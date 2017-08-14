Costco: In Need Of An Activist Investor?

For a few hours last week, Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos surpassed Bill Gates as the world’s richest man. Amazon’s stock price rose to $1,071 a share. But Bezos has still failed to accomplish a more elusive goal — killing off Costco (COST). If Bezos could kill off Costco, he would be closer to becoming the world’s richest man for more than a fleeting moment — as Costco has figured out the physical retail game.

Killing off a retail giant with $120 billion in retail sales is no easy feat, however. With Amazon’s $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), Amazon may be closer to swallowing some of Costco’s bricks-and-mortar market share. The key, however, is that Amazon can’t kill off Costco. Costco has been dubbed as the anti-Wal-Mart.



With shares taking a beating thanks to Amazon's buyout of Whole Foods, could an activist investor step in?



Costco is at an interesting juncture with the stock down in the last year and given an impasse in its boardroom. An activist, therefore, could step into one of the strongest retailers around. Costco’s co-founder and board chairman passed away last month. But what could an activist really do? Costco’s business model has been the same -- and really good -- for decades. It offers a select amount of goods at an ultra-low markup, using a membership model that targets higher-end customers, and it does no advertising, while paying its employees well. Maybe, however, an activist could convince Costco to take a closer look at digital.



The Digital Shopper



The retail industry is moving towards a digital shopping model whereby everything from groceries, toilet paper and books will be delivered to your home within an hour of placing an order. In 10 years, 60 percent of Americans are expected to buy a quarter of their groceries online, up from 23 percent today, spending up to $100 billion on online food shops by 2025.



What Amazon lacked was a national distribution center. With its acquisition of Whole Foods, it is readying itself for the race to win the wallet of the digital shopper. The starting gate is full. Costco started its own home delivery service in March. Wal-Mart has Uber (Private:UBER) and Lyft (Private:LYFT) delivering store purchases. Whole Foods has teamed up with Shipt. Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Express provides home deliveries from a variety of discount stores, including Costco and PetSmart (NASDAQ:PETM).



Each retailer is using a similar but different business model. The question to ask is, how will their profit margins hold up as they require new competencies to compete?



Margins



Operating Profit Margin % Gross Margin % Amazon 2.3 35.1 Costco 3.1 13.3 Target 6.7 29.5 Wal-Mart 4.7 25.1 Whole Foods 5.5 34.4 Department & Discount Retail Industry 4.7 28.29

The gross margin can give an indication of how sound the business model is of these leading discount retailers.

Costco’s low-cost pricing strategy reveals its revenue is covering its operating costs by a much slimmer margin at 13.3 percent than that of its competitors. Costco’s prices are 17 to 19 percent lower than Amazon’s in both its e-commerce and bricks-and-mortar stores, according to a recent comparative study. A delivery service could add more value for Costco customers who save by making bulk purchases.



Parallels can be drawn between the cutthroat price competition in the cloud computing market and the upcoming price battle for the digital shopper. Amazon Web Services grew revenues by 42% year over year, and at $916 million generated more than double the operating income of the North American business. A low-cost strategy put Amazon Web Services gross margins under pressure in its early days, but they generously widened as customers signed up. Gross margins in AWS have come under pressure in the last few quarters as the price competition has intensified as Amazon hints at further cutting AWS prices. Likewise, Amazon and Whole Foods’ wide gross margins will provide some needed leeway to compete on price in the retail delivery market.



Margins at the operating level



On operating margins, though, Amazon has shown constant stress under profitability. Both Amazon and Costco operate with tighter profit margins than bricks-and-mortars peers, including Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT) and Dollar Tree (DLTR). Amazon's operating profit margin was 2.3 percent in March 2017 and has strengthened in the last six quarters after having bounced between negative and positive 1% since March 2012. Costco, whose profit margin was 2.43% in the May 2017 quarter, has retained thin but positive margins.



Amazon has some room to maneuver with Whole Foods’ wide operating profit margins, which were 4.58% in the March 2017 quarter. Whole Foods’ 2016 operating margins slipped slightly but are still in line with the industry average of 4.65%.



History has clearly shown profit margins of retailers are squeezed from the revenue side when a low discount player like Costco or Wal-Mart enters a market. Whether buying (e.g., partnering with ride sharing services) or building, obtaining the delivery service infrastructure will put added pressure on costs. Most retailers are choosing to partner with delivery service providers rather than develop an in-house fleet.



In Amazon’s favor, it has room to maneuver on operating expenses. Amazon’s aggressive expansion into new areas has been a constant generator of expenses and drag on profitability. Second quarter 2017 revenues rose 25 percent over a year ago to $38 billion. Net income was down 77 percent, however, owing to a 28.2 percent increase in operating expenses.



The investment in faster shipping services could pay for itself when Amazon starts nationwide delivery of groceries and other consumer goods. Amazon is after Whole Foods’ 431 nation-wide stores to serve as distribution centers for its AmazonFresh Service, a market in which it competes with Google’s Express delivery service. A gaggle of other market expansion initiatives are typically also racking up expenses. In the most recent quarter, they included video services, Echo devices for the home assistance market, and new shopping categories.



Costco’s operating expenses are also rising, but by single digits. Still, operating expenses rose faster than operating income in 2016 over 2015.



Amazon’s liquidity position has been steadily weakening since 2014, while its financial leverage has steadily improved. The Whole Foods acquisition was an all cash deal funded from its strong cash position.



At the end of the day, a purchase of Costco might have been the better play for Amazon. Costco’s membership model could have been blended with Amazon Prime to create a unique selling point in bulk shopping. As well, Costco generates revenues per square foot of $1,150 versus $915 for Whole Foods. Costco remains Amazon-proof nonetheless, even taking Whole Foods into consideration. Costco only generates 9% of its sales via e-commerce for a reason: bulk shopping is still an experience most people enjoy doing in person.



Costco is also the one company that can compete with Amazon, and any other retailer, on price. It runs a low margin business, but it’s a steady business that can generate income regardless of the economic backdrop. So, while that 27x earnings multiple might seem rich, its growth and steadiness are worth paying for. It likely won’t face an activist investor challenge as it’s doing a lot right, including fending off Wal-Mart and Amazon quite well. Instead, it’ll remain one of the few retailers worth owning.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.