Centennial Resource: I Love It When You Call Me Big Papa

Centennial Resource Development (Nasdaq: CDEV)

Commodity businesses are notoriously difficult to manage. Since there’s little difference between your product and your competitors', there’s also no pricing power, and everyone largely competes on price. In the oil business, this means you need both a keen eye for selecting and acquiring great assets and a talent for managing expenses. Few CEOs have done this as well as Mark Papa, and his reputation within the oil and gas industry is stellar. In 2013, Mark Papa retired from EOG after a 10-year run, during which EOG’s shares appreciated 650%.

After EOG, Mark Papa consulted for Riverstone, a private equity firm. When oil collapsed from $50 to $28/barrel last year, Mr. Papa was lured out of retirement. He said in a recent interview: “I thought about it... I knew it was going to get interesting. I still feel pretty good, and I really missed the business. It’s in my blood.”

Riverstone raised $500M for him to form a special purpose acquisition company, essentially a blank check company, called Silver Run Acquisition Corporation (“Silver Run”) and the hunt began. Eventually, Silver Run acquired Centennial Resource Production, LLC, a company that held 43,000 acres of land in the Southern Delaware sub-basin of the Permian in Texas, and acquired 89% of the company in July 2016 for $810M in stock and cash and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development.

A few months thereafter, CDEV acquired Silverback Exploration and its neighboring land for $855M. On May 1, 2017, CDEV announced its third acquisition, acquiring GMT Exploration Company (“GMT”) and its 11,860 net acres for $350M in cash. The GMT acquisition expands CDEV’s footprint to the core of the Northern Delaware basin. Here are CDEV’s land holdings today (CDEV 2017 IR Presentation for JPMorgan):

If we assume that the private equity players who’ve sold their land to Centennial sold them at fair value, then anything above CDEV’s purchase price represents a “reputation premium” for Mark Papa, and a wager on his ability to extract greater value from these properties as a whole. Given Mark Papa’s track record, we believe that’ll be the case. Here’s the prices they’ve paid and what we’ve paid.

We know we’ve paid-up for CDEV at today’s prices, but we think CDEV has a few additional advantages which deserves a higher valuation in today’s oil market.

Low Debt

Unlike many E&P companies today, CDEV currently has no debt. As of Q1 2017, CDEV had $55M in cash and no borrowings under a $350M credit line. For 2017, the company plans to spend $475M to $540M in capital expenditures (“capex”). We anticipate capex spend will exceed cash flow, thus the company will exit 2017 with some borrowing under its credit line. Nonetheless, CDEV has noted that it plans to maintain a very low debt profile and judging by EOG’s capital structure, we believe CDEV will continue to remain disciplined. As such, CDEV is a holding that allows us to profit on oil’s rise but also sleep at night.

Efficiency Gains

Longer laterals, pad drilling, higher proppant loadings, proving out stacked pay potential. As shale development continues, higher productivity will be largely driven by drilling and completing longer laterals (i.e., the length of a horizontal well). In CDEV’s case, it’s been drilling a mix of 4,500 ft long wells (i.e., wells approximately 1 mile long) and extended lateral wells. The Silverback acquisition allowed CDEV to combine two core areas and “block up” its land holdings, creating the large contiguous acreages that are necessary for drilling wells up to 2 miles in length. This has a tremendously positive effect on capital efficiency as the additional cost to drill and complete an extended lateral well versus a 4,500 ft well is small relative to the material increase in production. Prior to CDEV’s acquisition of Silverback and Centennial, the Southern Delaware parcels were fragmented. CDEV now has a large consolidated block of acreage to exploit.

Exit Plan

Low debt, rising cash flows, significant holdings by private equity investors, and CDEV as Mark Papa’s second act leads us to believe their exit strategy is to be acquired. Given that there will be little debt, an acquirer could use CDEV’s cash flows to lever the transaction and fund the buy-out. We believe as decline and depletion rates climb, larger producers will look to acquire production and reserves, bulking up to stay relevant. This will likely drive the next phase of consolidation in the Permian, as the exploration gives way to capital efficient development and optimization. We think CDEV will be well positioned for that eventuality, and if oil prices bump higher, Riverstone, Mark Papa, and all of CDEV’s shareholders could see a clean exit. If so, you'll be glad to have called on Big Papa...

We're continuing to digest the Q2 earnings release this past week, and we'll update on it shortly. In the meantime, we think CDEV is worth a look for even the most skittish of E&P investors.

