This Packaged Food Stock Yielding Almost 6% Poised For Rebound - Or Is It?

When B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) released its second-quarter earnings earlier this month, the company lowered guidance and the market lowered the price of the company's shares.

The earnings were released after the market closed on August 3rd, and the next day the shares dropped to a new 52-week intraday low of $31.15 before closing the day at $32.10, down nearly $3.05 (-8.7%), and nearly 40% below the stock's 52-week high. By August 10th, the shares dipped to another new 52-week low ($30.95) before finishing that week at $32.60.

The company's annual dividend of $1.86 now yields close to 6%. If you buy management's projections for the rest of the year, should you also buy the stock?

Before going further, I should point out that I have been long the stock for close to 10 years and the focus of the purchase was income production. The original purchase was for a hybrid security (since retired) that was one share of common stock and one part 12% senior note. The note portion was called for early redemption, and although I have remained long the entire time, I have not been reluctant to take profits when I felt the shares became overvalued and increase the position when the price became more attractive.

I will also sell if the position grows to the point where it comprises more than a "full position" (~5%) of my portfolio, and I have routinely reinvested the dividends and sold covered calls against some of the positions. And, before anyone asks, no, my timing has not always been perfect. I have occasionally sold too soon and/or bought too early.

I am currently long with a holding approaching ~3% and remain invested for the current income generated by the dividends.

As noted above, the company reduced its 2017 guidance for net sales, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted EPS. The changes are as follow:

Net sales range narrowed to $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion from the prior range of $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA range decreased to $352.5 million to $367.5 million from a range of $360.0 million to $375.0 million.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share range decreased to $2.03 to $2.17 from a range of $2.13 to $2.27.

The guidance reductions raise several questions for current and potential investors. At the top of the list would be how likely is it that the company can meet its reduced guidance, and what needs to occur for it to meet the new figures? If the revised figures are met, will the share price rebound? And, for this particular investor, is the dividend secure? Before trying to answer these questions, it might be useful to take a step back and look at what B&G is and how it operates.

B&G - What it is... and what it isn't

It used to be easy to pigeonhole B&G Foods. It was a company with dozens of center of the store, shelf-stable, grocery store brands, only one of which (Ortega) had ever generated more than $100 million in annual revenues. That doesn't mean that these were unrecognizable brands. Many people were probably aware of Accent, Cream of Wheat, Mrs. Dash, Underwood, or any number of its other products, but if you were looking for a packaged food and beverage company with billion dollar brands, it wasn't B&G.

It was also a company that didn't develop new brands or make major product introductions. Instead, it bought brands that other companies were trying to unload, often called orphan brands because they no longer fit into sellers' family of products and the sellers were no longer interested in spending the money necessary to promote and support the product. The purchases were expected to generate substantial EBITDA margins and cash flow, and as CEO Bob Cantwell has explained:

What investors should always expect from B&G is we do accretive acquisitions. We're buying brands that fit our portfolio. We're buying them for multiples way below what we trade at. We increased the dividend; we share upwards of 60% of that free cash flow from the acquisition back in the form of dividends to shareholders,

This model has resulted in 10 dividend increases since the start of 2011.

B&G would then take these neglected orphan brands and make small changes to try and boost, or at least stabilize, sales. These changes were usually fairly simple. It might be to refresh the design of the package or to shrink the size of the package so that it could be sold through dollar stores. Or, it could be to introduce a new flavor or offer single serving packs for the "on the go" consumer.

Since these types of changes and extensions were relatively simple, B&G also had minimal incremental marketing expense, and would introduce these changes without the advantage of market research studies. There were no massive advertising campaigns and consumer focused promotions tended to be with coupons and/or through social media. With no significant advertising and without that research, it was not surprising that some changes would succeed while others would fail. However, since the incremental investments were minimal, the failure of something like chocolate flavored Cream of Wheat was not particularly costly.

Gradually, the company began to diversify away from the center of the store, adding two products (Static Guard and KleenGuard) that weren't even food items in late 2011, four snack food purchases in a one-year period ending in October of 2013, a refrigerated margarine product in 2014, and frozen products when it purchased the Green Giant brand from General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in the fourth quarter of 2015. In late 2016, it returned to the center of the store with the purchase of a line of pasta sauces and another large purchase of a spice and seasoning business.

Size matters

As noted above, most of the B&G brands are relatively small. Through the first 26 weeks of the year, Green Giant (the largest brand) sales were just under $231 million, and the next closest, Ortega, was just under $72 million. None of the other brands exceeded $50 million for the first half of this year. More importantly, few of the company's brands have shown any growth over the past five years, and the company's overall growth has come from acquisitions. But it's not just the relative size of Green Giant that brought significant changes to B&G.

General Mills had manufactured the products in-house while much of B&G's other products are made by co-packers. When the ownership was transferred to B&G in late 2015, there was a transition services agreement for a significant portion of the production in Belvidere, IL. By the end of that period, B&G would take responsibility for production and take physical possession of that equipment.

Additional Green Giant production takes place in a facility in Mexico that employs approximately 1,100 workers. This facility and the personnel were included in the purchase and transitioned to B&G at the closing of the transaction. That alone would contribute to an increase in foreign currency exposure, but it's not just the Mexican facility. While the overwhelming portion of B&G's sales takes place in the US, Green Giant added significantly to the company's Canadian revenues. In Canada, the brand has a 30% market share in frozen vegetables and a 34% share in canned products.

These issues pale in comparison to the major problem with the acquisition - a significant revenue shortfall. B&G made a presentation not long after the $765 million purchase was announced in late 2015. That presentation included the following chart:

The purpose of the chart was to show the cash flow impact of adding the Green Giant business, and tells us that if the purchase had been made at the beginning of the year, the annualized pro forma revenue would be ~$550 million for 2015. This was a business that had generated $585 million for General Mills in its fiscal year ending May 31, 2015, so expectations were not particularly high. Also, to make this seem even more conservative, at the time of this announcement, CEO Bob Cantwell noted that past annual sales at General Mills had been as much as $100 million higher.

By early 2016, the company was already backing away from the $550 million. In response to an analyst question about the figure, Cantwell stated:

Well, I guess the best way to answer that, very comfortable where we targeted the profitability. The sales will be a little less for two reasons. One, November and December were a little short, further short of what we expected, but more importantly, just the exchange rate, the business in Canada is over C$100 million and just the exchange rate effect on Green Giant alone is about, where the exchange rate is today, I can't promise where the exchange rate will be in July, is about $8 million of a sales shortfall. Now again not a huge profit hit and we have certainly enough – we're very comfortable on the profits but sales will be a little short. But as I said before as we look out into 2017 and what this brand is going to mean to us, there's a lot more upside potential to this brand than we expected when we modeled this business and we think there's real serious upside growth in 2017 and 2018 and hopefully further out than that on this brand.

It seems Cantwell and I disagree about what constitutes "a little less" revenue, or there were other significant unanticipated issues besides the exchange rate. 2016 Green Giant sales came in at only $506.7 million. While this was still more than three times the size of its next largest brand, it was a miss of more than $43 million. To illustrate how important it is for the Green Giant brand to do well, only six of B&G's other brands had TOTAL annual sales greater than $40 million in 2016. The company has 40 other brands where the annual sales are at least $3 million less than the size of the Green Giant miss.

It should also be noted that B&G made a decision to aggressively support the Green Giant brand, significantly increasing its marketing spend after acquiring the brand. The company not only added a number of people but also retained outside consultants and launched its first television advertising campaign in years to promote brand awareness and introduce several new products. Unfortunately, these "new" ideas are not quite as new as some investors might think.

Almost a year ago, a CBS article titled Why Green Giant is betting on “cauliflower rice” discussed how low-carb dieters were eschewing pasta and rice in favor of vegetable-based alternatives. The article also discussed how several others were already in that market.

...Green Giant is hoping the “cauliflower rice” trend - which has led to some Trader Joe’s quickly selling out of bags of its house version in some areas - will go mainstream and help it reverse years of declining sales. ...Others are in on the trend, though, which could hamper Green Giant’s ambitions. Trader Joe’s began selling frozen “Riced Cauliflower” last year and a fresh version this year. Wegmans, a Northeastern grocery chain, has been selling a house brand for a little over a year. Kroger began rolling out “Cauliflower Pearls” similar to Green Giant’s crumbles in select locations in July, with plans to make them available at its supermarkets nationally.... ...Although stocking decisions vary from store to store, Whole Foods says it began selling shredded vegetables as veggie “noodles” or “pasta” widely in 2013...

Perhaps even more important, the company's top competitor in the frozen sector, Birds Eye, has responded to the increased spend and new product introductions by also airing television commercials and introducing competing products. This will make it more difficult for B&G to build market share.

It is imperative that Green Giant has a significantly better second half of this year to meet management's expectations. Built into its guidance is $530 million of Green Giant sales for 2017. Not only is that $23 million more than 2016, but it also requires that the company sell ~$100 million more Green Giant product in the second half of this year than it did in the first half.

According to Cantwell, the company gets to that figure in the following manner:

...from a sales guidance where we were at $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion originally, I mean, all we really moved down is $10 million on the top side. We're very comfortable with, based on where Green Giant frozen is today and our expectation in the second half, that it will deliver in that range of $530 million in sales that we originally talked about at the beginning of the year as part of our guidance. So we expect that there. We're falling a little short than where we thought we could be on the base. But we know of certain positives as we look at the base for the second half of the year that we'll keep our expected decline at kind of somewhere between that 2% to 3% range, 2.5% than hopefully better, but in that range, not a number that says 5%. So we know where we're at with that, and we've already gotten finished July, and some was (25:47) just the rollover trends, we had a very positive July driven by a couple of brands that was just timing and promotions, with the biggest being Pirate. So, we feel good about that, and nothing really should change on the trajectory of the spices & seasonings business as well as Victoria, but spices & seasonings being much bigger business, that just tracking along at kind of, give or take, $130 million half of the year. So we're well on our way to doing kind of $260 million or so, if not more, in sales on spices & seasonings for the year. So, we are a lot more comfortable where we are today and what this is going to look like for the rest of the year. The only disappointment I have and where that is is spices & seasonings and Victoria has been really good, and we're actually seeing more and more benefits from the frozen Green Giant, and I need to get past fix – we need to fix more of the negatives on the rest of the base, and kind of longer term, we need to be better than 2% to 3% down. And that's what we're still looking at that kind of a number for the second half.

Note Cantwell's specific mention of Pirate, the company's third largest brand in 2016, when it generated just under $85 million in sales, growing by 4% over 2015. In the first half of 2017, it was $42.9 million, down $3.6 million from $44.5 million in 2016. Most of that decline ($3.4 million) occurred in the second quarter. Cantwell seemed unconcerned about the shortfall and expects year-over-year growth:

After a strong 2016 and first quarter of 2017, Pirate Brands had a soft second quarter, due largely to promotional timing at certain customers. We expect to see positive net sales growth during the rest of the year. ... ...So as we looked at kind of what happened in the third quarter, we certainly didn't beat those results and for a few technical reasons and timing, in particular, timing of Pirate's Booty sales, as an example, we fell short a few million dollars on Pirate's Booty that we've already made up here in July. And it was really just timing of promotional spend. So, we feel real good that Pirate's Booty for full year will actually be up and now where it's finished year-to-date.

So, while the Pirate recovery is important, along with the two acquisitions made at the end of 2016, the size of the Green Giant business still comes down to Green Giant increasing sales by $100 million compared to the first half of 2017 in the second half of the year. Size matters.

The Dividend

Is the dividend safe? While B&G has paid a dividend every quarter since becoming a public company, nine years ago, it cut the initial annual dividend rate from $0.85 to $0.68, where it remained for more than two years. Then, in March of 2011, it raised the dividend to $0.84, close to the initial rate. That was the first of 10 dividend increases over the past seven years.

The company has repeatedly stated its objective to return cash generated from accretive acquisitions to shareholders in the form of dividends. In the most recent 10-Q, the statement is repeated:

Our dividend policy reflects a basic judgment that our stockholders are better served when we distribute a substantial portion of our cash available to pay dividends to them instead of retaining it in our business. Under this policy, a substantial portion of the cash generated by our company in excess of operating needs, interest and principal payments on indebtedness, capital expenditures sufficient to maintain our properties and other assets is distributed as regular quarterly cash dividends to the holders of our common stock and not retained by us.

Of course, the company also puts in the obligatory caveat that this policy could change. And, since it has also demonstrated a willingness to cut the dividend to conserve cash, it's certainly possible that it may do so again if it finds it necessary to fund a new acquisition. Regardless, I don't see that necessity or a dividend cut in the next few years, and expect to see the opposite - another dividend increase within the next three to nine months.

The company's ability to defer cash taxes has been an important part of the dividend policy, and it's important to remember that dividends are paid out of free cash flow, not earnings. This has been evident over the past several years when one received a 1099 showing a portion of the dividend distribution was a return of capital. Again, from the 10-Q:

We believe that we will realize a benefit to our cash taxes payable from amortization of our trademarks, goodwill and other intangible assets for the taxable years 2017 through 2031. If there is a change in U.S. federal tax policy that reduces any of these available deductions or results in an increase in our corporate tax rate, our cash taxes payable may increase further, which could significantly reduce our future liquidity and impact our ability to make interest and dividend payments.

While the above statement includes the risk of a change in tax policy, I believe it is highly unlikely that we will see such a change.

Summary

If everything goes reasonably well at B&G, company management believes it will meet its revised guidance. I am a bit more skeptical at the current time, especially with so much dependent on outstanding performance from Green Giant. It's not that I don't see a significant recovery in the second half of the year, but selling $100 million more of the Green Giant product than it did in the first half seems to be too much of a challenge. This is especially true considering the Birds Eye response to some of the initiatives by B&G.

Many of the more conservative investors may want to avoid B&G. They may not like the erratic dividend history or the challenges facing the company's eroding base business or the way it achieves growth through acquisitions.

I believe that the sell-off that has taken the price from $52.84 last summer to the recent $32.60 was overdone, and that there is an opportunity for capital appreciation of 10% or greater in the next 12 months. And, even if I am overly optimistic, there's that dividend yield approaching 6%.

