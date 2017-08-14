Build A Dividend Growth Strategy You Can Be Proud Of

Four different approaches are provided to help investors choose the best path forward given their situation.

Imagine that you have $10,000 to invest. It comes to you suddenly as a windfall. You decide to keep building out your existing dividend growth portfolio. So, this is "fresh money" for your portfolio.

What comes next? How can you think about this money?

Initial reactions to the sudden extra cash might include the following:

Spread the money over all of your investments and keep the risk and rewards spread equally over all stocks - let's call this the Even Spread.

Invest in a brand new position that increases your diversity, lowers your risk, and gives you a new stream of money from a new investment - let's call this the New Pillar.

Put the money to work in one "old" position to bring it up to even with other stocks in your portfolio - let's call this the Great Equalizer.

Put money to work in one "old" position to make a winner even stronger because you believe in it - let's call this the Winning Horse.

I believe there's potential for other investment strategies, but these will work well enough for today.

The Even Spread

To keep things very simple, let's pretend your dividend growth investment portfolio begins with only two stocks: Altria (MO) and IBM (IBM).

With the Even Spread, you'd put $5K into both MO and IBM. At today's prices, you'd get 77 shares of MO and you'd get 35 shares of IBM.

But isn't it strange that value isn't considered here? While the current value of the cash ($5K for MO + $5K for IBM) keeps things "even", this strategy doesn't do much to put money into the best value.

Assuming we believe that both MO and IBM are both wonderful, there's still the problem of valuation. There's no rational thinking about the businesses. What about growth? What about risk?

The Even Spread is also blind because it fails to consider the income produced by MO vs. IBM. It's asset allocation without rational thinking beyond a generic rule of thumb. Interestingly, within a matter of minutes of investing, the $5K of MO and $5K of IBM will fluctuate in the market and the equalization of invested funds will almost certainly change.

The greatest appeal here is a feeling of equalized risk. The lesson, if there is one, is that this might give us an easy way to spread portfolio risk. But we have to continue onward to see if this is intelligent investing, or not.

The New Pillar

To keep things simple again, let's say we're going to add to our 50/50 position in MO and IBM. Let's just assume that we already have $10K in MO and $10K in IBM, so the new $10K will go into a third position. This will provide a 1/3 position in MO, IBM and a new company.

Things get quite interesting here and more complex. Now we need to be thinking about the purpose of the portfolio and our goals. We've already implied that diversification is a goal here because this is a new position. However, we have to consider almost everything else.

To keep the scope limited, we can focus on the "truth" behind the decision which has already been revealed. We must have core principles. We must have rules. We must have reasons. We must have goals. That is, to make the New Pillar work for us, we need to first work to have our goals clearly outlined.

By pure luck, I just found out that Bob Wells published an article on exactly this topic: The One Thing Every Self-Directed Investor Must Do

Bob says this:

"As you age, the need to adjust your plan takes on increasing importance."

I strongly agree with Bob Wells on this. I also believe that as our wealth increases and as our income increases, we need to become more and more rational. Simply adding money to a portfolio without rationally thinking about goals is nonsense.

Therefore, we should not simply add Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) as a new pillar because it's "on sale" or even because of one factor, such as dividend yield or P/E ratio. Unless XOM properly fits into our plan, there's no chart, no fundamental metric, and really no reason to invest the $10K in our scenario. It's putting the cart before the horse.

The key lesson we get from thinking through the New Pillar approach is that we must know what we are trying to achieve before we invest. Putting money into the market in isolation or outside our lives is not rational; know what you want and why you want it. Dividend growth investing and XOM will be there for you when the time is right.

The Great Equalizer

Let's now assume that we've currently got a portfolio of MO, IBM and XOM. We're not creating a new portfolio, but instead, we're simply adding cash using that fresh $10K.

Earlier, I deliberately used this innocent phrase about the Great Equalizer:

Put the money to work in one "old" position to bring it up to even with other stocks in your portfolio...

The interesting word in that quote is the word even because it begs the question: "Even" but in what way? (Or, "equal" but in what way?)

Even number of shares, e.g., 100 shares, 100 shares, 100 shares...

Even dividend cash flow, e.g., $100/month, $100/month...

Even current value, e.g., $10K, $10K, $10K

I'm sure there are many other "even" metrics or data points. It's interesting, if not profound, that our thinking, our goals or our experience could trap us into one of these equalization scenarios.

Equalization might force us to put money into an investment that doesn't produce the cash flow we'd like to have because we're equalizing shares and therefore maybe buying into a stock with a lower yield. Equalization might force us to put money into a stock that's currently overvalued. Equalization might corner us into thinking that one metric is really smart when it is not, such as equal number of shares. Don't laugh! Many people believe that equalization on a single metric is perfectly rational.

There are two key lessons here. First, if we are bringing an existing position up to even with the rest of the portfolio, we need to know what "even" means. We need to be rational about the metric, or hopefully many metrics, that get us to even.

Presumably, this "even" thinking is meant to reduce risk, which is noble and on the surface quite rational. But we need to think through the implications. We don't want to be blind to the potentially bizarre and financially disastrous outcomes.

The second lesson is that we still must consider our goals. The interesting thing is that our goals here are likely to include metrics, data, fundamentals and beyond.

Our personal goals, our life goals, and other squishy qualitative goals can be the guiding light, and at the same time, our portfolio goals can help keep us on track with a little bit of rational thinking.

We need to know how and why we are balancing the positions in our dividend growth portfolios. We need to define what we mean ahead of time so we can be both qualitatively and quantitatively rational.

The Winning Horse

So let's now say that we've got MO, IBM and XOM and $10K ready to invest. We can invest that $10K in the best stock, and pretty much ignore any sort of portfolio balance or equalization. The idea is that one stock is a better value right now so that's where the money goes.

In this case, we're willing to accept unbalance. And, diversification is largely thrown out the window. As Warren Buffett put is:

"If you can identify six wonderful businesses, that is all the diversification you need. And you will make a lot of money. And I can guarantee that going into the seventh one instead of putting more money into your first one is [going to] be a terrible mistake. Very few people have gotten rich on their seventh best idea. So I would say for anyone working with normal capital who really knows the businesses they have gone into, six is plenty, and I [would] probably have half of [it in] what I like best."

Lecture at the University of Florida School of Business

(Warren Buffett, October 15, 1998)

As a very important aside, I believe that this explains why Warren Buffett is clearly not a dividend growth investor. While Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) doesn't pay dividends, Warren Buffett loves collecting them. There's not room here to explain all the details here, but the point is that Buffett likes getting dividends AND he likes concentration.

When it comes to dividends, what's the difference here between Warren Buffett and the typical dividend growth investor?

Most often, dividend growth investing is about keeping a certain portfolio balance and being diversified. The idea is to reduce risk. Buffett, on the other hand, is about focus and concentration. He's all about capital allocation, profit maximization and compounding. Dividends to not wag the dog; they are more of a pleasant outcome.

This brings us back to goals and knowing what you want. And, it's about related details that help you invest as an individual, such as knowing your risk tolerance. For one person, diversification is insurance against a single point of failure. For another person, diversification is proof of stupidity. There's no judgment here because this is a true case of relatively between us all.

The key lesson here is that if you're a dividend growth investor and you're pouring all your money into your best investment, i.e., the Winning Horse, then you are decreasing balance while increasing concentration. Only you know if that is rational or not. It's not absolutely rational or irrational; it can only be relatively rational in light of your life and your goals.

The quality of a Winning Horse investment is mostly irrelevant if you're looking to equalize your portfolio. On the other hand, the quality of the Winning Horse right here and right now is everything if you're looking to focus and concentrate.

Again, this is about you, your goals, and really your life. "Rational" to you can very realistically (even empirically) be extremely irrational to someone else.

This explains why dividend growth investors are individualistic and also have very intelligent reasons to squabble. The key is to consider your life while also keeping a calm and clear mind about the goals, wishes, hopes and dreams of our dividend growth investing brothers and sisters. We're in this for ourselves, but we're also simultaneously in this for everyone else. That's fun to unpack.

Above all, as you build (and rebuild) your dividend growth strategy, you will be much more aware of your choices. That can provide you with alpha. You will be more effective because you're likely to remove the emotions that get in the way. You will certainly be less random in your thinking and choices.

Best Wishes to All!

Wrap Up: If you enjoyed this, I only ask that you click the "Follow" button. I am always looking to learn from others and to increase my circle of friends here on Seeking Alpha. I appreciate your feedback and your comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM,IBM,BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.