheap, I didn't find them too expensive as well.

Dominion Energy (D) - I chose Dominion due to its very strong growth outlook. It has very ambitious goals, and I would love to give it a chance to fulfill them. It strives to achieve high single-digit earnings and dividend growth, while investing in its business.

I bought the company with forward P/E that is lower than 20. Not much margin of safety, but still not too overvalued. Moreover, the company offers a 4% yield, which is forecasted to grow at 7% annually over the next several years.

Duke Energy (DUK) - I chose Duke because of the fantastic current yield, the fair valuation, and the 4%-5% growth for the future. With 4.2% dividend yield, and mid-single-digit growth, Duke will bring me some steady returns over the next several years. Moreover, the company is making strategic investments in becoming a leader in renewable energy. I believe that this is the future, and it was one of the reasons I loved Avista as well.

The valuation is fair as the shares trade with a P/E ratio of roughly 18.5. Together with the current yield, and the plans to invest in cleaner and renewable energy that enjoys sympathy from regulators, I believe it will be able to bring at least 8% total returns in the near future.

NextEra Energy (NEE) - I chose this company because, as I explained before, I believe in clean and renewable energy when possible. NextEra is investing in solar electricity in Florida aka the Sunshine State. I initiated a small position in the company even though it's overvalued, as I want to have some exposure to it. Moreover, the overvaluation can be somewhat justified due to the much faster growth the company shows.

The company trades with P/E ratio of 22.5, but it is forecasted to show high single-digit EPS and dividend growth. It is well positioned to achieve its financial goals for 2017. The company offers at the moment mediocre dividend yield for a utilities company, but I am sure that the low payout ratio and faster than average growth rate will propel the dividend in the future.

Conclusions

I don't think that there is one right answer to the question of Avista. I, for example, combined the two options. I did sell my position, but I didn't invest in a particular company. I paid more fees and initiated three smaller positions. I believe that this choice will allow me to take advantage of the capital gains in Avista and receive dividends from my new positions, while I am still able to increase these positions in case of a market correction.

I understand that many investors who live off their dividends will prefer to just wait for Hydro One to pay. In my opinion, younger investors should be the ones who allocate their funds elsewhere. Even if some companies don't offer a large margin of safety, they still have time on their side, and buying a good company for a reasonable price is a strategy that will probably deliver returns to those who exercise it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEE, D, DUK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.